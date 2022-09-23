Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 23, 2022

Constitution Month continues at Madison’s Montpelier

James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County continues celebrating Constitution Month with several offerings this Saturday.

A Bill of Rights Tour will be held outdoors at the fourth U.S. president’s home at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Sept. 24, exploring Madison’s critical role as architect of the Bill of Rights. The one-hour walking tour will allow participants to compare Madison’s proposals with constitutional amendments as ratified, and consider landmark Supreme Court cases delineating the founding document’s language.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Montpelier will present “Voices from the Community: How to be a Young Change-Maker.” Join elected officials and youth ambassadors from the community in a conversation about the importance of civic engagement.

Panelists will address how to create local change, with a focus on youth participation. Speakers will include Orange Mayor Martha B. Roby, Orange County Supervisor Keith F. Marshall, Orange Town Council member Timothy J. Bosford Jr., Orange County School Board Chair Sherrie Page, Orange County Economic Development Chairman William H. Hager and Just Orange Youth Ambassadors.

Also on Saturday, an Enslaved Community Tour will be held at noon. This walking tour of significant sites examines one of America’s largest paradoxes: a nation where “all men are created equal,” built by those who were denied the exact freedoms people were laboring to establish.

Vega to host early-voting rally in TriangleYesli Vega, the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, will kick off early voting with a rally Saturday morning at her campaign headquarters in Prince William County. The event will be held at her office in Triangle at 18354 Quantico Gateway Drive.

Early voting in district’s Nov. 8 election begins Friday by absentee ballot and in person at registrar’s offices.

Vega, an auxiliary sheriff’s deputy and Prince William County supervisor, is running against two-term Rep. Abigail Spanberger to represent Virginia’s redrawn 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Vega will hosting her rally with volunteers and backers to launch early voting and energize supporters to get out and knock doors, make phone calls and, most importantly, vote, her campaign said in a statement.

Mountain Run Classic car show

A car, truck and bike show will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Gobbler Hill Farm, 17354 Carrico Mills Road in Elkwood.

Food truck, ice cream, music, trophies, door prizes and a 50-50 with proceeds to benefit the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department. Free admission; vehicles $20 registration.

John Jackson Piedmont Blues Fest

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival returns from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday to Eldon Farms in Woodville. The venue is not far from where Jackson was born into a family of tenant farmers before his mastery of the country guitar style brought him international fame.

Featured artists will include Rick Franklin, one of the region’s leading blues guitarists, Jeffrey Scott, a blues artist who’s also Jackson’s grand nephew, blues singer Bobby Glasker and Friends, Rappahannock Unity Choir, and Rev. Williams & the Praise Team. The emcee will be Frank Matheis, an author, radio producer and regular contributor to Living Blues magazine.

The event is a collaboration between Virginia Cooperative Extension and Eldon Farms, with additional support from the PATH Foundation in Warrenton. Advance tickets are $10 on Eventbrite.

Hop N Hog Culpeper Block Party

On Sunday, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. is excited to bring back the Hop N Hog Culpeper Block Party & BBQ Competition noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 in front of the Culpeper Depot.

An annual CRI fundraiser, this event will feature premier live music, local and regional BBQ, games and activities for all ages, and a great selection of wine, cider and brews. $15 in advance/$20 at the gate. Under 12, free.

Jazz concert in Madison County

Possum’s Store in Criglersville welcomes the return of The Robert Jospé Trio at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The world-renowned drummer and percussionist, band leader, educator and composer will bring together a stellar group of friends for an exciting evening of unique music in the Gallery. Playing with Jospé will be Daniel Clarke on piano and Paul Langosh on bass.

Clarke spent 10 years touring with k.d. lang and has collaborated with Ryan Adams, The War on Drugs, Mandy Moore, Jason Mraz, René Marie, and others. Langosh played with the Tony Bennett trio for 20 years, and has worked with jazz greats like Phil Woods, Tal Farlow, Al Cohn, Mose Allison, Johnny Hartman, Bud Shank, Zoot Sims, Barney Kessel and Herb Ellis. DuCard Vineyard will have a selection of its award winning wines available.

Please feel free to bring dinner or a snack and settle in for a wonderful evening with fellow jazz enthusiasts.

What’s happening to turtles’ ears?

Although the weather is cooling, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center continues to receive many turtles needing care.

Oct. 1 will be the last day that wildlife rehabilitators can release turtle patients, until next May.

In the past few days, the center in Boyce admitted 10 new turtle patients and already had two dozen in care.

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is still admitting turtles that were hit by cars and lawnmowers, the two most common reasons for admission. But quite a few turtles have also come in with aural abscesses, ear infections that cause internal swelling.

These abscesses can sometimes be caused by trauma, but many are associated with vitamin A deficiency, which changes the tissues that make up the ear lining and predisposes these turtles to develop abscesses, according to a wildlife center release.

In captive turtles with abscesses, this is often due to a lack of dietary vitamin A. In the wild, some pesticides are known to alter the metabolism of vitamin A and have been linked to these abscesses.

Without treatment, these abscesses and will often cause turtles to stop eating, which could lead to death. Most aural abscess patients require one to two weeks of care after the abscess is removed so the Wildlife Center is hopeful some of these patients will be released soon.

In this area, wild turtles bromate (similar to hibernation) in the fall and winter, which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between Oct. 1 and April 30.

Any turtle that can’t be released before October overwinters at the center. They are kept in a warm and humid room so they don’t fall into brumation and can continue to be rehabbed.

AI app provider expands in Falls Church

Enabled Intelligence Inc., an artificial intelligence applications components provider, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this week. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations at 6400 Arlington Blvd. in Falls Church to increase capacity, creating 117 new jobs.

“Accelerating the transition of start-ups is one of my administration’s goals, and the expansion of businesses such as Enabled Intelligence in Fairfax County is key to our economic development strategy,” said Youngkin. “We are proud to support this homegrown Virginia business and remain committed to fostering a business climate and training a workforce that supports corporate partners of all sizes.”

The commonwealth has the highest concentration of technology workers in the nation. Northern Virginia continues to attract and retain top talent that propels the growth of emerging tech businesses like Enabled Intelligence, said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

“We are excited to expand our operations here in Virginia,” said Peter Kant, CEO of Enabled Intelligence. “Our Fairfax County home is close to our federal customers, and we are able to draw on the highly qualified Virginia workforce of high tech, neurodiverse professionals and military veterans.”