Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 29, 2022

Packard Campus to host ‘The Song of Life’ on Friday night

The Packard Campus Theater ends its Films of Future Past series for September at 7 p.m. Friday with a rare screening of the silent movie “The Song of Life (Associated First National, 1922).

John Stahl directed this tale of a woman who finds life unbearable so abandons her husband and child. Years later, the woman and her son cross paths. B&W, 84 minutes, with live musical accompaniment by Jon Mirsalis.

Programs are free and open to the public. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted. Face masks are recommended and patrons must go through an “airport style” security check. No large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper, Va. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

Culpeper grant cycle deadline Oct. 17

The Culpeper Foundation Fund invites proposals for projects that strengthen the fabric of Culpeper County by addressing community challenges or creating new opportunities. The deadline for this grant cycle is Oct. 17.

Applicants must be a 501©(3) nonprofit and based in Culpeper County.

Such wide-ranging programs include those that: improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities, particularly in the areas of basic human needs; preserve and increase access to unique community assets; promote broad-based participation in arts and cultural activities; improve a student’s readiness to learn, and ability to succeed in school and other educational endeavors;enhance wellness through community-based organizations and encourage environmental preservation and support.

Award amounts generally range from $500 to $2,500. Contact communityservices@npcf.org or 202-306-0157.

COVID vaccine clinic at Culpeper High

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held for students and staff from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in the gym at Culpeper County High School.

After Hours Social this week

October is Virginia Wine Month and Culpeper is the perfect place to escape and enjoy craft Virginia wines, leaf peeping, fall festivals, farm experiences, and so much more, according to the town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Department.

Here is a taste of fall festivals and activities, and at VisitCulpeperVA.com/events:

10/1–10/31: Virginia Wine Month: Celebrate Virginia wines throughout the area.

10/1 Art Jam: Zentanlge Pumpkin Workshop at K-Art and Design–Ages 6+. Zentangle is an easy-to-learn and relaxing way to create intricate designs. In this workshop, learn some basic patterns and use them to decorate small, real pumpkins. This is great fun with friends and family!

10/1–10/30: Round Hill Farm open for the season. Pick-your-own pumpkins, hayrides, zip lines, farm animals, corn maze, bouncy house, and fall fun for the entire family.

Va. agriculture secretary to speak at Sperryville meeting

The Rapahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission is pleased to welcome Matthew Lohr, Virginia’s secretary of agriculture and forestry, as keynote speaker for its annual meeting and awards dinner at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Mount Vernon Farm in Sperryville.

Raised in the Shenandoah Valley, Lohr has a long and distinguished career in public service, including two terms in the House of Delegates, as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and as chief of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

A fifth-generation farmer, he is an advocate for agriculture and rural America, the commission said.