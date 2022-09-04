Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 4, 2022

Library launches hoopla streaming service Monday

Log onto tlc.library.net/culpeper/ this Monday, Sept. 5, to access hoopla, a one-stop entertainment platform being offered for free to patrons with a Culpeper County Library card.

Search downloadables or streaming video on the library’s main site to check out audiobooks, eBooks, comics, movies, TV, magazines and music, using a computer, phone, vehicle or TV.

Best of all—no more holds. Want it? Get it at hoopla. September is Library Card Signup Month and what better time to do it?

No town trash pickup Monday

In observance of Labor Day, Town of Culpeper offices will be closed Sept. 5. Monday and Tuesday’s trash will be picked up Sept. 5.

County government offices, the courthouse, schools and library are also closed Monday.

Transportation holiday break

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Sept. 5, due to the Labor Day Holiday.

Community choir Monday practices

The Blue Ridge Chorale invites singers of all ages and backgrounds to join them for choir practices 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive.

Former assistant director Melanie Bolas is the chorale’s new director. Register until Sept. 12 for the fall season at brcsings.com/registration or in person.

Culpeper County supervisors to meet

The Board of Supervisors will holds its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See agenda and documents online at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

The board will recess for lunch at noon or as close thereto as the agenda permits. There will be no night meeting for September.

Culpeper Garden Club Flower Show slated for Sept. 15

The Culpeper Garden Club will host a National Garden Club Small Standard Flower Show at Culpeper United Methodist Church from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The show is free and open to the public.

The theme of this year’s flower show, “The Last of the Summer Wine,” will put a special emphasis on zinnias for their endless blooms. There are sure to be numerous entries of other summer favorites gathered from club members’ gardens—sunflowers, chrysanthemums and dahlias, to name just a few.

Attendees will enjoy seeing fabulous floral arrangements showcasing the artistic talents of club members. The designs will incorporate flowers and plant material found in the everyday garden to the exotic.

The Culpeper Garden Flower Show is a wonderful opportunity to mix and mingle with club members, to to experience the joy of gardening, and learn more about the floral design and the club’s many contributions to the community.

For more information, go to culpepergardenclub.org.

C’ville Chamber Music Festival sets 23rd season

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival artist directors Raphael Bell and Timothy Summers announce a season of performances Sept. 6-18, celebrating 23 years of live, one-stage classical music.

Events include a four-series concerts, a free community concert, an evening of music, food and drink at a local vineyard, and a pre-festival interactive 6D (audio and visual) Virtual Reality talk and demo.

Events will take place at Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, Paramount Theater, Irving Theater at The CODE Building on the Downtown Mall, and at King Family Vineyards in Crozet.

Here’s the schedule: Tuesday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m., Irving Theater, Water St. entrance; Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater; Friday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m., free Community Concert, Paramount; Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m., Old Cabell Hall at UVA; Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6:15 p.m., A Musical Offering, King Family Vineyards, Crozet; Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m., Old Cabell Hall at UVA

Youth invited to enter Culpeper’s Constitution Birthday

Poster Contest

The deadline is Friday, Sept. 9, to enter the local DAR chapter’s U.S. Constitution Birthday Poster Contest.

Applicants 18 and younger are invited to submit an original poster to highlight the spirit and/or meaning of the U.S Constitution.

Submissions should be submitted to the youth desk at Culpeper County Library.

All posters will be judged on their illustration of the spirit and/or meaning of the U.S. Constitution as well as originality, adherence to rules, composition, readability, spelling/punctuation, grammar and historical consistency. Questions? Contact Nancy Rice at jarve67@gmail.com

The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is the contest sponsor, in commemoration of the 235th birthday of the Constitution this year.

The contest will kick off the DAR’s Constitution Day event at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Yowell Meadow Park at the Charters of Freedom monument. There will be presentation from The American Spirit Puppets with choral and instrumental music from Culpeper schools.

The poster contest’s winner will be announced at the event, awarded a $25 gift card to Michael’s, entered in the state DAR poster contest and possibly nationals.

Christmas play auditions in Sterling

Sterling Playmakers announces open auditions for the comedy mystery, “If it’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas,” to be performed Nov. 11-13 and 18-20 in the auditorium at Seneca Ridge Middle School in Sterling.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 8-9 and noon Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Senior Center at Cascades, 21060 Whitfield Place in Sterling. No appointment necessary.

Auditions for 13 roles will consist of cold readings from the script provided expert for the part of Harry Monday, whose monologue is at sterlingplaymakers.org. Casting for five men, six women and two kids ages 10 and up. Contact 703/437-6117.

State creates aerial maps for mineral exploration

Virginia Department of Energy is working with the U.S. Geological Survey to gather images of geology at the surface and below ground using airborne geophysical technology. This means residents in Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties may see low-flying airplanes and helicopters through December.

The aircraft flies at 300 to 1,000 feet above ground. The pilots are experienced and specially trained and approved for low-level flying.

The flights are gathering information for the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative or Earth MRI, a nationwide collaboration between USGS and state geologists. The end goal is to create maps that assist in domestic exploration for mineral resources critical to U.S. security and for economic prosperity, according to an agency release.

This is the first time in 45 years that this type of data gathering has occurred in these areas.

For more information on the technology visit, the USGS website. Those with questions may reach out to Virginia Energy’s Geology and Mineral Resources Program at 434-951-6340 or vaenergy@energy.virginia.gov.