Culpeper's Blue & Red Santa Project operating year-round

If you’re craving a feel-good story, Culpeper’s Blue & Red Santa Project may be just the ticket. It’s a local effort that continues to give back and inspire the community in this area and beyond.

The nonprofit group started in 2016 with Christmas gifts for underprivileged children, and is now a year-round operation helping provide for basic needs and assistance during emergencies.

The Blue & Red Santa Project volunteer board met March 10 in the community room at the Culpeper Police Department to discuss where it’s been and its future, including bringing aid for local homeless.

The local police department partnered with Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1 six years ago to create the service organization—thus, the Blue & Red in its name.

But it’s more than just cops and firefighters boosting efforts as dozens more groups, businesses and individuals in the community have joined the effort, Board President Steve Corbin, longtime Co. 1 firefighter, told the board at the recent meeting.

Culpeper Eagles, the Department of Social Services, Walmart, Target, Sievers Family Charity, Brenco Solutions, Culpeper Car Wash, Tractor Supply and JK Enterprises are among partners and supporters of the Blue & Red Santa Project. Last year they raised $40,000.

At the major event around the holidays, 150 volunteers took 150 young people shopping at Walmart for clothes and other items, ending with a hot breakfast back at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, with food from Ole Country Store, Pepper’s, BK and Marva Maid.

Culpeper Police Motor Officer Mike Grant is Santa at the event and was this past year, even as he battles cancer.

“I tried to talk him out of it for 2021 because of the pandemic—he refused,” said board vice president Tim Sisk, a police officer.

Year-round, items like school supplies and toiletries are donated and purchased to support such programs as the Community Christmas Basket, Doris’ Angels, Loads of Love at Sycamore Park Elementary and various Culpeper public schools reaching the littlest of the county’s neediest populations.

Loads of Love started three years ago at the Title I school with a grant from the Washington Redskins, said Melody Mackison, longtime administrative assistant at Sycamore Park.

The program that started with helping families wash and dry their clothes has grown tremendously, she said. Now, Loads of Love houses donations of clothes, sheets, towels, housewares, purses and more, Mackison said at the recent meeting. The site is open one day a week at the school, including in the summer, she said.

“Anyone from anywhere can come shop at Loads of Love,” Mackison said. “No charge—you can fill ups as many bags as you want. Coats have been a big need this winter. You guys supporting us is absolutely awesome.”

Board member Sue Jenkins with Culpeper Christmas Basket and the Department of Social Services said community rooms were set up during COVID so kids could come and get the clothes they needed. Blue & Red also donated extra to buy teen gifts during the shopping trip.

Corbin referenced truck and trailer loads of donated supplies sent to local schools.

“It’s constant—we’re doing this year-round,” he said. “Constantly purchasing and storing items we know the community will need.”

Back in December, in addition to getting gifts from Santa, the group responded to the devastating tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Board member Mike Scott, a member of the local Eagles Club, coordinated with Eagles in Mayfield to provide needed supplies and relief.

“There was nothing left,” said Scott, who traveled to the area to bring the donation that included tarps and generators.

Locally, last year’s Dress for Success through Target reached 50-75 students, he said, for back-to-school shopping.

Looking ahead, Blue & Red Santa Project wants to attract more volunteers and partners, raise awareness of what they do and start reaching out to homeless, Corbin said.

“It’s the biggest No. 1 issue in Culpeper right now with no solutions and not a whole lot of help,” he said.

Corbin, who has worked as a homebuilder, said shelter for the homeless needs to be built, mentioning people sleeping in cars and children without a permanent home.

“Let’s pull together our resources,” he said. “We need to have some ideas.”

In closing, the group’s board president noted they are not just a Santa project.

“We are a community project,” Corbin said. “We are here to help the less fortunate.”

Want to help? blueandredsantaproject.org.

