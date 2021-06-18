PROFILES: Artist, organizer, advocate - Nan Roberts gives voice to voiceless

“People were very open and honest about telling us their experiences and some of it is heart-wrenching, also very powerful,” Roberts said. “We want to capture these stories because we don’t want to lose the historical value. We always need to be reflective, learn from the past, hopefully make the future better. Stories are what make us the people we are. It shows our resilience, our faith, our ingenuity, our creativeness.”

Roberts displayed all of those characteristics in organizing a 2020 Black Lives Matter rally in Rappahannock County soon after the 2020 Memorial Day murder of George Floyd by a police officer on a Minneapolis Street.

A global pandemic was raging and so were calls for justice and equality for Black people, globally and on the local level.

“There were so many people that wanted to have a voice. They wanted their voices heard in their own community,” Roberts said of her collaboration with “a very talented planning team” for the BLM event.

Local leadership approached Roberts as a person of color to lead the peaceful assembly held on a farm overlooking scenic layered views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

But there were some in Rappahannock County unwelcoming to the Black Lives Matter movement and spreading disinformation.