Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 27, 2022

Chili Cookoff at Beer Hound

Culpeper County Republican Committee is hosting a chili cook-off 5:30-8:30 p.m. tonight Sept. 27, at Beer Hound Brewery, next to the Depot in Culpeper.

Amazing chili, cornbread and desserts with beverages for sale separately, and local elected officials for the chili judging. Get advance discount tickets on EventBrite.

Needs of the week: eat-and-eat meals, juice, canned pasta

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Fauquier Expo today

The season’s second Art of Aging Lifestyle & Wellness Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Sept. 27 at The Gathering Place, 650 Alwington Blvd. in Warrenton.

Presented by Aging Together, the free event will feature senior-focused vendors, programs, services and offerings. There will be COVID-19 vaccines available, screenings, Catch the Chef food truck, fun and socialization.

Local government meetings

The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Sept. 27 followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

The Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 followed by the Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee.

The Culpeper Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the economic development center.

The Culpeper Town Planning Commission will meet in the same location at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 for a work session.

On the agenda is consideration of a site plan for a Wawa at Brady Road and Ira Hoffman Lane and a site plan from the town for construction of a pedestrian bridge across the railroad tracks behind the Depot.

See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper Boardocs.

Culpeper Finals at Commonwealth Park

Culpeper Finals ends the summer equestrian season this week at HITS Culpeper at Commonwealth Park.

Enjoy the latest in USEF-Rated competition with classes for every level of rider, including USHJA National and Pony Hunter Derbies, and a top price of $20,000 at each event at historic Commonwealth Park located along U.S. Route 522 south of Culpeper.

The Culpeper Finals runs Sept. 28 – Oct. 2 at Commonwealth Park. Free to the public to attend HITSShows.com

Community Conversations

Log on for the latest virtual Germanna Community Conversations at noon on Sept. 29 to hear speaker Allen Hornblum discuss, “Acres of Skin: Prisoners as lab rats.

A bioethicist and author, Hornblum will join Germanna student, Adrianne Jones-Alston, whose father, Leodus Jones, was the subject of Hornblum’s book “Sentenced to Science.” The book chronicles the experience and aftermath of his treatment at Holmesburg prison.

The Philadelphia prison, closed in 1995, was nicknamed “The Terrordome” and was the site of inmate testing involving dermatological, pharmaceutical, and weapons research projects. Prisoners were unknowingly exposed to everything from dioxin to LSD.

History Al Fresco ticket deadline

Registration closes today for tickets to the Museum of Culpeper History annual gala.

History Al Fresco will be held 5-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Andora Farm. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy outdoor dining at this historic setting with music, trivia, guest speaker George Pettie, updates on the museum, and more.

Individual Seats are $125 per person. Sponsor a private table for eight at the Benefactor, Sustainer, or Host level starting at $1,000.