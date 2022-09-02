Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 2, 2022

Labor Day weekend events in Culpeper

Lots to do around Culpeper for the holiday weekend. Here are some suggestions from the local Tourism Department:

Sept. 2-3: Sunflower Festival at Auburn Farm. Spend the day picking sunflowers, exploring a 4-acre corn maze, enjoying outdoor activities & food and craft vendors.

Sept. 3: Culpeper’s 1st Professional Rodeo at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprise. The True Grit Rodeo Co. will be coming out to provide all the rodeo action. Net proceeds will go to Kelly Street Boxing Club.

Sept. 3: Lavender Pruning Workshop at Seek Lavender Farm is a pruning specific experience with Mary Seek, owner & operator. Pruning is essential to the health and longevity.

Sept. 4: Woof and Wag at Mountain Run Winery will feature vendor booths, a casual 5k that to walk, jog or run with dogs, great local food, wine, pet contests, face paintings, games, live entertainment and more.

Culpeper rodeo Saturday night

Culpeper Professional Rodeo runs 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Culpeper Agriculture Enterprises, 10220 James Monroe Highway.

Event organizer Jon Russell, of Identity Culpeper, is expecting thousands to turn out, based on pre-sales.

Hurt-based True Grit Rodeo Company will provide all the rodeo action.

The program will start with opening ceremonies followed by the bull riding, track riding, a second round of bull riding, barrel racing, mini bull riding and a final round of riding the big bulls to end the night.

Top prizes are $5,000, $1,000 for barrel racing and $500 for the mini bulls.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. No alcohol or coolers permitted; food trucks will be on site. Bring chairs as it is lawn seating and rain or shine. In case of a hurricane or severe long lasting storms, the rodeo will be held Sunday.

Net proceeds will benefit the Kelly Street Boxing Club and mentoring program for fatherless boys. Kelly Street Boxing Club trains and mentors’ boys a year ages 7-17 in boxing instruction and life skills training. The program is offered primarily to boys in single family homes. culpeperrodeo.com

Saturday: Hear tunes

of the Civil Wa

The History at Sunset program series is back at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.

“Tunes of the Civil War” is the theme for this weekend’s program at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Listen or sing along to vocalists and string musicians as they perform and share stories about popular melodies from the Civil War period, including sea shanties, camp songs, and patriotic airs.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Park at the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center. 1013 Lafayette Blvd. in Fredericksburg.

Programs are free, take place every other Saturday starting at 6:30 pm, and last about 90 minutes. Most include walking, with distances ranging from about ½ to 1 mile. Participants are recommended to bring bug spray and water and to wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes.

Wells, Kubrick Saturday in Packard Campus Theater

Continue the cinematic viewing enjoyment Saturday with September’s ‘Films of Futures Past’ in the Packard Campus Theater.

“Things to Come” (United Artists, 1936) will screen at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Art Deco-style movie house inside the Library of Congress’ National Audio Visual Conservation Center, at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper.

A decade-long second World War is predicted that, sadly, we know partially come to be true, but what of the rest of the future depicted in this adaption of the H.G. Wells novel? B&W, 108 minutes.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, check out “2001: A Spacey Odyssey” (MGM, 1968). Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece accurately shows space travel and with the world at the brink of the first man on the moon predicts a future in space that is still yet to be. Color, 142 minutes. Set in the year 2001. 35MM

The showings are free and open to the public. Patrons must go through an airport-style security check. No large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Request ADA accommodations five business days in advance at 202/707-6362 or email ADA@loc.gov.

Access to the center’s parking lot begins one hour before showtime, and the entrance to the building opens 45 minutes beforehand. The theater opens 30 minutes before curtain.

Ruritan $10,000 raffle drawing

The Salem Ruritan Club will pick the winner Monday for its $10,000 raffle drawing.

The fundraiser has 10, $200 prizes and one Grand Prize of $10,000. Tickets are $100 each at 540/738-2604. The drawing will be held this Monday, Sept. 5.

Proceeds will fund many community projects of the Salem Ruritan Club. This includes annual scholarships totaling over $5,000 to graduates from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools.

Share reading’s joy at C’ville bookshop

Storytime returns to New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 3. Storytime is free and open to the public.

Geared towards children of all ages, story time will once again be held weekly Saturdays at this time. The shop paused all Storytime events during the pandemic, and the New Dominion Bookshop staff is excited to finally bring back the popular event.

This fall, New Dominion assistant manager Audrey Parks will be reading from recent storybooks and classics kids know and love.

“Storytime is a magical time in the shop,” said marketing and communications director Sarah Crossland. “Once a week, we set up bean bag chairs at the back of the shop among the bookshelves, and it becomes the coziest place you can imagine. Whether we’re reading from funny board books or whimsical picture books, we are thrilled to share the joy of reading.”

Participants can drop in any time during the hour, and there is no registration necessary. The bookshop on East Main Street in downtown Charlottesville is only a short walk Farmers’ Market area and Downtown Mall.

Living history at F’burg battlefield

The National Park Service and local living historians will host a Civil War event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Fredericksburg battlefield.

Reenactors depicting soldiers, civilians, and leaders will convey the stories of what happened before, during, and after battle. Visitors are encouraged to converse with the reenactors or partake in programs led by park rangers at 10:30 and 2:00. Children may complete a free Junior Ranger activity booklet to earn a special patch.

The event will occur at the Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights, adjacent to the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Period baseball games and musket firing demos will occur throughout the day. 540/693-3200, or nps.gov/frsp.

Girls on the Run Piedmont

Girls on the Run Piedmont registration for the fall is now open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident.

Girls on the run Piedmont inspired girls in the Piedmont area for 13 seasons and has impacted the lives of more than 500 girls.

This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at 22 locations. The life-changing program has research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate with a 5K event that brings together family, friends and community members.

The program fee for Culpeper County Public schools is $10 due to a partnership with Culpeper County Public Schools and registration is on a lottery basis. The fee includes the end-of-season 5K event, a shirt, water bottles and snacks. gotrpiedmont.org