Equestrian raised in Culpeper inducted into Delaware State U. Athletic Hall of Fame

A Culpeper-raised equestrian who turned her love of horses into a successful professional career was recently inducted into the Delaware State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kamerra Brown, from Culpeper County High School Class of 2006, was a dual athlete who ran track and showed at HITS Commonwealth Park along Zachary Taylor Highway.

At Delaware State, she was a member of the school’s inaugural equestrian team and its first African-American rider, according to her Athletic Hall of Fame nomination.

She currently works as an assistant professor of equestrian studies at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri, where Brown also resides. Her college family since 2020 is publicizing Brown’s notable induction.

“When Kamerra Brown was a young girl in Culpeper, Virginia, horses were her passion,” according to a release from William Woods spokesperson John Fougere.

“She started taking riding lessons at age 5, but the lessons were too expensive for her single mom to afford. So she gravitated to more traditional sports for someone her age, like soccer, basketball and track.”

But her passion and love for horses could not be hidden, Brown told the college.

“I secretly wanted more lessons,” she said.

Meanwhile, Brown excelled at track. She told the Star-Exponent she still holds the record for the 55-meter dash, since 2006.

“Which still has not been broken and my picture is still on the wall,” said the one-time All-State track athlete.

Brown added that she was bullied and misjudged in high school because she was an equestrian, so she focused all the more on track and horse riding.

“I still remember Ms. Brown, the assistant principal, taking me aside, saying, ‘You will be somebody, stay focused,’” said Kamerra Brown. She added, “I had great track coaches, wonderful riding instructors, a wonderful strength and conditioning coach, Greg Martz, great teachers and an amazing best friend, Tatiana Vargas. I was very lucky!”

As a student at Delaware State, she was a four-year letter winner and team captain, Brown was team MVP following her freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons and captured numerous Most Outstanding Performer awards. She helped lead the jumping team to the Varsity Equestrian National Championships in 2008 and 2009.

“It is such an honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” said Brown, who specializes in Hunter/Jumper instruction in her current teaching position. “There are a lot of excellent riders that have attended and are attending Delaware State. I honestly don’t know how to put into words the feeling of being selected among the best of the best.”

Brown’s subsequent career competing and coaching in the industry has been spectacular, according to William Woods spokesperson John Fougere.

She was an assistant coach at South Dakota State University, where she helped lead the team to its first national championship appearance in 2013 while also earning a master’s degree.

Brown returned to Delaware State as assistant equestrian coach 2014- 2016, helping to lead the team there to more national championships. She has also worked in the industry as an Assistant Director of Riding at Bridgewater College in Virginia and was listed among the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s distinguished Alumni in 2021.

At the college in Missouri, Brown teaches all applied Hunter/Jumper ride classes, Introduction to Equine Entrepreneurship, Hunter/Jumper Issues, Teaching Techniques, and online courses like Equestrian Educational Events and Competition Management and Applied Instructional Theories.

The nationally-renowned EQS program at The Woods, and the students who go there to study and learn, will get the benefit of Brown’s expertise and experience, said Fougere.

“Kamerra is a talented rider and instructor who has been an asset since her first day on campus,” said Jennie Petterson, Dean of Equestrian Studies at William Woods.

“Her dedication to the sport and respect and appreciation of the horses sets a standard for all of her students. We are excited for her to be honored for her lasting impact at Delaware State University in their Hall of Fame.”