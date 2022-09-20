Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 20, 2022

Hands on History today at the Culpeper Museum

The Museum of Culpeper History hosts its latest education program for ages 2-5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. today, Sept. 20.

This free, interactive monthly series brings fun facts, objects, and activities out of the past to families of today, featuring a different craft inspired by local history. ‘Dinosaurs Galore’ is the theme for Hands on History today at the Museum, located in the Depot.

It’s a fact—dinosaurs once roamed here in the Culpeper area. Young paleontologists will explore the world of dinosaurs with stories, games, and crafts. Join in for a DINO-MITE morning on Tuesday, September 20.

Make a reservations at culpepermuseum.com education@culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749.

‘Power of Home’ digital art contest

Virginia Housing is seeking submissions for a digital art contest marking its 50th anniversary investing in the future of affordable housing.

Artists will compete for $20,000 in the categories of school-age students, adult amateurs and adult professionals. The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Virginia residents are invited to create and submit up to three digital images of one piece of original art that represents what the “Power of Home” means to them.

Acceptable mediums for the original piece include painting (oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel), pen and ink, marker, crayon, photography, sculpture, mixed media, charcoal, digital paintings, and drawings.

Submit art to surveymonkey.com/r/VH50Art. Winners will be showcased at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference in November. Submissions will be judged on interpretation and clarity of the “Power of Home” theme, creativity and originality, overall artistic quality and overall impression and presentation. See VirginiaHousing.com/celebrate50.

Comp plan draft now available

The Culpeper County Planning & Zoning Department is excited to announce that the DRAFT 2022 Comprehensive Plan is at https://web.culpepercounty.gov/planning/page/2022-comprehensive-plan

The Planning Commission will host a public hearing on the draft at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at county administration, 302 N. Main St. There will be public comment available during this hearing. Additionally, the public comments form is still open at https://forms.office.com/g/FcxKzJaXJH

Silver Club | for active seniors

People ages 55+ are invited to join Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s largest and most entertaining program—the Silver Club.

From 10-2 every Wednesday, join fellow active seniors at a weekly meeting at the library. Enjoy a potluck covered-dish lunch and participate in activities like bingo, speakers, holiday parties, crafts and other activities geared towards fun-loving seniors.

For many seniors this program provides an environment where lasting friendships are created.

Presentation on Clevenger’s Corner development

A representative from Lennar Homes, builders of the Clevenger’s Corner development, will be the special speaker for the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight of the Jefferson Ruritan Club.

There will be a delicious dinner, special program and a short club meeting in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton. No cost to attend. Anyone is invited.

The builders of the newly named Stonehaven development at Routes 229 & 211 will give an update on its progress.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping make the community a better place. Members also get to know others in the community while helping out. New members or visitors, school age to senior citizens, are always welcome. 540-937-5119 JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.