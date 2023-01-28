 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

A conversation, dinner with renowned chefs Patrick O'Connell & Jacques Pépin

  • 0

A conversation with renowned chefs Patrick O’Connell and Jacques Pépin, followed by a special lunch will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Inn at Little Washington in Rappahannock County. They plan to share perspectives on where American cuisine has been and where it’s going.

Following the program, there will be a four-course lunch in the Inn’s Michelin 3-star dining room. An intimate cocktail reception with Pépin begins at 6 p.m. in the ballroom. Following the reception, guests will dine at Patty O’s Café featuring a four-course menu inspired by, “The Humble Bird.”

Jacques Pépin’s art will be available for viewing and sale throughout the weekend at The Inn’s Tavern Shops. Giclée prints and original pieces are on display. The chef will be available to sign copies of his book, “Art of the Chicken,” which celebrates his lifelong love of the bird.

People are also reading…

The book features dozens of his celebrated paintings, a treasure trove of poignant and often humorous stories and recipes.

Chicken may not be an extravagant ingredient, but for Pépin, it is the one he turns to most frequently—to cook and to paint, according to a release from the Inn.

The book reminisces on his life through the lens of the humble bird, from his childhood in rural France, where he chased chickens and watched as his Maman turned them into her poulet à la crème, to his demanding apprenticeship and long, illustrious career.

Contact 540/675-3800 for reservations.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

Easy to make up ahead and just finish in a hot oven, this potato-vegetable mashup is wonderful as an entree on its own (especially if you choose to do a whole potato for each serving) or as a side to any simple chicken, fish or meat dish. This is also a wonderful luncheon main course served along with a crisp green salad. 

The Kitchn: Honeycomb candy is easy-peasy, crunchy perfection

The Kitchn: Honeycomb candy is easy-peasy, crunchy perfection

If an easy-peasy, crunchy candy dipped in chocolate sounds like your kind of good time, wowza— have I got a deliciously simple treat for you. Honeycomb, which goes by myriad whimsical names, is made with just four ingredients— sugar, syrup, baking soda, and cream of tartar— or five if you count the water. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to keep your family and home safe during a winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert