Culpeper man pleads for peace, end to killing in his native Ethiopia

Launching the conflict, Ahmed accused Tigray’s regional forces, in power for decades before he took office, of attacking the Ethiopian military, according to the Associated Press. Tigray’s leaders called it self-defense after months of tensions. The prime minister, meanwhile, has rejected outside interference, AP reported.

Millions displaced, U.S. urges immediate action by Ethiopian govt.

Kebede said 2.5 million Ethiopians have been internally displaced, forced from their homes, their crops burned, starving and without a place to stay including woman and children, many fleeing to neighboring Sudan and others living in outside camps. The UN affirmed this number is in need of aid yet it has been stalled and blocked by the government and media access denied.

“Does this look like a person who wants peace? He is very corrupt. The devil incarnate,” Kebede said of the Ethiopian prime minister.

The crisis has caused major economic impacts as well, he said, with prices for necessities skyrocketing. Kebede said his family, who lives in the countryside, has not yet been targeted by military forces and have not participated in tribal politics. Yet he has been unable to send money to or speak to his closest family member as communication lines also have been impacted.