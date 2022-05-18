Culpeper Tourism announces two new "powerhouse team" members

Two seasoned industry professionals recently joined the Town of Culpeper Economic Development & Tourism Office, building a powerhouse team, according to a recent release, that will work to boost interest, visits and activity in this colonial-era locale.

Virginia Tech graduate Tori Buell is the department’s new Business Development and Program Manager. George Mason graduate Nicole Warner is the new Communications and Marketing Manager.

The newly created positions align with the goals of expanding the town’s tourism and economic development long-term sustainability programs, community character and economic viability, according to the release from Warner.

These positions will allow the Town to continue to showcase the resiliency of local businesses, as well as continuing to increase destination awareness to visitors, entrepreneurs and investors, she said.

Warner brings over 10 years of public relations, marketing and communication experience in the tourism and hospitality industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Event Management and is a member of Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance.

Buell holds a communications degree and has over eight years of experience in digital marketing, communications, production and business development in the non-profit and private industry sectors.

“We are excited to have Tori and Nicole join the team, their collective experience, knowledge and skills will allow us to increase our efforts showcasing Culpeper as an ideal place to live, visit and build a business,” said Paige Read, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the Town of Culpeper.

“Focusing on tourism and development as local businesses continue to recover from the pandemic, these roles will be vital in boosting economic growth and visitation for Culpeper in years to come.”

Read has led the departments since 2014 along with Office Manager & Visitors Center Manager Kristi Mashon, a longtime town employee.

Tourism generated nearly $3 million in related town taxes pre-pandemic, and is on the way back. The Town of Culpeper tourism, economic development, and visitors center budgets for Fiscal Year 23 total just over $1 million.

Of that, $150,000 supports Culpeper Renaissance Inc., the town’s active Virginia Main Street program. The town also contributes around $11,000 to the Museum of Culpeper History, which shares the historic Depot with the Visitor’s Center. The Tourism budget for FY23 also includes around $150,000 for advertising.

