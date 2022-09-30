Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 30, 2022

Nominations for Chamber of Commerce awards due today

Today, Sept. 30 is the final day to submit nominations for awards to be presented at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce 108th annual Meeting & Banquet set for Nov. 3 at Daniel Technology Center.

Nominees are now being considered in the categories of: Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Small Business of the Year, The L.B. Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen Award and Agribusiness of the Year Award. Select nominations at culpeperchamber.com/awards/

Hurricane Ian local postponements, cancellations

Orange County American Legion Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 has postponed its program planned for Saturday due to increased potential for inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.

The new time and date for “Thanks to our Veterans: Let’s Talk,” will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Unionville Brewery Company.

Put on with support from the veteran-owned brewery and Horse & Soul Counselling, the gathering is designed as a way for the VFW, American Legion, and other veteran service agencies to reach out to all veterans.

In other weather-related weekend event news, the Black Business Expo Oct. 1 at the Carver Center in Culpeper has been canceled to ensure safety for all, according to a release from George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association.

In addition, the Gordonsville Fried Chicken Festival set for Saturday on the VFD fairgrounds has been cancelled.

Due to extreme weekend weather expected, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue’s Hoofin’ It for Horses 5K Trail Run and Open House in Afton are also both cancelled for Saturday.

Runners participating in the 5K are invited to run virtually, indoors Saturday, or on a dry day. The Open House will be held 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 26.

Gordonsville Library Fall Book Sale

Rain or shine, the Gordonsville Library Fall Book Sale kicks off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1 on site, 319 N. Main St.

Fill a bag with books for $5 or a box for $10 with proceeds to support library programs. The sale will continue daily during normal library hours Monday, Oct. 3-Saturday, Oct. 8.

Korn event guitar raffle will benefit CARS treatment centerBrian Welch is coming to Culpeper Saturday to have a conversation regarding his rise to fame, his fall into addiction, and restoration from drugs.

The founding member of Korn will also be playing and signing two brand new Ibanez Gio GRX70QA Electric Guitars—Transparent Black Sunburst, donated by Jewell Tone Music on Main Street. Proceeds from the raffle will help CARS (Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services) open and operate a long-term addiction recovery home in the area. See the Facebook event page, A Conversation with Brian Welch of Korn, happening 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Culpeper County High School.

‘Balancing Life: Taking Charge’

Presenter Alan Rasmussen returns with a Zoom seminar at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 30 on finding personal fulfillment.

In life, thriving or simply surviving? Completing those to-do lists? Fulfilling goals? Realizing a vision in life? Or are in need of a re-set?

Rasmussen, with RRCS, will discuss actions to move past feeling overwhelmed, missing deadlines, and moving through day to day tasks without a sense of fulfillment in this Virginia Cooperation Extension program.

Prepare to be supported, encouraged, informed, and moved to action because that’s what Alan does the community.

Deadline Saturday to apply for county boards, commissions

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has committees which make recommendations on issues in a variety of areas of community life.

Certain citizens may have an interest, knowledge or the experience that is needed, according to a county government release. For those who would like to contribute service on a board, authority, commission or committee, the county would like to hear from them.

Call the Administrative Office at 540/727-3427 for an application or with questions about a position or committee, or find information and apply at culpepercounty.gov. All interested parties are encouraged to apply at any time.

Some seats become available during the year due to resignation. Applications for these seats are reviewed during the year. Most committees have terms ending Dec. 31. The deadline to apply for the next round of applications is this Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Board of Supervisors makes decisions during closed session at a subsequent meeting. Applicants are notified as soon as possible after decisions are made.

Seats coming open Dec. 31 are as follows: Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory 1 seat; Airport Advisory 1 seat; Culpeper Economic Development Advisory 2 seats; Community Policy and Management Team 2 seats; Economic Development Authority 2 seats; Human Services Board 2 seats; Library–Catalpa, East Fairfax 2 seats; Parks & Recreation–Catalpa, Stevensburg 2 seats and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services 2 board seats.

Fauquier Sheriff’s Office accredited for 2nd time

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office received its official second accreditation award this week from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission at the organization’s conference in Virginia Beach.

The Sheriff’s Office was first accredited in 2018 and is one of 104 state accredited agencies in Virginia, according to an agency release. FCSO undergoes re-accreditation every four years and must submit annual reports indicating continued compliance with accreditation standards.

In May, a team of three assessors spent four days at the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office thoroughly reviewing 191 standards and over 700 individual proofs of compliance provided by the Sheriff’s Office for those standards, the release stated. The standards cover patrol, administration, court security, civil process, criminal investigations, special operation functions, and budget.

The Sheriff’s Office had no waivers on the 191 standards required by the commission, according to the agency. It was noted in the professional standards reviewers’ report the efficiency and effectiveness of FCSO is a testament to the great teamwork being done every day by its men and women.

“This Administration is committed to the highest degree of professionalism to the community, as is evidenced by the re-accreditation,” said Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls in a statement. “Having achieved Re-accreditation, by undergoing VELPSC’s thorough and rigorous process, reiterates the fact that we conduct business with transparency and accountability.

“As such, the pillars of the Sheriff’s Office under my leadership continue to be Integrity, Compassion, Collaboration and Professionalism,” Sheriff Falls said.