Downtown Culpeper merchants to open late for First Fridays this week

Culpeper’s downtown merchants will be open late to launch the month at First Fridays starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 2, sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc.

Enjoy free entertainment at East Davis Street’s railroad depot, starting at 4 p.m. with live music from Jeremiah Raines, sponsored by the Culpeper Department of Tourism and Economic Development.

From 6 to 8 p.m., try a pumpkin canvas painting activity by U-Can-2-Art, or interact with Sandy’s Face Painting down at the depot.

Various downtown merchants will be open until 7 p.m. or later. Check out various in-store specials and promotions at different shops, plus the karaoke at Beer Hound Brewery near the depot.

Watch a special dry-cut demo at Dachi while enjoying cheese, wine and charcuterie.

There will be discounts for teachers at Far Gohn Brewery, popcorn tasting at Green Roost, an extended happy hour at Grill 309, honey sticks at La Bee Da Loca, and a dinosaur-track children’s craft at the Museum of Culpeper History.

As part of First Fridays, try some candy samples at Pepperberries, grab pet treats at Reigning Cats & Dogs, enter your pre-order for a Neuhaus Advent Calendar at Frenchman’s Corner, and partake in wine tastings at Vinosity.

See the full schedule and hours at culpeperdowntown.com/events/culpeper-first-fridays.