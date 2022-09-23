CDC grants $125K to Culpeper area to boost food security

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services has been awarded a $125,000 federal grant to address food and nutrition security in the five-county Culpeper area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided the funding through a Social Determinants of Health Accelerator grant. It will be used to coordinate with local health departments, the University of Virginia, PATH Foundation, Virginia Aging & Rehab Services and others to address the community’s food and nutrition needs, according to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

The effort intends to help people combat social isolation, which has intensified in Virginia’s elderly community in the wake of COVID-19.

It will be accomplished by connecting Virginians to existing infrastructure and nutritional education opportunities through mobile outreach, Spanberger’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

“This award recognizes that there are significant disparities in access to nutrition throughout our region, and I am proud to see so many organizations here in Virginia recognize the need to step up and help improve the conditions of our neighbors, particularly seniors,” Spanberger said. “I want to congratulate Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services on receiving this award, and I want to thank them for their continued commitment to our communities.”

Celebrating its 50th year serving Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, RRCS is honored to be selected by the CDC to help support older adults in the community, in particular addressing social determents of health—food and nutrition security and social connectedness, Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said.

“In collaboration with our community partners, we strive to better understand the core health issues facing older adults—to help minimize the risk of chronic disease, and improve lives,” LaGraffe said. “We are grateful to Congresswoman Spanberger for her support and leadership in bringing these much needed services to our community.”

In April 2022, Spanberger signed a bipartisan letter from House members urging greater investment in the CDC’s Social Determinants Accelerator program. That effort led to increased funding in fiscal 2022’s appropriations package, which was signed into law.