Remembering a community's march for Martin Luther King

“Our hope with this exhibit is to tell stories about the unique role that St. George’s has had in the public square of Fredericksburg over three centuries,” said the Rev. Joseph Hensley Jr., rector of St. George’s. “There have been times when we have served the community well, and times when we have fallen short. We hope visitors will not only learn about the past but also be inspired to tell the truth and walk in love.”

Among the church’s 300th-anniversary events will be “An Evening with Bishop Curry,” a virtual gathering on Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. The conversation with the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, will be held via Zoom and hosted by Hensley and the Rev. Deacon Ed Jones. Advance registration is required at bit.ly/stgbishopcurry.

On May 1 at 11 a.m., St. George’s will welcome the Right Rev. Susan Goff, bishop of the Diocese of Virginia, and Mary Katherine Greenlaw, mayor of Fredericksburg, for a special commemoration.