Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 6, 2022

First responder appreciation dinner

Culpeper, Orange and Madison first responders and their families are invited to an appreciation dinner 5-8 p.m. this Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Inskeep Hall, 12240 Mitchell Rd. in Mitchells, Culpeper County.

Enjoy supper, beer & wine, soda and pony rides for the kids at this special event hosted by Bull Run Hunt Club, with sponsor Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

Contact 540/840-3137.

New birth center opens

A local midwife is now offering another option for childbirth. The Nest birthing center held its official grand opening earlier this spring in Madison County.

The day in April offered tours of the new space as well as snacks and the opportunity to ask questions about services.

The Nest is owned by Nichole Feinauer, a licensed and Certified Professional Midwife. Feinauer has attended births in several states and different capacities for over two decades, according to a business release.

To serve families in and around the area, Feinauer redesigned and appointed a former architect’s office into a cozy, home-like setting with two birth rooms, full kitchen for client use, and over 1.5 acres of beautiful property to enjoy during labor.

“She is eager to use her space for community building with classes and event offerings,” the release stated.

thenestbirthhouse.com, on Instagram at the_nest_birth_house, @thenestbirthhouse on Facebook or 540/738-0506.

Virgina GOP Labor Day statement

Released Sept. 3, 2022: “Today we recognize and celebrate America’s hardworking individuals and their economic and social achievements over the years.

“America’s workforce is the backbone of our Nation’s success and this holiday provides us with an opportunity to honor the strength, determination, and contributions of hardworking Virginians and Americans.

“We are blessed in Virginia to have a Governor who is working hard to create a robust workforce environment and continues to deliver for our Commonwealth every day.

His focus on and commitment to economic growth, along with that of our Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Republican Legislators, is making Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family. The Republican Party of Virginia wishes you and your family a safe and happy Labor Day.”

Wilderness Crossing town hall

Orange County Democrats report the developer of proposed Wilderness Crossing has scheduled a Town Hall meeting at 6 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 8 at Locust Grove Middle School, 6368 Flat Run Rd in Locust Grove.

There will also be a public hearing this fall, but this town hall should be an opportunity to ask questions and seek answers for those who have concerns about this immense development proposal, according to OC Dems. See wildernesscrossingva.com/.

Needs of the week: toiletries, canned meat

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, canned meat, tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

County BOS meeting today

The Culpeper Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting today at 10 a.m. in the county administration building on North Main Street. There will be no night meeting.

Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network and get agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.