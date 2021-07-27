Culpeper chef from China remembered for pioneering flavors, tender care in cooking

Moy never did return to his place of birth; he started his life in America detained in an immigration camp on Hawaii, his son said.

“Back then, had to stay for like two or three months before you were cleared to come out,” Alan Moy said. “He was pretty much by himself, he traveled alone.”

The young man lived in San Francisco and found family in Chicago, where he lived for a while, before heading for New York City in the early 1960s, where he reunited with Helen, an acquaintance in China, and the two married.

Moy began to pursue his passion for cooking, training with master chefs and working as one at the Rickshaw Chinese Restaurant in Rockville, Md. But it was at The Jade where Moy built his legacy.

“He was one of the pioneers of Culpeper,” Alan Moy said. “He considered this his home. My parents got their citizenship while here in Culpeper over 25 years ago—it took a long time, but they finally got their citizenship.”

One of the first Asian families in Culpeper, they were embraced by the community, he said. A lot of people chipped in to help them open The Jade, Alan Moy said.

His father craved small-town life and moved here to get away from the big city.