Culpeper community briefs for March 7, 2021

County, town and school board meetings this week
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. this Tuesday, March 9 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday followed by Rules at 9:30 a.m. A special called meeting of the BOS will be held at 10 a.m. on March 9 to discuss the status of the internet deployment project with All Points Broadband.
The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, March 10 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School and online at Culpeper Media Network.
The commission will consider a request from Maroon Solar for a conditional use permit to operate a solar power plant in the Raccoon Ford area.
Culpeper Town Council will meet for its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, March 9 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Town Council will meet for a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11 for a presentation on the FY22 budget and the utility rate study.
A public hearing on the FY22 Culpeper County Public Schools budget will be held at 5 p.m. this Monday, March 8 in the county administration building. The School Board will meet immediately thereafter at 6 p.m. for its regular monthly board meeting.
A CCSB Special Education Advisory Committee Meeting will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. on March 9. Contact kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org for link to the meeting.
Finally, at 8:30 a.m. on March 10, the CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting will meet in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
See agendas and documents on BoardDocs.
Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in areaAmissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. today, March 7 at the stationhouse in Culpeper County.
Marshall Baptist in Fauquier County will host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8 at the church, 4121 Winchester Rd.
Madison Fire Hall will host a blood drive 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Tuesday, March 9 at the station house, 1223 N. Main St. in the town of Madison.
Finally, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 13, Covenant Christian Academy will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive at the school, 4177 Bludau Dr. in Warrenton.
Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations, according to a press release. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Food Protection Manager Certification class starts MondayThe Culpeper Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is hosting a two-day Food Protection Manager Certification class 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Monday, March 8 and March 15 at The Carver Center, 9432 James Madison Highway.
The Educational Foundation of the National Restaurant Association developed this program. After completing classroom work, participants take a national certification exam and upon passing receive their Food Protection Manager Certification, valid for 5 years.
Cost is $160 per person and cost covers instructor-led class, textbook, exam and 5-year certification with passing score. Register at https://tinyurl.com/5bs7esgx
For information, contact Becky Gartner at 540/727-3435 x344 or rebes13@vt.edu