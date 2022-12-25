DEAR SANTA: with love from Yowell Elementary 2nd graders

Yowell Elementary School

Ms. Bopp’s class

Dear Santa, This Christmas is going to be great. My name is Taniyah. You might know me. This Christmas I want a new blue hoverboard and a puppy pretty pleasssss! A scooter. That’s all. I will make a Christmas lost at home. Bye! Love you Santa XOXOXO. Love, Taniyah

Dear Santa, I need a tank top. I also want hair tiyes. I also need a crop top, with my crop tops, I need PJ pants. I also need Diary of a Wimpy Kid books. Love, Vera

Dear Santa, My name is Jose. I want a new game 4 my Nintendo Switch old model. Love, Jose

Dear Santa, Hi Santa how has the reindeer, elfs and Mrs. Claus been?? I’m Haley, I’m eight years old. How have you been this year? For Christmas I want one or two Squishables cause I might start a collection. All of the sharpies, well almost all of them have dried out so I need more. I also want a few books for Christmas. See you next year! Love, Haley

Dear Santa, Hi My name is Evelyn. How are you? I’m interested in Mrs. Clause. How is she doing? I’m going to move on to what I want: a light pink ukulele and a whole collection of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid. This is what I need: a Peppa Pig water bottle and I really, really want a Peppa Pig backpack. Love, Evelyn. PS. How is Rudolph doing?

Hi Santa, my name is Diego. Oh tell the elfs that are good at building toys. I want a PS5 and Goosebumps books. Oh! I forgot to say I love Christmas. Oh! Where was I? I want a Xbox and a gamepass for Fortnite. Oh! Tell Buddy I miss him. I’m being good. Love, Diego

Dear Santa, My name is Jacob. I’m 7 years old, how are you? I hope Mrs. Claus and the rain deer are OK. I want the rainbow road Mario Kart set. I need a lot of Pokemon stuft animals for me Pokemon parade, Raboot cinderance. Love, Jacob

Hi Santa, my name is Emily W. For Christmas I want a new bike and a hoverboard and a skateboard, I need a new toothbrush. And my family. Bye! Love, Emily

Dear E Zack, Hi Uncle, in Christmas can you come to my house? And my name is Heber. In Christmas, can you buy things for me in Target like a present? So I’m gotta tell you what I like, Pokemon cards and ryan toys also a jender is for Pokemon cards. Also, a jender is a Pokemon boock to put POkemon in. Love, Heber

Dear Santa, Hello, my name is Jocelyn. How have you been? I am seven. I want ava stars, Encanto dolls and a doll house. It is okay if you forget, still you have giving toys. Love, Jocelyn

Dear Santa, Hello my name is Lilly. How are you feeling today? For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch and pair of earrings, bouncy house and I need long sleeve dress and boots. I hope you like mugs? Love, Lilly

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Kinsley. Here is something that I want for Christmas. I want roller skates with unicorns, mermaids, cats, rainbows, sloths, flamingoes and my name in glittery letters and if it is not too much to ask, can I also have banana and sour apple Laffy Taffy and a bike with streamers and a basket. Thank you so much, I love you! Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa, Have you been good? I just want 4 things: a scuter that comes with a basket, and a air pool, and clothes and big paper. Also I want blocks. Bye Santa. Merry Christmas Ho Ho Ho. Love, Jenny

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Iker. My stuff I want for Christmas is a race car bed and a PS5 and a pet lizard. And 900$$ and a iphone. Love, Iker

Dear Santa, Hi I am Rowen. I want a huggy wuggy set. I am 7 and a piggy set too please. I will leave cokes and milk. I want a PS5 and a Xbox please and a rokitship and $90,000 please and a Nintendo switch, Love Rowan. I love Christmas!

Dear Santa, How are you doing? For Christmas I want a phone with a camera. Love, Andy

Dear Santa, My name is Emersyn. I’m eight years old. For Christmas, I need snow boots. Any kind of squishables big or small. I would a grownup Chrome book or a phone or a iPod. If it isn’t to much to ask, a cendl with a navy case. A strindrake dolls. The Babysitters Club books. Love, Emerson

Dear Santa, my name is Mason, how have you been this year? Now I have som questions for you. Do you have new rekrutes every year? Now I want some game and they are…Metroid Dread, Link’s Awakening and a claw machine and some Pokemon cards set. I leave the rest to you. Bye! Love, Mason

Dear Santa, Hi, my name is Liam. For Christmas I want as much Roblox as I get and I want Starlit and Violet Pokemon cards. Love, Liam

Dear Santa, How are you doing cus I’m doing good. Also, my name is Rosie. For Christmas, I want a new bike because my bike is too big. Also a drone with a camera and white shoes. Thank you. Love, Rosie

Hi Santa, How are you? I want a VR headset, scooter, Pokemon card book, Pokemon wallet and Ironman Helmet. Love, Cameron

Ms. Fosters class

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Andrea. I am eight years old. How are you Santa? I want a puppy please. Can I have me olgole puppy because I love puppys and Santa, I need clothes. Can I please get clothes and I want a city cat. Can I get a city cat and I need soplays and can I get a waterbotol. Love, Andrea

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Alicea. I am seven years old. I want for Christmas new shoes and a belly shirt and a phone, toys and a dairy. Love, Alicea

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Giovanni. I will like a new cox and new phone and a toy soliders and a new shoes and a new tablet and a new Legos and a new elf. Love, Giovanni

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Brooklynn. I am seven years old. How it going Santa? For Christmas I would like a new phone case because my phone case brok and new clothes. Thank you Santa. Love Brooklynn

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Selina. I am seven years old. How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a Barbie, hatch and gother farm. Love, Selina

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Caiden. I am seven years old. How’s it going? For Christmas I would like a four wheeler. Love, Caiden

Dear Santa, I my name is Lance. I am seven years old. How are you? For Christmas I would like stuft animal turtle because I love turtle. I would also like warm winter clothes. Thank you Santa so much. Love, Lance

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Lili. I am eight years old. How are you doing? For Christmas I would like LOL doll because I love them. I would also like for my teacher to have a good Christmas. Thank you. Love, Lili

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Makaila. I am seven years old. For Christmas I would like clothes because my clothes are ripped. I would also like note book because I don’t have nothing to draw with at home. Thank you. Love, Makaila

Dear Santa, Hi I hope the reindeers are doing good even the elfs are doing good. I am seven years old. I want 7 pacs of Pokemon and I need a amine sword and a black hcor sord. Love, Kingston

Dear Santa, My name is Marvin. I am eight years old. Hows it going? For Christmas I would like clothes and a dirt bike. Love, Marvin

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Gabriel. I am eight years old. How are you? I want white cranberry juices and a snow jacket. Love, Gabriel

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Amy. I am seven years old. I am good. How are you doing? I would like a tablet because my other one is glitch and I want two puppies, one a girl and one boy and I need the stuff. Love, Amy

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Allison. I am seven years old. Hope it is going well. For Christmas I would like a elf because I don’t have a elf and I also like baby clothes because I am having a babysitter. Thank you! Love, Allison

Dear Santa, I would like a ferret because my hamster died. Please and thank you! Love, Mavea

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Ian. I am 7 years old and I would like for Christmas an iphone 13 to play in the phone. Love, Ian

Dear Santa, How are you doing? I would like for Christmas is a Got 2 Glow fairy finder, a American sets, a coloring set and new winter clothes. Love, Emily

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Alejandro. How are you doing? I would like for Christmas is a PS4 and for clothes. I would like a Spiderman and for shoes, I would like Nike. Love, Alejandro

Dear Santa, How are you doing? I want clothing and jerse and boots and a puppy and a doctor kit and dentist kit. Love, Parker

Ms. Simms class

Dear Santa, I need a new t-shirt. Oh and my name is Shayne and I am 7. I would love a baskiball and soccer ball. And tell Mrs. Claus that I said hi. I will be looking for Rudolph’s nose in Christmas  Look at the back!!!  Love, Shayne

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Amy. I am seven. I have a big sister that doesn’t leave me alone unless I give her slime for Christmas. If that’s to much I just have clothes. Love, Amy

Dear Santa, My name is Claire. I am 7 years old and for Christmas I want bath bombs. And I need new winter boots. Are you doing good? Are the elfs doing good? Is Mrs. Claus doing good? Have a great Christmas. Love, Claire

Dear Santa, My name is Mason. I’m 7 years old. I would really like a 4 wheeler and hunting and boots, hunting ones, and Pokemon and snow clothes, snow jackets and snow boots and a lot of Pokemon. Love, Mason. I love you! Thank you Santa!

Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I would like Pokemon cards. And a iPhone 14 Pro, ANs I would like a skatbord. And a hoverbord and a Pikucho plushi. And a Nintendo Switch and a baby Yoda plushi. And I will leave milk and chocolate cookies. And I will leave carrots for the reindeers. Love, Tre

Dear Santa, I am Jaylynn and I want a crop top. By the way I am 7 years old and I also want a iPhone 14 and boxers. Is Mrs. Claus okay? Thank you Santa for my elf! Hey Santa, are you okay? I will leave cookies and milk. Love Jaylynn

Dear Santa, My name is Ethan and how were you doing over the year? I would like a 3OS for Christmas. My favorite holiday is Christmas and I am 7 years old. I need food. Love, Ethan

Dear Santa, I am 7 yers old. I need an iPhone 14 Pro Max in pink and baby blue and I need squishmellow. I need a toy kitchen and toy food and new shoes and dog shoes and clothes. Love, Makailyn

Dear Santa, How are you? I hope you are well. How is Mrs. Claus? I want for Christmas a car that you use a controller. I need new shoes. Oh I’m going to put cookies. Love, Leo

Dear Santa, Hi, I’m Alice. I’m seven years old. I want Pokemon please and thank you. And my favorite book please and thank you. And I want a toys. That’s what I want for Christmas. I love you. Thank you I’m eksited. What are you doing for Christmas? I hope you are well. Love, Alice

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Yousef and I am 8 years old. And I love soccer. Can I please have a world cup soccer ball and can I please have new soccer cleats. And a Messi jersi. By the way, I am size 1. Love, Yousef

Dear Santa, How are you? I hope you are well. I would like a Apple watch. I would like a squishmellow. I will give you cookies. Love, Annyssa

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like to have a turtle arme. I need a bigger turtle tank. I am 7 years old. Love, Thomas

Dear Santa, I want coco cards to make hot coco. I need a cat cinnol. Talk to Mrs. Claus and Rudolph and the elfs. Love, Damarion

Dear Santa, How are you doing? Can I have new snow boots and a ipod. And how is Mrs. Clause? I will put milk and cookies out and I am seven. Love, Janet

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Emily. I am seven years old. Is Mrs. Claus doing well? Can I have a stuffy fox? And I need new snow boots and I will give you cookies and milk. Christmas is my second favorite holiday! Love, Emily

Dear Santa, How are you Santa? I am 8. I need iPhone 14 Pro. I want Jordans. I need book. I want a Fortnite figure, football cards. I want NBA cards, 1,000,000 dollars. Love, Kal

Dear Santa, My name is Reese. I am seven years old. I would really like a iPhone please. Oh, and how is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer doing? I will leave cookies and I need new skates. Love, Reese

Dear Santa, I really want a toy and a chapter book. I’m seven years old. I love you Santa. Love, Celestine

Dear Santa, My name is McKenna. I am seven years old. How is Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and the elfs doing? I want some heels. I need some books. Love, McKenna

Dear Santa, I hope Mrs. Clause and elf is feeling good. My name is DeMilo. I am 7 years old. I need snow gear so I can play in the snow. I want a football. I need another remote, my brother and sister keep fighting over it. Love, DeMilo

Ms. Koch’s class

Dear Santa, I want to see my dad. I want to stay at school. I want to see my famle. I need a jumpscht. Love, Valentina

Dear Santa, I need g act shoes. Love, Kendall

Dear Santa, I would like shoes. Can I please have buc? I would like Legos. Love, Marizon

Dear Santa, I want a GS12. I want a qs5 few. I want a love a phone. I love Santa. I want to read. Love, Jett

Dear Santa, I need shoos. Can I have a puppy? Can I please have pants for winter? I just had these three things on the list. Santa, I no that wearies you to give so much things. This is the ind. Love, Angie

Dear Santa, I will like a puppy. I will like nice stuff. I will need socks. I will need clothes. I will need eaci please. I will like kuka. I will need games. I will need canblalay. Love, Aleyssa

Dear Santa, I would like sum books. I would like sum Pokemon. I need a hat. I would like sum Dogman books. Love, Gavin

Dear Santa, I would like a tos mreoo. I would like a rischat. I would like a tos fox. I would like a tos dog. I would like a flsup. I would like a tos cat. Love, Keiniely

Dear Santa, I want a dog. I want a iten switch. Love Fredy

Dear Santa, I need shos. I want popo dol. I want sosic bug. Love, Athena

Dear Santa, I will like a pue pes. Love, Zoila

Dear Santa, Pocmomogo. Pocmon. Love, Emmanuel

Dear Santa, I would like lagos. Can I please have rodcos? I really want pocecos, please. I need cars tins Christmas. I would like books. Love Franklyn

Dear Santa, Please give me Pocman card. And I want to bring toys. Love Nigel

Dear Santa, I want a PS5. I want a Dogman book. I want a car. I want mune. I want Pocemon. Love Samuel

Mr. Woods’ class

Dear Santa, I hope you have a good day whif reindeers. Can you get me a fidget and a bookbag and books and a phone. Love, KJ

Dear Santa, I hope you are doing good. Can I please have some fidgets. Can I have a baby doll please? Can I have a reel born baby doll please? Love, Bethany

Dear Santa, I am Bridget. I am a big fan of you. I wish that I can see you Santa. I really need some boots for the snow because I might get sick and I need a scarf and I need a costume for the snow. Love, Bridget

Dear Santa, I am 7. How is Mrs. Claus? Thank you for our pet Snowball. Thank you for all of those presents. Thank you. I love you Santa. Can you give me a hoverboard please, please Santa. Can you give me some baseball cards please Santa. Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Cora. How are you doing this year? How is Herme, how is Mrs. Claus? How are the deer? I can please have a small horse toy and a new pair of butterfly boots. Love, your favorite Santa, Love, Cora

Dear Santa, My name is Larry. I’m 8 years old. I want a teeny toy car and control car please if you can. Please Santa. How is Mrs. Claus? Love, Larry

Dear Santa, Hi. My name is Emily. I am wander if the elf er doing so good. Love, Emily

Dear Santa, Hi. Mi name is Zachary. I am 7 years old. How are you this finye year? I hoep. I need a skateboard if that is fine. Can I plees have a new weelberd its cherher is gonn. Love Zachary

Dear Santa, My name is Lester. Haw or you? Haw ar the alf? I want a campyudr and a snow bots. Love, Lester

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Summer. I am 8 years old. I hope you are doing well and Mrs. Claus. I will look outside for the red nos reindeer. I will listen for the bells and I will know you are here. Can you get me a lecicskltr please. And a brhehoes I need heve clothes. I hope you like my letter. Love, Summer

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Aiyana how are you? How are your elfs? I want a dlacit please. And a plushi Blu please. Love, Aiyana

Dear Santa, Mi name is Tiffany. Mi nicnam at scool is Tif and oso I love you and I thik that Misis Claus is making cookees for you. Oh Sata and I rile want a dog and I need some glovs. Love, Tiffany

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Addie I am 8 years old. I love you Santa. How have been all years? How is the reindeer? Can you ples get me a braslit kit. And can you ples get me a stof anomol. Ples. I need Mr. Expo mrcsrs. I am ronen out of them that ar for me. Love, Addie

Dear Santa, hop you haf a grat wec. Can you get a fon for me? Can you get a doll for my sisar? Love, Tyson

Dear Santa, Min am is Noah. Hal or you gowing? Grat. I thinc you or gowing well. I want Pokemon cards and I rele ned a jakit. Love, Noah

Dear Santa, Hi mi nam is Jovanni. I am seven years old. Hi how ar yu beenfofe Christmas. I want is big Pucumus and llitl Pucumus and a tendws wich. Sow haw is evrthing gowing. Love, Jovanni

Dear Santa, Pees giv Pocemon and Beefbol ple and thanku. Love, Sophia