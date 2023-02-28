The red carpet event, Night to Shine, returned in full force earlier this month to the ballroom at Open Door Baptist Church, along Route 3 in Culpeper.

Over 40 countries and 600 churches worldwide participated simultaneously in the unforgettable prom night experience Feb. 10 sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Thousands of honored guests with special needs from all over the world were crowned Kings and Queens of the prom at the 9th Annual Night to Shine global event.

It was the 7th Annual for Open Door Baptist and a return after COVID to a proper dance inside the church multi-purpose room turned ballroom. In 2021 and 2022, the church hosted a “Shine-Thru,” welcoming guests through an outdoor drive-thru program that did its best to make them feel special—albeit without the red carpet.

More than 90 guests attended the local prom this year with their parents and caregivers, said prom chairwoman Michelle Hitt. It was an absolutely wonderful time, she said.

“They were escorted in on the red carpet and once inside they received a corsage or boutonniere, then got their Prom Picture taken. As they entered the ‘ballroom,’ we announced them by name and they walked another red carpet,” she said. “Paparazzi greeted them at both locations.”

There were hors d’oeuvres and treats for snacking and plenty of special moves.

“Once inside, most made it right to the dance floor,” Hitt said.

Always a hit, the Chick-fil-A Cow paid a visit before each guest was crowned the King and Queen of the Ball, followed by a balloon drop and more dancing.

“Jacob and Ruby are the cutest little couple and have been attending this event since 2018,” Hitt said one couple at the dance. “We have come to know and love many of our guests and it was so rewarding to see many of them back.”

She said the church is so grateful to the Tim Tebow Foundation for starting Night to Shine and for allowing them to be just a small part of being able to love a special group of people.

“This is the favorite event that we do here at Open Door Baptist Church.”

Tebow, an American football player born in the Philippines, spent Night to Shine the island nation in the western Pacific Ocean.

“Every person on earth needs to know they were created in God’s image, and are perfectly loved by Him. This is why Night to Shine is my favorite night of the year. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being a part of Night to Shine!” he posted.