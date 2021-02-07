Culpeper students win auditions for All-District Band

District XIII of the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association covers Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Amherst, Buckingham,Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson counties as well as the city of Charlottesville.
The district’s band students are eligible to audition for placement in the annual VBODA District XIII All-District Band. Auditions were held virtually this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Students were given two months to prepare audition materials and submit audition videos to their directors. These videos were then transferred to audio files for anonymity and judged per instrument by the band directors of District XIII.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no All-District Band weekend and concert.
The following Eastern View High School Band students were successful in their auditions: Valerie Alvarado-Alas, 6th chair Clarinet, Symphonic Band; Charles Barr, 12th chair Trumpet, Concert Band; Sarah Berry, 3rd chair French Horn, Symphonic Band; Elle Castro, 7th chair percussion, Symphonic Band; Ian Larkin, 5th chair Trumpet, Symphonic Band; Dana Morgan, 2nd chair Trombone, Concert Band; Allyanna Pearson, 4th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; John Rose, 1st chair Trumpet, Symphonic Band; Henry Taylor 2nd chair Tuba, Symphonic Band; Ellie Tull, 6th chair Trumpet, Symphonic Band; Liz Upton, 4th chair Flute, Concert Band; and Faith Wood, 3rd chair Clarinet, Symphonic Band. Valerie Alvarado-Alas, Sarah Berry, John Rose, Henry Taylor and Faith Wood are all eligible to audition for Virginia All-State Band.
The following Culpeper County High School Band students were successful in their auditions: Clare Toner, 5th chair Flute, Concert Band; Lauren Smith, 9th chair Flute, Concert Band; Jane Cantrell, 3rd chair Oboe, Concert Band; James Lynch-Singh, 1st chair Clarinet, Concert Band; Emmy Brown, 2nd’ chair Clarinet, Concert Band; Abbey Stedman, 7th chair Clarinet; Concert Band; Maggie Hathcock, 9th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; Alex Temple, 5th chair Alto Saxophone, Concert Band; Kylie Bondi, 9th chair, Trumpet, Symphonic Band; Bracken Hibbert, 7th chair Trumpet, Concert Band; Henry Weast, 10th chair Trumpet, Concert Band; Seth Massey, 11th chair Trumpet, Concert Band; Payton Faeth, 3rd chair French Horn, Concert Band; Josh Vesperman, 3rd chair Percussion, Symphonic Band; Leah Knott, 1st chair Percussion, Concert Band; and Matthew Chacon, 5th chair Percussion, Concert Band. Josh Vesperman is eligible to audition for Virginia All-State Band.
The following Floyd T. Binns Middle School Band students were successful in their auditions: Emilia Hoover, 4th chair Flute; Abigail Randall, 8th chair Flute; Anna Befumo, 2nd chair Clarinet; Avril Castro, 3rd’ chair Clarinet; Blake Turk, 18th chair Clarinet; Micah Albertella, 26th chair Clarinet; Bodhi Detwiler, 3rd chair Trumpet; Noah Bailey, 6th chair Trumpet; Kara Wittich, 9th chair Trumpet; and Brogan Jones, 1st chair Mallets.
The following Culpeper Middle School Band students were successful in their auditions: Audrie McKnight, 1st chair Oboe; Catherine Lomis, 5th chair Clarinet; Caterina Constantini, 10th chair Clarinet; Bianca Luces, 13th chair Clarinet; Zoe Schneider, 14th chair Clarinet; Elle Crosley, 15th chair Clarinet; Miranda Presleski, 16th chair Clarinet; Carson Lingenfelter, 1st chair Tenor Saxophone; Izzy Hallberg, 7th chair Trumpet; Amelia Derby, 8th chair Trumpet, Wilfredo Choc-Hidalgo, 2nd chair Trombone; and Isaac Roach, 1st chair Snare Drum and 1st chair Mallets.