Culpeper community briefs for March 7, 2021

County, town and school board meetings this week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. this Tuesday, March 9 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

The Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday followed by Rules at 9:30 a.m. A special called meeting of the BOS will be held at 10 a.m. on March 9 to discuss the status of the internet deployment project with All Points Broadband.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, March 10 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School and online at Culpeper Media Network.

The commission will consider a request from Maroon Solar for a conditional use permit to operate a solar power plant in the Raccoon Ford area.

Culpeper Town Council will meet for its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, March 9 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Town Council will meet for a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11 for a presentation on the FY22 budget and the utility rate study.