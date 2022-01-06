Wedding Show Saturday at The Refinery in downtown Culpeper

As the wedding industry begins to rebound following a tough two years of COVID limitations, The Refinery in downtown Culpeper is at the forefront of hosting the big day.

The downtown venue at 120 W. Culpeper St. is partnering with various other vendors to bring back its wedding giveaway worth $18,000.

All attendees of a Wedding Show happening from 2 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 8 at The Refinery will be entered to win.

Tickets for this weekend’s wedding show are at EventBrite and include a full-catered meal, dessert and interaction with 16 vendors.

The Refinery previously organized wedding giveaways in 2019 and 2020, but was unable to do it last year as things have been tight for all vendors trying to recover from 2020 losses, said Joy Orr, venue owner and lead planner.

“Weddings are finally making a comeback, thankfully!” Orr said on Thursday.

Asked the hottest item for 2021 weddings, she responded: a wedding without COVID.

“Just kidding. People are really into pampass grass and clean lines right now,” Orr said.