Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 25, 2022

‘Thanks to Our Veterans-Let’s Talk’

Orange County American Legion Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 are hosting an upcoming event, “Thanks to our Veterans: Let’s Talk,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Unionville Brewery Company.

This event, being held with support from the veteran-owned brewery and Horse & Soul Counselling, is designed as a way for the VFW, American Legion, and other veteran service agencies to reach out to all veterans.

The event is to help support and advise them on issues that are important to them such as VA Benefits, counselling, and other issues of interest.

Veterans from around the region including Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Orange, Culpeper and surrounding areas are invited. The event is to help Veterans get the support that many of them may need, but do not know how to access, even if it’s only the camaraderie they once felt when they were on active duty, according to a release from Pete Ewing, communications officer with the VFW Post. See VFWPost2217 on Facebook and on twitter @2217Vfw.

Art of Aging Expo in WarrentonThe season’s second Art of Aging Lifestyle & Wellness Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Gathering Place, 650 Alwington Blvd. in Warrenton.

This year’s mini expo, presented by Aging Together, will feature an array of senior-focused vendors, programs, services and offerings. There will be COVID-19 vaccines available, screenings, Catch the Chef food truck, fun and socialization.

Vendors will include Harbor at Renaissance, Hearing Assessment Center of Warrenton, Hero’s Bridge, Cornerstone Cares, Capital Caring, Safe in Home, The Villa at Suffield Meadows, disABility Resource Center, Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center, Poet’s Walk, Remington Drug, First Light Home Care, Mental Health Association, Aging Together & more. Free admission

ABATE Jim Orange memorial poker run to benefit Food Closet

The annual scenic motorcycle ride to benefit Culpeper Food Closet will be start with sign-up 10-11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 from the Shell Station, 16176 Bennett Rd. in Culpeper.

The approximate 100-mile ABATE Jim Orange Poker Run will make stops at The Cove at Lake Anna in Mineral, Cowboy Jack’s Salon in Fredericksburg and end at Uncle B’s Restaurant in Bealeton. The scenic group ride is $20/hand with cash prizes. All enthusiasts are welcome.

All proceeds will go to the Culpeper Food Closet in memory of Jim Orange. He worked for the Culpeper Post Office for many years and was employed at Merrifield Post Office before moving to Culpeper.

Orange was a veteran and member of ABATE of Virginia. He died in 2006 in a motorcycle accident on Route 229 when a deer ran into his bike, according to the event organizer. For information about the Poker Run, contact MaryAnn for information at 703/963-1611.

School Division events for Sept. 26-Oct. 6

Calendar of events for Culpeper County Public Schools:

•Sept. 26–Sept. 30–Eastern View High School Home Coming Week

•Sept. 26–Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, Culpeper County High School Studio, 6 p.m.

•Sept. 30–COVID Vaccine Clinic, CCHS Gym, 3–5 p.m.

•Oct. 4–Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Spirit Day, Little Caesar’s, 15137 Montanus Dr., All Day

•Oct. 5–A. G. Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night, Glory Days, 15295 Montanus Drive, All Day

•Oct. 6–Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m. Orange touring company celebrates decade in business

Central Virginia Wine Tours & Transportation is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Locally owned and operated by Stephen and Jenny Sanford of Orange, the business started in 2012. Stephen Sanford realized there was a need for transportation services in the region and began with a six-passenger Cadillac Escalade for tours. The business soon evolved and demand for transportation continued.

Over time, Sanford expanded his fleet to another SUV and a minibus and extended the service regions to include Charlottesville, Madison, and Culpeper. Today, Central Virginia Wine Tours & Transportation has a fleet of six vehicles, including a 24-passenger shuttle bus.

From wineries, breweries, and cideries to wedding/event venues to chef and family-owned restaurants, supporting local establishments has been at the forefront of their services, according to a release from Orange County Economic Development Dept.

“What better way to help our local economy by providing a service for guests coming to visit this beautiful area!” Sanford said.

Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal said they are thankful for Sanford’s vision to bring a transportation business to the area.

“This is a much-desired service for county residents and visitors alike and supports our growing wedding industry and tourism industry partners,” she said. See centralvirginiawinetours@gmail.com.

‘Reaching Every Child” NAACP forum in Madison

Culpeper Branch NAACP, also representing Madison and Rappahannock, is hosting, “Reaching Every Child: A Community Forum on Education” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 in the auditorium at Madison County High School.

The forum, in partnership with Piedmont Race Amity Project, will feature a panel presentation with noted educators discussing topics such as disparities in educational achievement, closing achievement gaps, why workforce diversity is important, and how school culture impacts student performance.

The program will be livestreamed; access the link at naacpculpeper.org.

Banned Together Book ClubReigning Cats & Dogs is celebrating Banned Book Month with an event 9 a.m. to noon today, Sept. 25 at the shop, 107 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Enjoy a community banned book reading to celebrate literary freedom. Participants should bring their favorite banned book with an excerpt to share and discuss. Coffee, tea and light refreshments. RSVP.

Blood drive, with a history twistCulpeper County 2A is partnering with Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Lebanon Baptist and the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at the church, 6131 Sperryville Pike in Boston, Virginia.

The Second Amendment group is hosting the blood drive to serve the community and to commemorate the anniversary of the American assault on British Redoubts 9 and 10 at Yorktown, VA, on Oct. 14, 1781.

The American victories here set the stage for Cornwallis’ surrender five days later.

Seniors Silver Club

Ages 55+ are invited to join Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s largest and most entertaining program-the Silver Club.

From 10-2 every Wednesday, join fellow active seniors at a weekly meeting at the library. Enjoy a potluck covered-dish lunch and participate in activities like bingo, speakers, holiday parties, crafts and other activities geared towards fun-loving seniors. For many seniors this program provides an environment where lasting friendships are created.