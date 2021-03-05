Culpeper man pleads for peace, end to killing in his native Ethiopia

Hagazi Kebede loses rest over the ongoing crisis situation in his native Ethiopia, where the United Nations on Thursday alleged crimes against humanity in the ancient and historic northernmost Tigray Region.
“You ask my wife—I have no sleep really. I have no sleep. I have no sleep. I am American. Thank God I have peace,” said the Culpeper resident in a recent interview at his workplace, the offices of The Persecution Project on South West Street in town.
Kebede has worked since 2003 with the local Christian nonprofit that brings crisis aid and evangelism to war-ravaged Sudan, which borders Ethiopia to the north. Now, he is pleading for peace in and world attention to Ethiopia and specifically in Tigray, home to Kebede’s 77-year-old sister, Kaleata, as well as a stepsister and many nieces and nephews: “My sister has eight children, who have their own children, so they all live in Ethiopia,” he said.
Kebede is also critical of Ethiopian federal leaders and prime minister for their part in massacres, violence and resulting refugee crisis. He was grateful to speak with one of his Ethiopian nephews in mid-February after a long period with no communication from his family.
“They are not affected as much, but the whole tribe, Tigray tribe, 94 percent Christian Orthodox, more than half are internally displaced,” Kebede said.
In recent weeks and days, the world has started to pay attention to the dire situation.
“Deeply distressing reports of sexual and gender-based violence, extrajudicial killings, widespread destruction and looting of public and private property by all parties continue to be shared with us, as well as reports of continued fighting in central Tigray in particular”, said UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Thursday.
Amnesty International details Axum atrocities
Amnesty International released a report Feb. 26, 2021 detailing atrocities that happened in the region on Nov. 28-29, 2020 in the holy city of Axum where the faithful believe the Ark of the Covenant is housed, in a centuries old church.
The report stated the military of neighboring country, Eritrea, killed hundreds of civilians in the city on those two days as well as performed indiscriminate shelling and looting of property, what Amnesty International called potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The report urged a UN investigation into the alleged massacre as well into the totality of suffering since Nov. 4, 2020, as well as action from the African Union, European Union and the U.S. It was on that date that the armed conflict started between the Ethiopian federal government, with support from Eritrean forces, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
“Over an approximate 24-hour period on Nov. 28-29, 2021, Eritrean soldiers deliberately shot civilians on the street and carried out systematic house-to-house searches, extra-judicially executing men and boys … Eritrean troops shot at those who sought to remove bodies from the streets, but later allowed residents to collect the bodies and bury them. Men from the community led the collective effort, pulling carts piled with the bodies of relatives, friends, neighbors and strangers, which they brought to churches across the city for burial, many in mass graves,” according to the Amnesty International report.
Criticism of PM Ahmed, '19 Nobel Peace Prize winner
Kebede was outspoken in blaming Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the atrocities. Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for making peace with Eritrea, whose forces are now accused in the Tigray Region massacre.
“He is a Christian, but he is a very sinister Christian … He made peace to have more power,” the Culpeper resident said.
The federal Ethiopian government is persecuting the majority Christian Tigray tribes to dislodge them from power, even in their own tribal lines, Kebede said.
“Their intention was to take control of the area. If you have regional governments, take the power, the people that are leading it, put them in prison, create a new power,” he said. “(Ahmed) told the world, ‘We will not harm any civilian, our operation will by very surgical’ … Thousands have died.”
Launching the conflict, Ahmed accused Tigray’s regional forces, in power for decades before he took office, of attacking the Ethiopian military, according to the Associated Press. Tigray’s leaders called it self-defense after months of tensions. The prime minister, meanwhile, has rejected outside interference, AP reported.
Millions displaced, U.S. urges immediate action by Ethiopian govt.
Kebede said 2.5 million Ethiopians have been internally displaced, forced from their homes, their crops burned, starving and without a place to stay including woman and children, many fleeing to neighboring Sudan and others living in outside camps. The UN affirmed this number is in need of aid yet it has been stalled and blocked by the government and media access denied.
“Does this look like a person who wants peace? He is very corrupt. The devil incarnate,” Kebede said of the Ethiopian prime minister.
The crisis has caused major economic impacts as well, he said, with prices for necessities skyrocketing. Kebede said his family, who lives in the countryside, has not yet been targeted by military forces and have not participated in tribal politics. Yet he has been unable to send money to or speak to his closest family member as communication lines also have been impacted.
“I can’t find my sister. I couldn’t reach her. I did talk to her son, he said she probably is ok. It’s devastating, churches, civilians have been bombed,” Kebede said.
He said on Friday he had another call from his sister’s grandson in Ethiopia.
“They are OK even though there were killings about two miles away from her village,” Kebede said.
He said the UN could not agree Thursday on sending a stern message to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia: “In the meantime, suffering and killings of the innocent continues.”
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke March 3 with Ahmed to emphasize the United States’ concern about the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, according to a state department release.
Noting the growing number of credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuses, Blinken urged the Ethiopian government to take immediate, concrete steps to protect civilians, including refugees, and to prevent further violence. He additionally pressed for an immediate end to hostilities and the withdrawal of outside forces from Tigray.
Another Rwanda?
The world is listening and watching, Kebede said, advocating for the Nobel Prize Committee to take another look at its 2019 recipient, Prime Minister Ahmed.
“The international court of justice needs to call him, the United Nations need to intervene, otherwise why would we see again Rwanda? Why? It is already at that level.” he said.
Kebede encouraged the local community to contract their congressperson to speak out about the atrocities happening in his native country. He said is proud to be an American, his home country for the past 43 years.
Kebede fondly, and with great emotion, recalled the Peace Corps volunteer, a young woman from Chicago, who bought him his first pair of shoes when he was an eighth grader growing up in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia.
“She looked at me and she said, ok, let’s go,” he said. “The heart of Americans, I am telling you, you cannot find any land, any country that has not bene touched by American generosity.”
Kebede hopes it can play a part in returning stability to Tigray. He prays to hear from his sister.
