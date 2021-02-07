Culpeper students win auditions for All-District Band

District XIII of the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association covers Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Amherst, Buckingham,Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson counties as well as the city of Charlottesville.

The district’s band students are eligible to audition for placement in the annual VBODA District XIII All-District Band. Auditions were held virtually this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Students were given two months to prepare audition materials and submit audition videos to their directors. These videos were then transferred to audio files for anonymity and judged per instrument by the band directors of District XIII.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no All-District Band weekend and concert.