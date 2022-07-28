Culpeper Triathlon set Saturday at Mountain Run Lake Park

Nearly 400 athletes are already signed up for the Annual Culpeper Triathlon this Saturday at Mountain Run Lake Park offering relay and aquatic bike combo competitions.

Held since 2005 at the scenic location, the Kinetic Multisports multi-pronged race attracts people from all over Virginia and numerous states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Ohio. Registrants for this year’s race range in age from 14 to 74.

Paige Read, director of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development, said the annual triathlon will attract contestants from 10 states this year. Primary hotels in Culpeper report they are 90 percent capacity for the weekend.

The triathlon is among the largest tourism athletic events in Culpeper, according to Read, behind the HITS equestrian series at Commonwealth Park. Following a couple years’ hiatus due to COVID and work on the Mountain Run Lake dam, this year is expected to be larger than ever, Read said.

“This is big,” Read said, adding, “It’s one of the favorite races for participants because they think it’s one of the most beautiful rides, and the community gives them tremendous support.”

Saturday’s triathlon will bring traffic, bicycles and runners to the area west of the town of Culpeper and Mountain Run Lake Park, off U.S. 29, from sunrise until noon.

The more challenging Olympic Triathlon will start at 7:30 a.m. with a two loop 1.5K course in the lake. Officials estimate the lake temperature will be 80-82 degrees, meaning not likely to be wetsuit legal for competitors.

The swim component features a transition area and finish line in a bowl surrounded by banked seating on either side. Yellow and orange buoys will mark the course.

The 24-mile bike course is beautiful but challenging, traversing mainly well paved low traffic roads through farmland with views of the Blue Ridge. Bike riders can expect a few short, steep climbs and technical descents with plenty of beautiful straightaways.

The 10K run course for the Olympic category is a two loop out and back, not flat but a lot of fun, according to race organizers. Aid stations with water and Gatorade will be located every mile. Runners will enjoy amazing views of the lake and a race site framed against the Blue Ridge.

The Sprint Triathlon is shortened to 750-meter swim, 16-mile bike ride and 5K run using the same courses. The Aquabike is a 750-meter swim and 16-mile bike ride.

All athletes receive a great race, a super comfy race shirt and socks, finisher’s medal, post race food/drink, high-fives and sore muscles, according to organizers

All Kinetic Multisports races are USA Triathlon sanctioned events. Participants will be included in their National Ranking as well as support the US Olympic Team.

Registration for the Culpeper Triathlon ends at 7 a.m. on race day, July 30. There’s a $135 race fee per contestant plus a $13.50 sign-up fee, according to the online registration site.

Mountain Run Winery, located one mile from the race site, is offering pre-race camping again this year, with electricity, fire pits, showers and more for $10/tent. There will be toe-tapping classic rock at the winery with the BleuGene Gentry band and race-day. Race gear attire expected. Hidden Acres Farm Kitchen food truck will be onsite all day.