Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 21, 2022

Food Closet needs of the week

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, non-refrigerated salad dressings, peanut butter & jelly and canned vegetables.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Spanberger pushes passage of Social Security Fairness Act

Bipartisan legislation is still under consideration to eliminate provisions of the Social Security Act that unfairly reduce or eliminate Social Security benefits for millions of Americans who have devoted much of their careers to public service—including police officers, firefighters, federal employees, and educators.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, introduced the Social Security Fairness Act alongside Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) in January 2021. The bill currently has 298 cosponsors, far more than needed to pass on the floor, according to a release Tuesday.

Spanberger called on leaders in a letter to advance the bill out of committee to receive a vote by the full U.S. House. She highlighted personal stories of Virginians who contacted her office and shared how their Social Security benefits were slashed by the provisions.

Fairview Cemetery Annual Fall Cleanup

Town employees are beginning fall cleanup in Fairview Cemetery in preparation for the upcoming holidays and winter season, according to a release Tuesday from Culpeper Town Clerk Ashley Clatterbuck.

Public works staff are filling graves, seeding, fertilizing and trimming trees and bushes as necessary. They will also begin clearing graves of all non-permanent decorations along with any items prohibited by the Town Code.

Town administration requests that before Monday, Oct. 17 owners or family members remove all non-permanent decorations from their graves that they wish to salvage or re-use. There are many memorial wreaths and other floral decorations that have weathered during the summer, and these need to be permanently removed. Also, items that are not specifically permitted by Town policy must be removed, the release stated.

Up to two floral arrangements may be placed on a grave at one time and should be securely anchored or in a non-breakable vase or container; floral displays attached to stones are encouraged and permitted all year. Withered, faded, and unsightly flowers will be removed. No floral arrangements are allowed within the mowing aisles.

Strictly prohibited in Fairview Cemetery are glass containers, garden, commercial or advertising flags, fencing and borders, wood chips, decorative rocks and all other decorative items not specifically listed.

Cemetery lot owners wishing to install permanent stones, flags, benches, statues or plantings must first apply for and obtain a permit or permission from the Town.

Town administration would also like to remind the public that floral remembrances are placed in Fairview by members of a loved one’s family. Town Code prohibits anyone without authority from removing or injuring any monument or decoration in the Cemetery, and such acts are punishable as larceny, according to Clatterbuck.

Locals night at Gray Ghost

Iberia Food Truck will be stopping by Gray Ghost Vineyards 1-8 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 22 for local night.

The winery will be open late for dinner at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. 540/937-4869 and grayghostvineyards.com

Town hall meeting on Locust Grove rezoning plan

Developers of Wilderness Crossing in Locust Grove are hosting a town hall meeting to review the rezoning application and answer any questions attendees may have.

The meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 in the cafeteria at Locust Grove Middle School, 6368 Flat Run Rd. Wildernesscrossingva.com

Culpeper Republican Committee

The next regular meeting of the local GOP Committee will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Peppers Grill, 791 Madison Rd. Buffet dinner available.

Wednesday Bible Study

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper hosts a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament. All are welcome to join.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.