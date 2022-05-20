Fauquier Health surgical tech wins Mercy Award

Surgical tech Amanda “Mandy” O’Neill is the 2022 winner of the Mercy Award of Fauquier Health for going above and beyond the call of duty.

It recognizes LifePoint Health employees who have profoundly touched the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The annual recognition program was established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint founding chairman and chief executive officer, according to a Fauquier Health release.

The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

O’Neill’s peers nominated her for the award for which she was chosen from among more than 50 nominations. In her work in the operating room as certified first assist, she demonstrates a level of commitment and caring that transcends the everyday, according to the release. She respects others in everything they do, educates, and inspires others.

“Our staff look up to Mandy as an informal leader because of all of these superior qualities and she is an inspiration to all surgical techs who are looking to grow and become a first assistant,” according to her nomination.

Off the job, O’Neill is a devoted mother who loves spending time with her husband and raising her daughter.

“At Fauquier Health, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Anthony Young, Interim-CEO of Fauquier Health. “We are extremely proud to recognize Mandy for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Each Lifepoint winner will be considered for the 2022 companywide Mercy Award which will be announced this summer. An awards ceremony will be held in Nashville, Tenn. and all winners are invited to attend. Mandy and all facility winners are invited to attend