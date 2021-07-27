Culpeper chef from China remembered for pioneering flavors, tender care in cooking

Longtime local chef Chuk “Tommy” Yin Moy communicated care with his food, its flavors inspired by his native China.
Moy fed many generations of Culpeper citizens as owner of The Jade, the second-ever Chinese restaurant in town, opening in 1976, and operating well into the 1990s.
The local culinary pioneer died July 23 at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville after suffering a stroke. He was 86.
Moy leaves behind a wife of 56 years, Helen, who worked by his side, and three sons Arthur, Alan and Jeffrey. The Culpeper chef lived more than half of his life here, and it was home, said Alan Moy in a phone conversation. He later ran Serendipity Grill in Meadowbrook Shopping Center with his father.
At first, before Chinese food was main-stream in then still relatively rural Virginia, people would go to The Jade mostly for special occasions—birthdays and anniversaries, Tommy’s son said. His dad took photos of the celebrations and put them in albums they still have.
“What made it cool—he liked cooking and really his passion was to make sure the people were happy with the cooking,” said Alan Moy.
“You have to eat first so you can be happy and socialize—it’s the culture of Chinese people. They always ask, ‘Are you hungry?’ Everything else will fall into place, the good conversation … and they always enjoyed the food.”
Tommy Moy was famous for making Peking duck along with other specialties like chicken julienne, butterfly shrimp with bacon, pepper steak with tomatoes, beef with oyster sauce, beef and turnips and later, chicken salad on a croissant with pineapple.
Lifelong Culpeper resident Ronnie Harper ate several times a week at The Jade and his family became close with the Moys, sharing holidays and a long friendship.
Harper was there to volunteer help, with others, when it was time to renovate the restaurant. He was there after-hours when the couple would share food they had made for themselves to eat after closing.
Moy was there when he was needed and always looking to feed people.
“He was a true Chinese cook,” Harper said. “If you wanted something special or added to it, there was no problem, he would fix it.”
Harper recalled cookouts at the Moys and bringing many clients and coworkers to The Jade where he was known as “Mr. Ronnie.” He recalled cherished moments with them.
Tommy Moy traveled to the U.S. by himself at the age of 16 seeking a better life.
“It was hard in China so he came here,” Alan Moy said. “He came right after the Depression so it was bad in the U.S., but it was probably 10 times harder in China.”
Moy never did return to his place of birth; he started his life in America detained in an immigration camp on Hawaii, his son said.
“Back then, had to stay for like two or three months before you were cleared to come out,” Alan Moy said. “He was pretty much by himself, he traveled alone.”
The young man lived in San Francisco and found family in Chicago, where he lived for a while, before heading for New York City in the early 1960s, where he reunited with Helen, an acquaintance in China, and the two married.
Moy began to pursue his passion for cooking, training with master chefs and working as one at the Rickshaw Chinese Restaurant in Rockville, Md. But it was at The Jade where Moy built his legacy.
“He was one of the pioneers of Culpeper,” Alan Moy said. “He considered this his home. My parents got their citizenship while here in Culpeper over 25 years ago—it took a long time, but they finally got their citizenship.”
One of the first Asian families in Culpeper, they were embraced by the community, he said. A lot of people chipped in to help them open The Jade, Alan Moy said.
His father craved small-town life and moved here to get away from the big city.
“He liked the land, he enjoyed the mountains and said this is where he wanted to venture out,” Alan Moy said.
Getting The Jade off the ground was not easy.
“It was very difficult … in this area back then, Chinese food was a mystery cuisine,” Tommy’s son said. “We had some peaks and valleys over the years … but people acquired a taste for it … the restaurant survived because the food was so good, and the hospitality.”
Tommy ran the kitchen and Helen ran the front and served diners—it was just the two of them. But there was always time to meet with friends, and Tommy could often be seen in the dining room making origami figures from the menu for his younger diners.
After The Jade closed, Alan worked side-by-side with Tommy at Serendipity Grill, serving up unique concoctions with an American flair. Tommy Moy only ever ate Chinese food, said his son, stir fry and always with teriyaki.
After retiring, Tommy loved to fish with his grandsons and work in his garden, growing winter melons, Chinese cucumbers and turnips. He spent time with family and friends. His death was unexpected, Alan said, reflecting on the mark his father left.
“The real journey, the real thing that was very interesting, is he took it upon himself to better himself for us. To come over here and start a new life and then come to Culpeper where it’s so out of our culture … it would have been daunting for me to do,” he said. “
The family had community support and a father determined to succeed, Moy said.
“I am first generation American and I am a soccer coach at Eastern View High School where most of my players are Hispanic,” he said. “I tell them, guys, think about your accomplishments and what your parents are doing for you today …. Take it upon yourself to build your life to have that opportunity people take for granted … you have a chance to better your life—don’t waste it.”
A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks loved ones to support a local restaurant in honor of Tommy.
