DEAR SANTA: with love from Pearl Sample Elementary 2nd graders

Pearl Sample Elementary School

Ms. Epstein’s class

Dear Santa, Ask Santa a question. How many presents have you made? Thank Santa for a gift he gave you last year. Thank you for a LOL car for Christmas this year. I was 100 Squishmellows for Christmas. I need some clothes. With love, Amliyah

Dear Santa, Thank you for the Pokémon, For Christmas this year I want juirsnjfrsn. For Christmas, I need a teeth brush. Eat the cookies slow. Love, Landyn

Dear Santa, Why are your shoes wet? Thank you for Harry Potter. For Christmas this year I want a V Star Pokémon. For Christmas I need clothes. With love, Braxton

Dear Santa, How do you eat cookies and milk in one night? Thank you for a dog for Christmas his year. I want a doll for Christmas. I need to see you. Thank you Santa. I hope you have a safe trip. With love, Abigail

Dear Santa, Do you have Rudolph with you? Santa, thank you for the toys last year. I need a cat, a LOL toy. I want a Monster High toy and socks. Have a safe trip. With love, Carson

Dear Santa, Why do you not get cold at night? Thank you for the basketball game. I would want an iPhone 12. I need new shows. Tip: do not get a tummy ache. With love, Mickey B

Dear Santa, People ask if you are real. Yes or No? Thank you for my tent. For Christmas I want a virtual headset. For Christmas, I need an Apple watch. Get some cookies in your bag. With love, Kenedi

Dear Santa, How do you eat all cookies in a night? Thank you 4 all the gifts for Christmas. I want a iPhone 13, LED lights, money, Pokemon, candy and Rainbow High doll. With love, Tounnee

Dear Santa, How do the Elf on the Shelf move? Thank you Santa for giving me the drum for Christmas. I need music stuff and I also want headphones for Christmas. I want a gaming setup. How do you note get a tummy ache? Thank you for my family. With love, Andrew

Dear Santa, How are your reindeer doing? Thank you for my fishing pole! For Christmas this year, I want a iPhone 14 phone. For Christmas, I need a computer. With love, Jaime

Dear Santa, Do you like the NBA? Have I been good this year? Thank you for the pet spider. And thank you for the Pokemon cards. I want a PS5 for Christmas. Eat small bits. With love, Kye

Dear Santa, How many elves are there? Thank you for the drone. I like the drone. I want Avatar Legos because I like Lego. Bit I need new shoes please. And a legendary Pokemon card. With love, Wyatt

Dear Santa, How old are you? Thank you for Christmas. For Christmas this year I want a tak toss. For Christmas I need wolasoaks. Here’s a tip do not eat so fast. With love, Tilly

Ms. Schramm’s class

Dear Santa, I want a tent and slime and a laptop and I will bake you cookies for you. Love, Julio

Dear Santa, How are your reindeer? Thank you for giving the Polly Pocket Carnival. I want a Nintendo Switch Santa! And a butterfly popit and a rainbow popit. Santa, do not fall off the roof. Love, Emily

Dear Santa, Do you like in ingrocys? Thank you for the down a row, I want more stuff. I spend the other stuff on the other kids. Love you. I will give you anything, I will give you my love. Love, Fallon

Dear Santa, How is your year? Thank you for the Pop It last year. This year I want a squishmellow and a makeup paint and 99 fidgets. You’re the best. Love, Makenzie

Dear Santa, How are your deer. Have a perfect wonderful day Santa. Merry Christmas to everyone in the world. Santa, Christmas is wonderful. Love, Jenerve

Dear Santa, How are you doing? How cold is it there? And also thank you for scracher and bloopary. I hope you give me my squishmellow. I also want a Lego set this year. How is this year going? Love, Manny

Dear Santa, How have you been Santa? And thank you giving me stuff this year I want to have. Just a good Christmas and I want candy canes for my whole family and I am going to bake cookies for you, Santa. Love, Reagan

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer doing? Thank you for giving me a crane. This year I want a Lego ship and a Lego Jurassic World that is really big with all kinds of dino and a city. Love, Camden

Dear Santa, How your day at the North Pole? Thanks you for delivering presents. This year can you please give me PopIts and Pokemon cards and fidgets. I hope you don’t get hurt and I’m going to make you milk and cookies. Love, Colton

Dear Santa, Dear Santa, How are all the elves? Thank you for WWE’s. This year I want a iPhone and a the new Madden. Have a safe trip. Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa, How is Rudolph the Red-Nosed reindeer?! Thank you for giving me slippers. An iPhone please, please, please. Santa it has to be real, I hope you are. Love, Blake

Dear Santa, How cold is it? Thank you for the gifts. I want a remote control boat and helicopter. Be safe. Love, Rayah

Dear Santa, How are you? Thank you for giving me a car. This year I want a hoverboard and I hope I can make cookies. Love, Malia

Dear Santa, How is your day at the North Pole? Thank you for delivering presents to everyone last year. This year and this year I want a PS6 and Sonic game and Pokemon scarlet. Love, Alex

Dear Santa, How is your reindeer? Thank you for the little…pet. This year I want a baby doll and Barbie crimper. I will bake you cookies. Love and Merry Christmas, Isabella

Dear Santa, How is your day at North Pole? Thank you for the skateboard this year. I want a LOL doll and a mini refrigerator. Good luck on Christmas. Love, Aaliyah

Dear Santa, How is your day Santa? Do you want cookies? Thank you for a baby doll Santa. This year I want a cat, 100, 500, 9900 Pokemon cards. Love you Santa. Have a good trip. Love you Santa, Evie

Dear Santa, How is youe reindeer? Thank you for the dress that you gave me last year. This year I want JoJo class and city girl truck. Good luck on your journey. Love, Phoebe

Ms. Wilson’s class

Dear Santa, How do you deliver all the presents? Thank you for my bear last year. I want a doll baby. I need a shirt. I wish you have a good trip. With Love, Shailah

Dear Santa, How do elfs git on earth? Thank for my kiking toy. I need new shoes. I want a tablet. Don’t eat too man cookies. With love, Darla

Dear Santa, How do you deliver the presents? Thank you for my elf last year. I would like you to bring me a tablet and books. Have a safe trip. With love, Cashlyn

Dear Santa, Santa, how many presents you have? Thank you for give me presents. I need shoes. I want Legos. With love, Angel

Dear Santa, How do you deliver presents? Thank you for my Barbie doll last year. Dear Santa, can I get a Barbie house and a bed comforter? I hope you have a his trip home. With love, Ashley

Dear Santa, How do the elfs get to the North Pole in one night? Thank you for a doll house. Dear Santa, I want stitch. Dear Santa, I want shoes. Have a safe trip. I hope you don’t have a tummy ache. With love, Lillyana

Dear Santa, How do you deliver presents? Thank you for the LOL house. I want a LOL. I need a pink shirt. Do not get a stomach ache. With love, Annabelle J.

Dear Santa, How do you deliver all the presents? Thank you for my camera last year. Can I have some dresses. I want a tablet for Christmas. Have a safe way back home. With love, Makenzie

Dear Santa, How do you fly? Thank you for my huvbod last year. I want a dog and I need clothes. Don’t get tummy ache from eating all the cookies. With love, Camilla

Ms. Green’s class

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a car. Now I want Legos for Christmas. Happy New Year! Love, Abey

Dear Santa, How is your family? I would like a dog for Christmas. Merry Christmas! Love, Meibelyn

Dear Santa, How is your family? I would like a iPhone for Christmas. Merry Christmas! Sheyli

Dear Santa, How is your dog? I would like a dog for Christmas. Happy New Year! Live, Erika

Dear Santa, How’s your dog? I would like a four wheeler. Merry Christmas! Love, Jayden

Dear Santa, How is the North Pole? I would like a dragon stuffed animal for Christmas. Have a safe trip! Love, Serenity

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? I would like a robot puppy for Christmas. Happy New Year! Love, Zion

Dear Santa, How is your dog? I would like a dog for Christmas. Happy New Year! Love, Kaiden

Dear Santa, How is the dog? I would like a Xbox for Christmas. Merry Christmas. Love, Asher

Dear Santa, How are the elves? I would like Pokemon Go for Christmas. Happy New Year! Love, Avery

Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a spy kit for Christmas. Happy New Year! Love, Aubrey

Dear Santa, How is your dog? I would like my family and Among Us stuffies for Christmas. Happy New Year. Love, Jake

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? I would like clothes, clothes for Christmas. Merry Christmas. Love, Kaylise

Ms. Shrader’s class

Dear Santa, Why do you have a big belly? Thank you for the ball you gave me. For Christmas I want a blanket because it is cold. Don’t forget the gifts under the Christmas tree. With love, Jesiah

Dear Santa, Do you buy toys or make them? Thank you for my DS and the game card. I want an Xbox1 and Lankybox plushes. I need a new pear of headfons. I need some more clothes and some pants and a jacket. Santa, hope you have a safe trip and do not forget any houses. Happy Christmas Santa Claus. With love, Ryker

Dear Santa, How many elfs do you have? Thank you for the Squishmellow last year. I need some high heels. I want a ninja sword. Make sure your bundled. With love, Stella

Dear Santa, How do you make all of the toys? Thank you for the white bord from last year!! I need clothes and shoes. For Christmas I want a gray bunny, and a iPhone 14, and Chromebook computer. Don’t forget to feed the reindeer!!!!!!!!!! With love, Emma

Dear Santa, How old are you? Thank you for my Rainbow corn egg last ear. Can you bring a PopIt backpack and not very tight boots? I want two PopIt backpacks. Santa have a great trip on Christmas Eve. I love you. Love from your friend, Macy

Dear Santa, Do you buy all the toys? If you do, do you pay for the toys? I remember the Barbie dream house you gave me las year, thank you! What I want for Christmas is an iPad. What I need is a blanket that is soft. I hope you have a safe and fun trip to all our houses. With love, Louisa

Dear Santa, How old are you? Thank you Santa for the PopIt last year. I want 3 slime packs. I need blankets and pillows. Santa have a safe trip on Christmas Eve. With love, Madline

Dear Santa, Are you bog? Thank you for the tablet. I need a bed. I want a TV, a Nintendo Pokemon game and a Jump Force game. I wish you a good Christmas. With love, Abelle

Dear Santa, How do reindeer fly with magic? Thank you for all the Pokemon cards you gave me last year. I loved them! I need a fuzzer blue blanket. I want gold and rainbow Pokemon cards. Also I want a Playstation and games for it. Good luck on getting those presents to every kid in the world. Love you friend, Eli

Dear Santa, How old are you? Thank you for the toy car. I want a RC car and I need shoes. Santa have a good trip. Love your friend, Richard

Dear Santa, How old are you? Thank you for the princess doll last year. I want a iPhone 13, kitten watch, PopIt puppy. Need clothes, strawberries, flowers for house, shoes, sheets for bed. Stay safe on your ride. I love you Santa. Love your friend, Charlotte

Dear Santa, How can you make all those toy? Thank you for the American Girl Doll! This year I want puzzles, Legos and a new hat. Santa make sure to bundle up good luck on your trip. Love your friend, Cameron

Dear Santa, How do you get in my house? Thank you for that baby doll set. I want a phone and a 4 wheeler. I need clothes and shoes. Santa be very safe on Christmas Eve delivering gifts. With love, Ava

Dear Santa, How are you? Thank you for the Nerf gun. What I want for Christmas is a bike and a phone and a black hat and hunde with a toy car, another dirt bike and a for wheeler and a helmet and Pokemon cards, another blue bike and a Star Wars toy and a blue fur wheeler. Eat up and rink milk. Your friend, Nick

Dear Santa, How many elfs are there? Thank you for the Lego Harry Potter set. I want a teal Nintendo swich lite. I need clothes. Don’t get a tummy ache. Your favorite kid, Zack

Dear Santa, How old are you? I love the rc car you brot me last year. I need shows and food. I want a rc car and a laptop. And feed the reindeer!!! I love you Santa. With love, Isaac

Dear Santa, How old are you? Thank you for a Nintendo Shwich lite. I want Pokemon viglit and I want Pokemon cards and I want Robloc and I want a Barbie dream home. Don’t forget the presents. With love, Emily

Dear Sana, Do your deer’s eat grass? Thank you for giving me a Nintendo switch. Can I please have a VR head set this year? I need some strawberries but there out of the store. Santa, I hope you have a good trip! Love your favorite kid, Payton\ Dear Santa, How do you take care of your elfs? Thank you for my Pokemon slippers. For Christmas, I want a robot pet dog, Rey from Star Wars costume, rain boots. Don’t forget the houses. Don’t forget the gifts. With love, Mya

Dear Santa, How old are you? Thank you for the Jurassic world jeep! I love it! For Christmas, I want a Kylo Ren Lightsaber. Also, I need some new shoes. Santa, I hope you have a safe trip! Remember, don’t eat to many cookies! Your favorite kid, Jackson

Dear Santa, How do you get in my house without a chimney? Thank you for the toy car. I want a RC jet plese. ZI need cups for drinks. Don’ get a umm ache. I love you lots Santa. Rowan