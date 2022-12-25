DEAR SANTA: with love from Emerald Hill Elementary 2nd graders

Emerald Hill Elementary School

Mrs. Bridges’ class

Dear Santa, I would like to be surprised. Bring me anything you want. I know i will love it. I am a big helper around my house. From Charlie Mc

Dear Santa, I would like an LOL Doll I’ve been good because I change my brother’s diaper. From Brooklyn

Dear Santa, I would like I want a computer and a hoverboard. I have been nice to my friend this year. From, Kerrigan

Dear Santa, I want a gas powerd Jeep. How I have been good I here my mom do the dishes at home. I also help dad. From Ryder

Dear: Santa, I want Legos and Lincoln Logs and enough pokeymon to fill my binder. I sometimes feed the cats to help at home. From Landon

Dear, Santa, I want the gieanta Saurus Christmas so I can finish my Dinosaur collection. I clean up my killy litterbox. Thank you. From Kellan

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want Pokemon cards. I’ve been good because I clean my mom’s cars. From Matthew

Dear Santa, I want a squishmellow and a pink rock star piano. I help mom with the dirty clothes.

I love you. From Kylie P.

Dear Santa, Can I please have pokemom cards to fit in my binder it is new. I have good because I clean my playroom. From Mitchell

Dear Santa, For Christmase want a a LOL doll. Ive my mom and dad because I help. From, Rylee

Dear Santa, I would like a Mamam surprise for Christmas. More toy please, oh an a four wheeler. I’ve been clearning my play room for years. From, Ella

Dear Santa, Can I have some art supplies please? I like to paint and draw. I have been very good lately. I am not trying to ask for too much. Thank you. From Emma

Dear Santa, I really want Stitch Stuff like a stictch skateboard and a stitch plush. I also want a smelly pencil pack. Also can I have a pokemon lego set for my sister please? I should get these thing because I do good in school. From Aria

Dear Santa, For Cristmas I want a real cat and a real dog and a real guinea Ive good because I clean my rom. From Muri

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a minecraft sxcffy. Ive been good because I helpt my papa. From Hunter

Dear Santa, I wobl like rome eye in mano lipstick I clen up my romm and the bishwein pla I want to meet ya you are the best erum. Zoey L.

Dear Santa, I want a boy LOL doll. Also please bring me a baby LOL doll and pet LOL doll. I I help clean the dirty clothes. You are a special person please come to my house. From, Lilly H.

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a squishmallow. I want a Barbie Ive been good because I hlip dew the dishes. From Savannah

Ms. Roman’s class

Dear Santa, I wish for a new puppy dog. I also wish for a “S”. I also would like a phone. I ma good because at home I clean my room. Thank you. From Kate

Dear Santa, I would like one cat for Christmas. I keep my toys clean. I am good at home and in school. From Sofia

Dear Santa, I gifts I would like some phone and a truck to play with I help at home, I help my mom unload the washing machine. Maddox

Dear Santa, I would like some gifts for Christmas. A few things I would like are horse treats for my horse Piper, family games, a cheer outfit and chapter books. I love o read. I work hard and pack lunch for my family. From, Harper

Dear Santa, I would like to have some pokemon cards and a new bike. I like pokemon cards because they are cool and my bike is too small. From Jackson

Dear Santa, I would like a hoverboard and 28 mega pokemon packs. I think I deserve them because I did all of my homework and school work. From Alexandru

Dear Santa, I would like a dirt bike please. Can you see if Walmart has a P.S.5. Please and thank you. I love you Santa. From Colby

Dear Santa, I believe you’re real. But I would like to ask you 2 questions do you say ho ho ho? And do you love me? And what I would like Christmas. Is puppy Dog, earrings, A hamster and a fidget spinner a phone and a EV necklace. I would like to see my great grandma. Please write back to me. Thank you! From Rosie

Dear Santa, I would like a LOL Doll. I believe a Chirmas toy tree. I would like a staffed Radolph animal. I would like also like games for my Nintendo and a big big squishmallow. Thank you! From Lilly

Dear Santa, Can I have Legos. I know I have made mistakes, but I changed my ways! I would love a playstation five and meny gams. I really would playstation pleas and thank you. From Alex S.

Dear Santa, can you please give a deer stuffey and 3 million road blocks and a boxing bag and boxing gloves. Thank you! From Jax

Dear Santa, I would like these gifts. One Barbie 2 books mermaid, One LOL. I would also like a pet cat. Please and thank you! From Agustina

Dear Santa, Please bring me a dog. I would also like a big, big, big Squishmellow. I cleaned my room because it was dump. I listen to my mom, dad and teacher so am, good. Thank you. From, Mila

Dear Santa, I would like a bike for Christmas I would also like a cat and a lego set I help my mom clean the house. Thank you Santa! From, Ilse

Dear Santa, Hi Santa. This is your friend William. I am from 2th grade. Can you give me great toys please and thik you. And I like your songs. From William

Dear Santa, I wish I had a cat. Please bring me a cat. Thank you! From Macie

Dear Santa, Your work shop sounds really cool. I believe Rudolph is real. Please bring me a new lego set for Christmas and some minecraft too please. I think I deserve them because I help my mom and dad and do good in school. Merry Christmas! From Sawyer

Dear Santa, Can you please give me 1,000 damage Pokemom card. I would also like a telescope and a game for my Nintendo. I help my mom do dishes and I clean my chicken coop. Thank you. From, Ben

Dear Santa, I would really love a hoverboard. I would like it to be purple and blue mixed. I would also like a clear phone case, please and Thank you! From, Peighton

Dear Santa, I have Been good. I have Been helping around my house. I feed my dog every day. I would like a dog, an amarin girl doll and dog toys. And a blanket and legos. And a sqishmallows. A tv and jeans. 8 books. For my sisters to be nicer. Games for my Nintendo games for my Nintendo swich a pillow. Dog hotdog poster. I phone 14. From, Willow

Mrs. Cushman’s class

Dear Santa, How are you? I wode like a uogu Barb doll and a magik mixes and a fox stof anmol. Love Cairi

DeAr SAntA, this year I wold like to hAve A ctv sososososomutch And A mx so mutch And A heimet And Sumthing to cuver my yese. Sincerely, Bennett ThAnk you.

Dear Santa, I’ve been really good this year. how are you and Mrs. Claus and all your reindeer. please can I have a itty bitty pretty and magic set and for me and my sister to see you on Christmas Eve please please please. I won’t ask much for Christmas next year I promise. Thank you so much. Love Vivian

Dear Santa, Can i have a bunny for christmas. Will you give me a elf pleas. Can i have a little Christmas tree. I have ben good thank you. Love, Danielle

Dear Santa, How are you? Wath do you do wean is not Christmas? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I wont on Christmas is more Paw Patol and more Hot Wheels. How are you’r reindeer? And thank you Santa. Love Nikolai

Dear SANtA, CAN You PLeaSe Give Me MiNi BRAND’S FoR CHRistMAS AND A PLuSHY OF RudolPH PLease, AND PoPits. PLease AND CHocklit Love Rory

Dear Santa, Ar you ok? I wish yo a merry chrismas can I please hay a alechrik biyck and a elexe and a alechrik scoodr and a radot dragin. Your friend Sincerely Daniel

Dear Santa, How are you? How is Mrs. Claus. Do you want carrots for the reindeer? Merry Christmas to all! thank you! Love, Adelyn

Dear Santa, Can i please have my famuly get together this year please. can i have some stuf anumoles. can i have love please. i will live cookies and milk for you. and i will live carrots for the reindeers. can i have the toy you give me. thank you for the presents. merry christmas. Love Ella.

Dear Sata, How are you? how are the Elves. Instead of you giving me a Present. I giving you one a fuwe toys. I wunt a Stufanumul. Love Gracie

Dear Santa, How your day is going I bin god to day and will you git me a Dirt Bike? Joshua E

Dear Santa, Thank you for the presents. how are the elves doing. how Mrs Claus. thank you for the toys. Love Kayleigh

Dear Santa, I want to get a makup. Pleas give me makup and lipstik. I got yor cookies and milk. From Yara

Dear Santa, How are you? And How are your elves doing? i Like cookies and milk. How is Rudolph? I would for like for christmas and A sowing machan and A maus for your chrombrook and A mot cuchrol pupe and now stuf anmol. Love, Charleigh

Dear SantA, How are you? thank you for everthairing. You ate the Best. thank you for alluvthe presents. Love, Jackson

Dear Satna, How are you? Marry Christmas. I love you. I love yore reindeer. git me Lots of toys. Have a grate yeae. Jaxon

Mr. Carlson’s class

Dear Santa Claus, May I have a freagen horse and a been a healey and a Black steer and a black dat and can I get a stuff horse. I am thankful for your waching my mem at willyums bugs. Have a merry Christmas Santa. Reagan

Dear Santa, I wud wat a xdox for crimiz. I wud wat a ipod. I wut a min gun rn gun. Zum med 2d that hay fum mi seling in the group. I wut a cat hawk. Fum Leo

Dear Santa, I want a xbox for crismas and a real cat and a dog for crimis. Kyler

Dear Sant, I want a maplauc. Dear Sant I want a 15uvd hapis. Dear Sant I want a 15 Dvabogcube. Dear Sant I want unershrt. I love you cusd you begspesit. Bella

Dear Santa, I wut gaBee Dohas and Pixees and Peecu cat teDee and mekit sem and a tapit a kas. Fom Leah

Dera Santa, Wut I wunt for Chrismas. I wunt a ulexu. I wunt a toy hors in a cag. I wunt a cat. I like Being with my famley. I like uBawt chrismas. My techer my sole my frens eveyteng. Wut Im thankful for. To Santa from Savannah

Dear Santa, I don’t whant a lot but I Whant too things fody cristmas. I whant dise 20 sided dises. I whant a dand book. p.s. DAWS ON! Dan D

Dear Santa, I am Grayson. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. I would like: 1 a new blue bike. 2 a lego set globe. 3 and a Beebot. Please and thank you! Grayson

Dear Santa Claus, I hope you send me gifts like New games for my nitendo and toys and Maybe a stuff anmil and if I don’t get It just put candy in my stocking. Jackson

Dear Santa Claus, can I have a pet talking bird please Santa for Christmas. Thank you. Can I have please have a dog for my sister she is beggin for one. Santa Can I please have a PS5 and and a PC please? Santa can I please have a new nitedo. Christian

Dear Santa, I would like for Christmas is a beebot and a Petwash and hiarestech and a my little pone scwushe and im thankful for speding time with my fiemley. Morgan

Dear Santa, I would like a merere ples. I would like a desk ples. I woud like a chrip to di2hlelard ples. I woud like a 3tor pies. I woud like mincraft ples. I am thankful for santa. Luke

Dear Santa Claus, uo or the man and ur elfs to. I wud weth for a bebot ples. Santa I wud weth fo a jieht thra sait. Ples and a lego thrah ples I am thak for for up and elfs to. Jackson

Dear Santa Claus, frum Levi. I would like 410 bolis. I would also like a pug. I would also like a atv. I would also like a xbox. Levi

Dear Santa, fro Christmas I would like a skateboard please. From Amara