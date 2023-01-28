A conversation, dinner with renowned chefs Patrick O'Connell & Jacques Pépin

A conversation with renowned chefs Patrick O’Connell and Jacques Pépin, followed by a special lunch will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Inn at Little Washington in Rappahannock County. They plan to share perspectives on where American cuisine has been and where it’s going.

Following the program, there will be a four-course lunch in the Inn’s Michelin 3-star dining room. An intimate cocktail reception with Pépin begins at 6 p.m. in the ballroom. Following the reception, guests will dine at Patty O’s Café featuring a four-course menu inspired by, “The Humble Bird.”

Jacques Pépin’s art will be available for viewing and sale throughout the weekend at The Inn’s Tavern Shops. Giclée prints and original pieces are on display. The chef will be available to sign copies of his book, “Art of the Chicken,” which celebrates his lifelong love of the bird.

The book features dozens of his celebrated paintings, a treasure trove of poignant and often humorous stories and recipes.

Chicken may not be an extravagant ingredient, but for Pépin, it is the one he turns to most frequently—to cook and to paint, according to a release from the Inn.

The book reminisces on his life through the lens of the humble bird, from his childhood in rural France, where he chased chickens and watched as his Maman turned them into her poulet à la crème, to his demanding apprenticeship and long, illustrious career.

Contact 540/675-3800 for reservations.