DEAR SANTA: with love from Sycamore Park Elementary 2nd graders

Sycamore Park Elementary School

Mr. Wiegel’s class

Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I have been kind to Maddie. Would you please bring me someing for Christmas? I would an electric car, some Legos or a Santa ornament. Merry Christmas, Skylar

Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I have kind to my friend, his name is Justin. Would you please bring me something for Christmas? I would love very much a new kite. Richy

Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I have been kind to my friends. I like to help others. Would you please bring me something for Christmas? I would live a Sonic toy. I would love a ball I can play with toy. Merry Christmas, Justin

Dear Santa. I have been pretty good this year. I help my Mom. I have good this year. I help my parents. Would you please bring me something for Christmas? I would love a cat or a dog or a toy dog. Merry Christmas, Evelyn

Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I hav been kind to my friend Skyler. I help my mom and dad. Would you please bring me soteing for Christmas? I would love a notebook and Legos and care bares. A Bowser statue crew pants would be cool too! Merry Christmas, Maddie

Dear Santa, I have been nice to my BFF. I want a puppy for Christmas. I have been nice. I hav read to do my job. I want a Ipad and roller skates. Have a merry Christmas, Elizabeth HOHOHO

Dear Santa, I would love a new Nintendo switch and an ipad. Merry Christmas, Landon

Dear Santa, I help my mom and dad. I help my papa. Please bring me a dinosaur toys. Hohoho Kai.

Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I help my mom and dad a lot. I like to help others. Would you bring me something for Christmas? I would love an electric toy car or some skates. I wear a size 1. Nahika

Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I have been kind. I help my mom and dad a lot Would love pleas a pair of cat Air Jordan. Merry Christmas, Matthew

Dear Santa I hav been pretty good. I have been kind to my frinds Leah, halie and Matthew. Would you please bring me something for Christmas? I would like a phone and a dog. Ana

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. Can I have a magic mixie and some purple slime pretty please? I would also really like a computer or some Legos. Love, Elaysia

Dear Santa, I have been pretty good this year. I like to help Liam. I like to help my cousin. Would you please bring me something for Christmas? I would love daddy to have a good birthday and some baby dolls. Your fiend, Chloe

Dear Santa, I Hve been pretty good this year. I help others like my dad and mom. Can you bring me a robot that can move on his own? Jake

Dear Santa, I have been helping others and Zavier. Would you please bring me a toy dog or cat. Toy ring. Merry Christmas, Trinity

Dear Santa, I would love if you giv me a new dirt bike for my house and I have been nise to my mom and dad and my grandma and can you giv me a baskerball court. Hav a nice Chrismas and 2px5x. Merry Christmas, Demi

Ms. Bentle’s class

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: Please Baby Dos. Can I have a dog too please. I will be good and I like PJ and stuf animals and something for Bave and Scarlett. Love from Adalyn, Scarlett and Bave

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: a roblox gift card. A gift self care box. Christmas roller rabbit, clothes, iphone14 Happy face slippers, black hoodie with smiley face. Love from Arya

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: a remote control car and some legs and a VR headset. Love from, Angel

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: a turtle because my turtle is gun go way, but I don’t want it o leave. It so this is why because I love it so much is so cool. So this is why I don’t want to leave my turtle. Love from Hazel

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would Like: Pokemon cards PS4, pit bull dog football cards and computer, Love from Maddox

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: I wish for a laptop and a pink diamond and $10,000. Love from Annee

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: 10,000 roblox, beanie boos, laptop $600,000,000. Love from Keira

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: toys and a tablet and a treehouse and all the Babysitter club books and monkey bars and a pink hoody and a park and playground black hoody and dreamhouse and my own room and roblox. Love from Raquel

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: the Baby Sitter Club books, Monkey bars, Baby Alive. Love from Cal

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: I wont a LOL, a popit, a magik mixe, a labtop, a game, pokemon Go, anew water bottle, remote control bug, controller, babe yoda, some shoes. Love from Skyler

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: an elf on the shelf, a dog. Love from Tizaino

Ms. Dodson’s class

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: I want a TV I want a computer, I want a Spotify, I want Wifi. Love from, Edvin

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a stack of Pokémon and toy cars. Love from, Cristopher

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: Santa, I want a PS5, Pokemon cards, Smash Dino egg. Love from, Denzel

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like to have a toy, Iphone 14, PS5 and slime. Love from, Bianca

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Beyblade, Robolox, Smasher 30 and a cat. Love from, Jose

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a ring from mommy. I want Barbies. Computer for my Dady. Love from, Esteisi

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a stack of Pokemon, Smasher Egg Dino. Love from, Sam

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like hap, babies, Colm, Bustos, hifos. Love from, Ashley

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like LOL and Barbies, popy, clothes and baws. Love from, Frida

Dear Santa, For Christmas, would you bring a game for me, a PS5 and Pokemon cards and a Nerf gun and some Nike shoes. Love from, Jayden

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a car, LOL, Spider-man, Barbies and a princess comb. With love, Marjoie

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like an ipad, car, Spider-man, Pokemon cards, Nerf gun and Play-doh. Love from, Tobias

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a PS5, Nerf gun and PS4. Love from, Walter

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I want Nike shoes for me and clothes. Love from, Liliana

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a PS5, iphone 14, Ring for my mom and slime. Love from, Jaya

Mrs. Berrios’ class

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a iPad, a smoshmellow, a necklace, bracelet and shoes, 1 more, 2 more or 3 more. Love from, Loriayn

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like buney and a toy dog and a tablet and a big stuff animal and a minnie frigdere and candy cane that is blue and a toy bear and a Christmas you. Love from, Melanie E.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll and slime and bab doll stuff. Thank you! Love from, Londyn

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie House and a phone and a bunk bed and slime and airpods and a Rainbow High doll and a squishmellow and a PS5. Love from, Saylor

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a doll and fluffy slime and a one squishy and baby doll. That’s all Santa. Thank you. Love from, Allison

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like new clothes and new tops. Love from, Melanie R.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a snake and a tron and a dirt bike, an iPad and a phone and my own bedroom and slime. Love from, Toel

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby buny pet. Thank you Santa. And I would like a fone and for the case, high elfs, I would love the sparkle. Love from, Eloise

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a snake and a phone, a volleyball, a Bad Guys book and air pods and a case. Thank you. Love from, Khloe

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a VR and toys and a PS4 and the Spider-man Miles game. Love from, Lincoln

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a computer and airpods and a Minnie figder and a new car for my mom. Love from, Mary Jane

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch and a new tablet and phone camera, a new hoverboard and bike. Love from, Kaiah

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a toy car and a bike and some slime and candy and toys and a TV and a VR. Love from, Angel

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a rabbite and a tablet, a big stuffe animal and a toy and a cute bear. Love, Carmen

Ms. Jenkin’s class

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like babies, computer, Barbie house, squishy and a cat. Love from, Alexa

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Iphone, Spider-man toys, books, quitor dogs and train. Love from, Joshua

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a car bed, money, computer, iphone and a sweater. Love from, Damoni

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Legos, sweater, Barbie house, squishy, bed, computer, toy car, guitar, slime 5, toy cat and Barbie camper. Love from, Gaby

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a pool, iphone, sweater, car, train marble run, slime, computer, Legos, bed, babies house, Spiderman toys, emoji, dog, squirter, Coke, money and a cat. Love from, Amy

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like an iphone, pool, marble run, babies, Emoji, and an iphone. Love from, Theo

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a marble run, sweater, computer and Emoji squishy. Love from, Cody

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like an iphone 14, slime 5 and a toy cat. Love from, Selena

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Legos, computer, Spiderman toys, Emoji squishy, guitar, money, slime and a cat. Love from, Marcos

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a seed train, car, books, shoes and Legos. Love from, Israel

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a iphone, pool, car, PS5 and Legos. Love from, Zonair

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a cat. Love from, Dontae

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a stuffed animal big bear, chocolate egg, bike, M&Ms, cake and cookies. Love from, Marjories

Mrs. Addy’s class

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: Please bring my brother a Playstation 5. I want Legos please. I would like Roblox please. I want a surprise please and I want a surprise please. Love from, Bradley

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Roblox, iphone, Xbox, squishmellow, please. I hope you have a good Christmas Santa and Mrs. Santa. Love from, Fletcher

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Xbox 360, Nintendo switch. Love from, Logan

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: I hope you are having a good time with Mrs. Claus and a Xbox and a Nintendo switch too. Love from, Tony

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Roblox, a iphone, a lanky box mystery and a Lego set. And please Santa would you give a toy for my sister. I hope you have a good Christmas. Love from, Elizabeth

Dear Santa, I hope you have a good day. I hope you don’t have a bad day, Have the best, have good Christmas. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Love from, Cameron

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like for people that don’t have much money or homeless people to still be happy on Christmas and stuffed animals. Please make this come true. Love from, Alva

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Legos, Barbie, stuffed animals, squishmellow and fidget. And can you please get my friend Kiaya a fidget. Magic mixies, iphone fashions Nintendo switch and Merry Christmas. Love from, Amelia

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a lankbox mystery egg, mini brands, legendary Pokemon cards and Roblox toys. With love, Axel

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Magic mixies and lankybox mystery eggs and a iphone and squishmellow and lankybox surprise box and some surprises too. Santa have a good Christmas. Love from, Ava

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a lankybox mystery egg, magic mixies, iphone, fashion fidget and balloon set. Love from, Aleena

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a squish mellow please. Magic mixies please. Hope you hav a good Christmas. Popit please. Hope you a good Christmas. Love from, Ella

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a squishmellow, Pokemon Go, Pokemon cards, fidgets, pet simulator X egg and sum surprises. Hope you have a marry Christmas. Love from, Landon

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Legos, stuffed animals and makeup sets and Merry Christmas. Please can I have popits? I hope that this is not to much for you. Love from, Iris

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Magic mixies, Lankybox mystery egg, fashion fidgets, squishmellow, Lankybox surprise box and Santa, have a good Christmas. Love from, Evelin

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas, can I get Loegos and can I get a Lankybox mystery egg. Can you get this for my sister, a Barbie, and can I get Pokemon Go please and Merry Christmas. Love from, Michael

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Playstation 5, iphone 13, Nintendo switch, I hope you and Mrs. Claus a good day. I hope you don’t get sick tonight. Love from, Easten

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Robucks, Squishmellows, Lankybox mystery egg, fidgets, Legos, Barbies. For my brother, Pokemon Go, Magic mixies and some surprises. Merry Christmas. Love from, Caroline