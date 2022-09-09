Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 9, 2022

Sneak peek: Mo Willems’ play cast members at library

Gearing up for next weekend’s big show, the local cast of “Elephant & Piggie We Are in a Play” will perform a song and in be character for a special craft and program this weekend.

Head out to the Culpeper Library meeting room 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 to make a Mo Willems’ inspired pigeon and get in on the fun. No cost but consider a suggested donation of $15 to Windmore Foundation for the Arts Stageworks to help pay for supplies.

‘High Treason’ on Mount Pony

An early talkie, “High Treason” (Graumont British, 1929) screens for free tonight in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

The movie continues the month’s theme of, Films of Future Past with a plot predictions about continued war, an extended alcohol prohibition and a rail tunnel under the English Channel. Also released as a silent, the movie got some of it right and some not so much. B&W, 95 minutes. Set in the year: 1945.

This extravagantly-mounted futuristic sci-fi was originally filmed both silent and with sound: this is the long-lost sound version.

It imagines the world’s two major power blocs on the verge of a war orchestrated by arms manufacturers, and is set, presciently, in 1940 (not 1950, as in the silent version). The addition of sound brings dialogue, effects and, almost inevitably, a couple of songs.

For many years the sound version was thought to be lost (only a mute picture negative was preserved at the BFI National Archive).

However, in 2005 a nitrate print, complete with soundtrack, was discovered in America and preserved at the Library of Congress, according to A Fan of the Packard Campus Theater on Facebook, run by retired staffer Jenny Paxson.

See the film in the art deco style movie house inside the Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

Access to the parking lot for movies begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes, and the theater opens 30 minutes before curtain.

HITS CEO stepping away from role

HITS LLC announced Thursday that as planned, founder Tom Struzzieri will be stepping away from his role as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the 2022 season, after more than 40 years at the helm of the horse competition management company.

Under Struzzieri’s leadership, HITS has become the premier brand known for producing world-class hunter/jumper competitions in the U.S., including at Commonwealth Park in Culpeper.

HITS LLC will be led by its management team, while the company actively engages in a search for a new CEO, according to a release.

Struzzieri will remain part owner and director of HITS and will continue to provide strategic consulting to the company as well as significant involvement in the launch of the Del Mar, California Showpark in 2023.

“I have been extremely fortunate over the four decades of running HITS to have a terrific group of employees who have been by my side through some very hard climbs as we together have grown the company,” he said in a statement. “I remain committed to those people and will be in constant touch as a consultant as we face the next challenges together.”

With six locations in New York, Florida, Vermont, Illinois, Virginia and now California, HITS will continue its mission of providing top quality competitions for riders at every level, while improving its facilities, technology and overall customer experience.

As Struzzieri steps away from his role as CEO, he is fulfilling his life-long goal of cycling across the U.S., supporting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society with Team Alpha.

VDOT work on Rappahannock River bridge at county line

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13, drivers on Route 802 (Springs Road) in Culpeper and Fauquier counties should be aware of temporary traffic signals on both sides of the bridge over the Rappahannock River.

Virginia Department of Transportation contractor crews are rehabilitating the structure, located between Route 632 (Myers Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road) on the Culpeper/Fauquier County line.

During the construction work, alternating traffic over the bridge will be controlled by a temporary signal, according to a VDOT release. Once the work is complete on one side of the bridge, traffic will shift to the new lane, and the opposite side of the bridge will be rehabilitated.

Drivers should use extreme caution as they travel through the work zone. Crews and equipment will be operating near the travel lane. Congestion and delays are possible, especially during morning and afternoon commuting hours, due to the lane closure, the release stated. The project is slated to take about a month to complete, ending on or around Oct. 20, weather permitting.

Cone with a Cop at DQ

Culpeper Police Dept. will be back hanging out at the local Dairy Queen today from 5-8 p.m. for Cone with a Cop.

The community is invited for one more ice cream social and an opportunity to meet CPD officers face-to-face, and ask us questions. Or just grab a Blizzard and say hi! Cones, conversations, and good times guaranteed.

New retailers coming to Potomac Mills

Potomac Mills this week announced several new retailers will soon touch down at Virginia’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination.

Slated to open in mid-September, the new tenants join a lineup of over 200 current shopping and dining tenants.

UGG, a premier brand in luxury and comfort and creator of the iconic UGG boot, will open at Potomac Mills. Also opening this month is Ghana Jollof, offering diners authentic, hearty African dishes such as Waakye (rice + beans), Red Red (plantains) and rice and Gollof rice and chicken, with fresh and robust blends of ingredients and spices from Ghana.

Finally, Black American Market is opening this month, offering fashion, home décor, kids’ accessories, beauty products and more from a variety of black-owned businesses.

Orange Street Festival Saturday

The 47th Annual Orange Street Festival is happening 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 on Main Street in beautiful downtown Orange.

The community event includes live music, food, beverage area, vendors, a kid zone and opportunity for community connections.

Somerset Pasture Party this weekend

The Somerset Steam and Gas Pasture Party starts today, Sept. 9 and runs daily through Sept. 11 down on the farm located along Route 231 in Orange County.

Check out antique tractors, saw mill, steam and gas engines, steam shed, threshing baling, live country bands, flea markets, kiddie tractor pull, arts and crafts, corn chopping, tractor games, a antique cars and trucks, food concessions and more. This is a nonprofit show supported by local businesses, volunteer fire and recue and local charity groups.

Gate donation is $10 for adults, children 12 and younger get in free. Free parking and free shuttle from the parking lot to the grounds.

Transportation break

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate today, Sept. 9 due to an Employee In-Service Training.

VRE Free Fare Month

Virginia Railway Express is offering free rides to Washington, D.C. from all of its stations from Sept. 10-30. There’s no more safe, reliable, clean, convenient or comfortable way to commute or take a daytrip into D.C., according to Culpeper Tourism Dept.

Hoopla now available at library

Log onto tlc.library.net/culpeper/ to access hoopla, a one-stop entertainment platform being offered for free to patrons with a Culpeper County library card.

Search downloadables or streaming video on the library’s main site to check out audiobooks, eBooks, comics, movies, TV, magazines, and music, using a computer, phone, vehicle or TV.

Best of all—no more holds. Want it? Get it at hoopla. September is Library Card Signup Month and what better time to do it?