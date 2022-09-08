Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 8, 2022

3rd annual Sunflower Festival

Auburn Farm in Brandy Station concludes its 3rd annual Sunflower Festival this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10-11.

Pick-you-own sunflowers, a four-acre corn maze, outdoor activities and food and craft vendors. $10 admission, 5 and younger gets in free at 17736 Auburn Road in Culpeper County.

Day-trip attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, refreshments and maybe a wagon to pull the kids.

Auburn is a working farm with animals. Visitors are asked to please keep their distance and assume any fence is “hot.” Proper shoes are encouraged as there is uneven ground across the fields and trails. Tickets are sold at the gate via Paypal, card and cash.

Annual Crab Feast for a causeThe Young Professionals’ annual Charity Crab Feast and Low Country Boil will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper County.

Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, with live music. Hamburger/hot-dog option available. All proceeds will benefit SAFE—Services to Abused Families. The Culpeper-based organization serving the region empowers survivors of violence and sexual assault.

Eventbrite ticket sales end 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

On Patriot Day, a Sept. 11 programA commemoration of the 21st anniversary of 9/11 will be held around Culpeper this Sunday.

At 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, Taps will be played in front of Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Station on West Davis Street, in memory of the firefighters and EMS who died that day.

At 9:03 a.m., when United Flight 175 flew into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, Taps will be played in front of the Sheriff’s Office at 132 W. Davis St., in memory of the law enforcement officers who died.

At 9:37 a.m., when American Flight 77 struck the Pentagon, Taps will be played in the Wine Street Memorial Park, 527 Wine St. in the town of Culpeper in memory of military personnel who died that day.

At 10:03 a.m., when United Flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pa., Taps will be played at Main and Davis streets in memory of heroic citizens who gave their lives to save many more.

‘America the Beautiful’ will follow to remember all the innocent lives lost when terrorists attacked America and for those who still sacrifice so citizens can live free.

Afterward, everyone is welcome to join organizers for a visit to the Ken and Jennifer Lewis Memorial Bench in Yowell Meadow Park. The Lewises were husband-and-wife flight attendants from Culpeper who died aboard American Flight 77 on Sept. 11, 2001.

Organizers Kim Atkins and Sharon Croushorn invite all first responders, military members, veterans, family and friends in the community to join the day of remembrance in Culpeper.

“We will never forget the souls who were lost on one of the darkest days in America,” the organizers said in a statement.

Ribbon cutting at new salonShear Artistry Beauty & Aesthetics Salon will host a grand opening celebration at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 1200 Sunset Lane, Suite 2121, in Culpeper.

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce in welcoming the new owners, Aileen and Steve.

There will be tasty nibbles from Burnt Ends BBQ and Sweethearts of Culpeper. Contact info@shearartistryculpeper.com.

Museum Jam at Prince MichelMuseum Jams is the Museum of Culpeper History’s summer series of music, food, drinks, and fun. Each month, they travel to a different venue to explore different parts of the county and support local wineries and breweries.

This month, join the jam from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Prince Michel Winery in Leon. Enjoy food and locally brewed beverages with a view of the Blue Ridge.

It’s a “Dirty Dancing”-themed dance night this month. Attendees can wear their best Baby and Johnny gear, but no one will put them in a corner.

The museum will hold a 50/50 raffle to raise funds to support operations and programs; cash donations also accepted.