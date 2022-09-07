Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 7, 2022

Senior chats at CBC

Learn about services available for senior adults in the community during this ongoing Second Thursday speakers series presented by Culpeper Baptist Church.

Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock will be special speaker at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 in the worship center.

Attendees will be sitting down with community leaders ‘up close and personal,’ as they help navigate the many services and opportunities available within the community.

The series will feature engaging speakers who will provide relevant information about services for complementing lifestyle; resources for emotional, physical and financial wellbeing; as well as programs about living well, staying active, managing stress, having healthy relationships and more. Contact Hans (hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org) for info.

Culpeper invites residents to final land-use plan event

Due to increased public interest in the Comprehensive Plan, Culpeper County Planning & Zoning is hosting one more public, in-person engagement event at 6 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Community Building at Lenn Park 19206 Edwin Way, Stevensburg.

This will be the final opportunity to have the most impact on the creation of the 2022 Comprehensive Plan, according to a department release. Since county staff is near the end of the drafting process, this meeting will include a few draft maps and policies that will likely appear in the Planning Commission public hearing.

Conversation with descendants of enslaved Americans

“Constituting Community: A Conversation with Descendants of Enslaved Americans,” is a free virtual panel discussion taking place at 7 p.m. Sept. 8.

Montpelier Foundation is host for the program exploring the history and legacy of the enslaved community at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County, through the words of their descendants.

Register at montpelier.org/events/virtual-descendant-panel

Public welcome at Culpeper Town Hall

Nine historic preservation and environmental conservation nonprofits are joining to host a second town hall gathering to discuss the future of development in Culpeper County.

The meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. tonight, Sept. 7 at Kildee Farms, 19295 Batna Rd. in Culpeper.

“Large data center and utility-scale solar projects have been approved for development and more are being proposed,” according to an event flyer. “Come to an important town hall to learn more about these projects and the impact they will have on Culpeper’s landscape and economy.”

Free event, refreshments provided. Questions? Contact katie@jthg.org.

Preschool Storytime

Culpeper County Library will host story time for ages 3-5 at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays all this month: Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Enjoy stories, songs and activities specifically for preschoolers and their caregivers. Registration opens two weeks prior to each program with attendance limited to 15 people.

Sign up at 540/825-8691.

First-responder appreciation dinner

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for its 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.

The deadline is Oct. 16 to enter this annual competition open to all Virginia middle and high school students. The essay topic is, “A Virginian who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War who inspires you.”

Students may consider writing about a member of their family, community or a famous man or woman from Virginia who served in any branch of the Armed Forces.

Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

The two students, one from middle school and one from high school, who write the winning essays will each receive a prize package courtesy of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation. Their designated teachers will also receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.

Winners will be invited to come to Richmond to read their essays aloud and participate in the Commonwealth Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Friday, Nov. 11.

Madison County Plein Air Festival

Possum’s Store is hosting the Madison County Plein Air Festival, with check-in 8 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at 914 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike in Criglersville.

The event, with co-sponsors Ducard Winery and Graves Mountain Farm and Lodges, is open to those who love Madison County scenery and painting outdoors.

Not a painter? Come see the finished work at Ducard in the evening and enjoy some great wine. Artist Ingrid Lohr Matuszewski will host a Plein Air painting demonstration at the store from 9-11 a.m.

This is an un-juried event with painting all day until 6 p.m. outside at the store followed by a wine tasting and artists’ exhibition of the day’s paintings 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the winery.

Plein Air, “open air” in French, is a form of painting which allows artists to speedily capture outdoor scenes while working a la prima, or “wet on wet.” Rain date Sept. 17.

MAD Cats plan fall fundraising

Madison Community Cats nonprofit feline rescue is in the midst of fall fundraising.

The group participated at this past weekend’s Taste of the Mountains selling its cat-themed socks and other goodies.

MAD Cats will also be at the 3rd annual Sunflower Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11, at Auburn Farm in Brandy Station.

Since Jan. 1, MAD Cats has received 236 requests for assistance and provided spay and neutering for 645 kittens and cats. At an average of $100 per cat, the nonprofit needs all the community support it can get to continue its mission.

To learn more, see madisoncommunitycats.org