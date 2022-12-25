DEAR SANTA: with love from A.G. Richardson Elementary 2nd graders

A.G. Richardson Elementary School

Class of Melissa Jenkins

Dear Santa, How are you? Are you elves good? Can I please have a prinses book, cheetah family, a rain pen and rings. I love my presents. Love, Avery Barrett

Dear Santa, How are you and mrs. Claus? How are Rudolph and the reindeer doing? I’ve been very good this year. I would like a lot of presents but not to much about maybe 20. I am not sher Twenty or like 10 or 15 but not to much. Number one, a sillk. Number two a hamster number three a lot of chocolat number four a lot of JoJo bows number five mats for the silk. Don’t eat too many cookies Love, Abigail Cain

Dear Santa, thank you for giving us presents and how are the elves? I want for Christmas is a bike and basket for the bike and a squishmellow and slime and a phone. Merry Christmas. Love, Izzie Mcculley

Dear Santa, how many elves do you have? How is your day going? I am doing well this year. School is the beast and I want diamond chain and I want a skateberd, too. Love, Kaige Mack

Dear Santa, How are you? Can I have a bike and can I have a skoder plees? What do you want for Cresmes? Thank you. Love, Dawn Ellis

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are Rudolph and the reindeer? I have been good this year. Scool is so good this year. School is so great. Can I please have a real life baby bunny, a toy Grinch, a toy globe. Make sure you don’t eat too many cookies. You are the best Santa and Mrs. Claus. Love, Rayna Jenkins

Dear Santa, How are you? For Christmas I would like a Baby Yoda toy and a Nintendo Switch. Thank you for everything you do! Love, Kaleb Lemen

Dear Santa, Hope you are doing good. For Christmas I would like a target game, a iphone14, a donkey, a horse and a bull. Also an Eagles hat, a snow globe for my mom and a face paint kit for when I go in the woods. I’ll leaves some cookies for you! Merry Christmas. Love, Jaceyon Chrisian

Dear Santa, How are you? For Christmas I would like a watch, a PS5, a tablet and some new shoes. I hope Christmas goes well for you. I will leave some cookies for you. Love, Tristan Venson

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? How many elves do you have I have been good this year. I am doing well. Can I please have a video game and a game and a new roblox toy I hope the elves are working hard. Love, Ethan Mendonca

Dear Santa, Thank you for giving us presents for Christmas. I hope you have a good trip giving out presents. Love, Mia Mohyla

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are Rudolp and the ether reindeer doing? I am doing well. I have been good this year. Can I please have a makeup set, train tracks, little live pet and a kid sewing machine? Don’t eat too many cookies! Love, Sophia

Dear Santa, I hope you like my cookies and I hope Jinny didn’t get hurt coming back and how is Mrs. Claus? Is she taking care of the elves and do have a 1,000 elves and are you fat? Love, Jordan Ravenel

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer for Christmas I would like puppies and a cat. Did you like my cookies? Love, Skylar Sutphin

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? How is your day going? Can I please have a Squishmallow, a pink skateboard and new PJs I’d also like roblocks, silly slime, money, $1,000, Junie B. Jones books and games and new pink shoes. Say hi to Rudolph for me please. Love, Ariana Rodriguez

Dear Santa, For Christmas Santa please please get me a dog and get me please a bunny Santa please please get my grandpa please can I have an iphone 14 Merry Christmas Love, Tristan Veeney

Class of Mrs. White

Dear Santa, How are the randear? I want new cloths. I want Naruto shrts and hoodies. Please can everboade in my class have gifts? What are you doing in the North Pole? Love, Jake Sink

Dear Santa, How are your reindeer doing? I would like a doll. I will put cookies and milk in the kitchen for you. Love, Hiba Rahmani

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I want a puppy. I have been a good boy this year. Have a safe flight. Love, Jeyden Bacraza Aldana

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like a doll house. I want a doll bed. Thank you for the presents under my tree. I was good this year. Love, Angie Sosa Aria

Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Clause? Can I please have a guitar and ponies I will leave my special cookies and milk. Merry Christmas! Love, Zoey Fincham

Dear Santa, When is Rolle coming? For Christmas I would like a Nerf gun and dirt bike. Thank you for the presents! Love, Blake Jackson

Dear Santa, How are your reindeer and Rudolph? For Christmas I would like a nerf gun and a racecar. Thank for the toys! Love, Wyatt Schwarz

Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Claus? But did you like my Christmas tree? For Christmas I will like a toy robot cat but can it be pink? Can I please have a set of play dough and can it be all the colors? And slime that is a rainbow and a toy bunny and a squishamelow. Have a Merry Christmas. Love, Luz Maximino

Dear Santa, Are the elves okay for Christmas I would like a Nintendo switch I would like a toy Sonic 3 Are the presents okay? Love, Angel Chavez

Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Claus? How is your family? Do you like Christmas tree? For Christmas I would like slime. I would like paint. I hope you hive a good dear Santa. Love, Scarlett Miller

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. May I have a toy sleigh if you have one? I hope Elfa is doing good work with you. May I have a big pet cat. I hope you liked my cookies. Please do not make a mess. Love, Mila Schaub

Dear Santa, Thank you for putting candy in our stockings and leaving presents for us. How do your reindeer fly? This Christmas I would like a male muto toy and a Godsilla toy please. Love, Anderson Bradbury

Dear Santa, How are you? Have you gone on vacation? May I please for Christmas have a Chrome book? And I also want a new book. Love, Cora Pearson

Dear Santa, How are you? My sister wanted 86 dinos and cagis! And I want a pupy for Christmas. Tell the reindeer I love them and do you have a dog? How meny presents is in the sleigh I will bake a lot of cookies and buy milk. Love, Evy Beyer

Dear Santa, May I please have a cat robot and rainbow polish and clear polish please? I would also like sticker nails. One last thing I would like to have is a dog robot please. Love, Isabella Duke

Dear Santa, Do you like the North Pole? How is Rudolph? What is it like at the North Pole? Can the reindeer fly? Do you like cookies and milk or carrots? May I have a puppy and a kitty? Can I also have robuts for roblox? Can you get my mom and dad new shoes plese. Love, Alex Laurent

Dear Santa, How is your day at the North Pole? Can I ples have a noo phon, please. I rele want a noo four wheelr and a rce car, a puching bag and boxing gluvs and Im also going to lev sum carrots for Rowdof the red nos radeer. Love, Brennan Long

Dear Santa, How is your day going Santa? Can you please give me shoes. How are the reinbeer doing? I hope you have a very great Christmas! Love, Victor Solis Holt

Dear Santa, How do you build the toys? Can I have squishmallows and 18 popits? And a UFO play toy? Love, Sawyer Churchill

Dear Santa, I want to get a PS5 for Chistmas and new shoes. How are you doing and Mrs. Claus? Have a fun Christmas! Love, Kainen Abraham

Class of Mrs. Henderson

Dear Santa, Can I have a presents? Can I get a toy cat? Thak you for getting presents for my family. I will get you cookies and milk and a letter for you. But can you get a dog for me? Love, Kali Hutcherson

Dear Santa, May I have a new dirt bike charger because I lost mine? I will leave some carrots for the reindeer and some milk and cookies for you. I hope I get an elf from you Santa. Another thing I would like to have is a new bike and some more bay blaids please. Love, Barrett Strain

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. How are you and Rudolph doing? I would like a Washington Commanders football player Terry McLarin stuffed and a Michael Jackson stuffed and a gutar and microphone and drums. Love, Jackson Wharam

Dear Santa, Is the North Pole going good? I wish I could hav a motorbike please. Can I have a mini scatebord? I wish I could have a wach that I could play games on. Love, Scott Bailey

Dear Santa, I would like to know how your reindeer are doing at the North pole because I want to know. Can please have another music book? Love, Joey Morgan

Dear Santa, How are you Santa the elves and the reindeer? I hope you are doing very good and my favorite holiday is Christmas as well. I love the snow to and can you bring my elf please can I have the biggest stitch blind bag! Love, Yvonne Jikotes

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? For Christmas I would like a PS5. For Christmas I would like a iphone 13. How are you? Love, Milo Giles

Dear Santa, How are the elves? For Christmas I would like a rabbit and a chair and a bowl for the rabbit and two water feeters and a table and slime and a soft chair. Merry Christmas. Love, Meilani Helms

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer doing? For Christmas I want a puggy corn and a little kitten. I hope you like my treats. Love, Karys Welch

Dear Santa, I want a Pokemon for the holidays. I think Pokemon cars are cool. This is y I want Pokemon. Love, Ayden Campbell

Dear Santa, How are you and your reindeer? I would like a remote control car. I will leave some carrots for you reindeer and some cookies and milk for you. Love, Cam

Dear Santa, How are you Santa and how is Rudolph For Christmas I would like a for wheeler and a stich stufy! Love, Clarissa

Dear Santa, How are you Santa and how are your reindeer? For Christmas I would like a helicopt drone and I would like a Pokemon stuffie that is a charezor stuffie. Thank you for the presents! Love, Mason C

Dear Santa, How are you doing? I can’t wait for Christmas! I want a Nintendo Switch. Please can I have Hot Wheels? Love, Cohen Christenson

Dear Santa, I want to know what do you want for Christmas. Can I please have a dress for Christmas? How are you doing? I will make you a special treat for you and your reindeer. Love, Lila

Dear Santa, How do you billd the toys? Can you ples make me a fon and anuthr race trak. Ples and thanc you. Love, Blaze Williams

Dear Santa, How do yore randers fly? Can you get hedsets for me and my dad ples and a farerer for my dad and my mom. Can you bring a milen dollars for my famlley? Love, Nixon Mack

Class of Mrs. Aylor

Dear Santa, How many elfs do you have? How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are Rudolph and the other reindeer? I have been a good boy! Can I have a pack of Pokemon? Can I have Golden Charizar Vmax? Love, Jonluke

Dear Santa, How many elves do you have? My day has been well. Can I please have Jifs? I have been good. Say hi to Rudolph for me. I would like a bike a lego Ironman lego set and a poppy playtime official huggy woo plush please and Rainbow frends plushes. Love, Percy

Dear Santa, How is the North Pole? For Christmas I would like a baby alive you might want to be carful Santa, you might be careful. How is North pole? Love, Ryleigh Brown

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus. How is your day going? I bet you are busy! I am doing well, I have been good this year. Can I get a fourwheeler a pair of Cheetah print PJs, and three pairs of ear rings? Do you have nine reindeers? Don’t eat to many cookies. Love, Leylah

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I am doing so good in school. I hope I’m on the nice side. Can I please have an electric skooter, iphone13 and outer space books. I’d also like a bulldog, squishmallow, matching clothes for me and my sister. Don’t eat too many cookies. Love, Layla

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? How many elves do you have? (I bet you have at least 100 elves). I’m doing excellent this year. Can I please have a tails plush and can I please have a kitty plush? Can you please say hi to Rudolph for me? Love, Ryan

Dear Santa, How are you doing Santa? How is Mrs. Claus and Rudolph and the other reindeer doing. I am doing well in school. I got a A+ in math and I am catching up in reading and science. I have been a really good boy this year so I hope to get presents this year and how many elves do you have. Don’t eat too many cookies! Love, Oliver

Dear Santa, How are Rudolph and the reindeer doing? How is your day going? I am doing well. Can I please have a dog that makes noises and has a leash? Say hi to Rudolph for me. Love, Cecilia

Dear Santa, How are you Santa? Are you busy? I bet you are I am doing awesome and school is good. Santa please can I have a tweens LOL doll and some headphones. Is it possible for you to get me a reborn baby doll? May I please have a Chismas OMG doll and please can I have a cake squishmallow one more thing a grown up baby doll? Thank you so much! Do not eat too much cookies on Chismas. Love, Truly

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Can I please have a nonfiction horse book, I’d like a camra too please and a snow globe please. I hope you don’t eat to many because I am making delious cookies for you. Love, Kaislynn

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? I am doing well and school is grat. Can I please have a princess suitcase, waking taking puppy, walkie takies and Bluey sets may I also get a snow cown machin say hi to Rudolph for me. Love, Aryn

Dear Santa, Which reindeer is your favorite? I am doing very well. May I please have Luigi’s Mansion 3, pjs and a LiteBrite? Thank you! Love, Mirabelle

Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Claus? How do you build the blocks? I wish you have a good Christmas. Can you please give me a whole bunch of squishies? Love, Madison Clegg

Dear Santa, I can’t wate for Chrismats. How do you build the toys? I want a PS5 and a par of shos. I love you. Love, Jerrell Williams

Dear Santa, How is your day I bet your busy! How are Rudolph and the reindeer oh and Santa? How many elfs do you have? Have you eveh got lost? So here are my presents I weat so I weat a…PS4, VR headsit, and some money. Love, Gabe

Dear Santa, How many elves do you have? Is my elf eating cereal? Is it true that you only have 9 reindeers? Do you take enough rest? Does Mrs. Claus give cookies to the reindeers how is your day going? Say hi to Rudolph and the other reindeers and say hit to Mrs. Claus pease thank you. May I please have a iphone13. Can I please have Pokemon Lego Nintendo game please. If you can make me all Nintendo games please may I have legos and the tower lego please. Roblox and minecraft and Sonic and Mario. Love, Alexander

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? How many elves do you have? Don’t burn yourself in the chimney. You have probably been busy and don’t eat too many cookies and don’t drink too much milk. Say hi to Rudolph for me. What I want is PS5, black Air Forces, black pants, white long sleeve shirt, white pants, red and black Jordan 4, red pants and a black shirt. Say hi to Rudolph for me. Love, Will

Class of Colby Robson

Dear Santa, How are your reindeer doing? I would like a phone, ear pods, and remote control car. I am leaving cookies and milk and some carrots for your reindeer. Love, Xavier Bello

Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like a four wheeler and a I phone 14. Thank you for the prents Santa. Love, Christian D

Dear Santa, How is Rudolph? For Christmas I would like Pokemon cars and a dirt bike. Thank you for the presents! Love, Sebastian

Dear Santa, How is Rudolph? For Christmas I would like a dog and I would like Pokemon cards. Thank you for the presents! Love, Guillermo G

Dear Santa, Ho was the milk? For Christmas I would like a crocadle float. How are the reindeer doing? Love, Chase Whitt

Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Claus? Are the elves okay? For Christmas I would like an iphone12 can you give my brother a PS5 Hope you enjoy your cookies. Love, Charlotte Miller

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? How did you like the cookies last year? Please get me a hamster cage because I need it for my new hamster. Second can I also get some new clothes mabe you could get me a pet dog. Love, Kinley Beall

Dear Santa, I haven’t been the best this year but I will be better. This year I want a Kareeoake machine. I would like a five mini surprise food shop and a five mini surprise Disney toy shop. If that is too much that is ok. And tell Mrs. Claus that I said hi. Good luke. Love, Emaline Harmon

Dear Santa, How are you? I remember weer one of your raindeers colars fell off. We took good care of it. Can I have a Robot? Can I have a fake dog? And that is it. Love, Mason Jenkins

Dear Santa, I know my elvse Jiru is doing good can you bring me sum close? Could you bring me a Rainbhig doll? Another thing can you bring me a makeup set? And can you bring me a LOL doll and tell Mrs. Claus I said are you feeding the reindeer like crazy. Love, Jada Ravenel

Dear Santa, You are the bast. I wish a Ram boow high doll will be fun plees. I will be happy please and thak you Santa and can I have a new elf for Christmas is the best yere ever I can’t waet intll Chrismas and a prezit to Dawn. Love, Leah Underwood

Dear Santa, May I please have a toy glow in the dark water mermaid that can swimm. If you can make it tie die please. How are the elves doing and how is Mrs. Claus doing to. I love Christmas it is my favorite holiday. I hope Rudolph’s nose is still glowing. I also wish I had sticker nails. Love, Sage Morand

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas. Do you have aukchol elfs? May have the bord game Monopoly? Can I please have a Xbox controller so I can play with my brother? Can I have an anima book? Thank you. Love, William Galicia

Dear Santa, I cant wat intel Crasmas. It will be snowing and varey cold and I love you. How do you make cany canes? I want a havorbord or 5 popets and a surprise. Love, Izaak McCuiley

Dear Santa, How are the elfs doing? I can’t wait for Christmas. Can you please give me a PS5 and fidgets? Can you plese give me a phone? Have a grat Christmas. Can I plese have stuff animals? Love, Arianna Rios

Dear Santa, I hope that you have a holly jolly Christmas! How do you keep the toys in your bag? Can I have a life supply of tacos. Love, Natalie Putman

Dear Santa, How are you? How do you get into the houses? Can you get me a Christmas dress and Lanky Box plushies? Have a holly jolly Christmas. Love, Allison Hurdeth