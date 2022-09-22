Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 22, 2022

Orangetoberfest this Saturday

Small craft beverage makers from Warrenton to Culpeper to Madison to Fredericksburg to Mineral will gather on Short Street in downtown Orange noon-6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24 to kick off the autumn season.

OrangetoberFest, the brainchild of brewery owners Steve and Zach Speelman, is an inaugural event designed to showcase the many styles of small craft beverages being manufactured in Central Virginia.

As owners of Iron Pipe Alewerks in Orange, the father-son team has worked in the craft beer market and brewery scene for nearly a decade, and their relationship with other brewers and cider makers in Virginia’s Piedmont inspired them to create this event to celebrate their craft, according to a release.

Participating in the event sponsored by Orange Downtown Alliance will be 16 breweries, three cideries, five food trucks and three bands.

Culpeper hospital senior dinners

Senior dinners hosted by Morrison Healthcare are back at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center on Sunset Lane.

Meals are in-person or grab-and-go from 4-6 p.m. every Thursday for age 55 and older. Enter through the main entrance and check in with guest services. For information or to make a reservation, contact 540/827-7546.

Succulent Pumpkin Workshop

Designer Leslie Geer will help attendees welcome the season and all things harvest-y at the Succulent Pumpkin Workshop at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Botanical Dwellings, 404 S. Main St. in Culpeper. Adorable baby pumpkins topped with living succulents, dried flowers, preserved moss and other botanical bits. Long lasting and easy to care for, they will bring cheer to every holiday occasion.

Registration instruction, one 5 inch pumpkin, up to 5 succulent cuttings, a selection of dried flowers and botanical bits, and moss.

Black Business Expo at Carver Center

The George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association is bringing back the 2nd Annual Black Business Expo.

Interested businesses and community groups are invited to sign up. The 2nd Annual networking community festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Carver Center, 9432 James Madison Highway .

Contact blkexpoinfo@gmail.com for registration form and information.

Free Wellness Fair at Powell Wellness

Powell Wellness Center will host a wellness fair 4-7 p.m. Sept. 29 on site at 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper. The event is free and open to the public.

Flu shots & COVID bivalent boosters will be offered by Remington Drug Company. Blood pressure screenings will be offered by the Germanna Community College nursing program. Representatives from Aging Together, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, UVA Health and Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper will share information on wellness services, with a focus on supporting the needs of adults 50 & older.

Community members are invited to drop in; no registration needed.

REC names new operations director

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has promoted Arthur Wholey to Director of Operational and Construction Services.

He will oversee system operations, including coordinating mutual aid during major outages, managing dispatch of field crews during restoration efforts, and transmission outage planning. He oversees communications between all substations and the centralized system operations center, load management efforts, crew radio communications, aerial line patrols, pole and facility inspections, line extensions, and the drone program, according to a company release.

Wholey began his REC career in the metering department as a meter tester in 2017 and later that year became a distribution dispatcher, working with field crews to safely and efficiently dispatch crews during outages.

In February 2021, Wholey was promoted to System Operations Supervisor.

“Mr. Wholey has been a critical team member at REC as he’s worked his way up the System Operations Department,” said John Crawford, Managing Director, Safety, Physical Security & Operational Support Services. “His knowledge of REC’s system will continue to support the Cooperative and its members in his new role.”

Wholey holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Liberty University. He is a member of the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Dept. since 2009 and is currently fire chief. Wholey resides in the Town of Bowling Green with his wife, Meghan, an ER nurse.