Culpeper Downtown Restaurant Week serves up special menus this week

Natraj Indian will be serving naan bread with all meals for Restaurant Week and some savory choices such as lamb boti Kebab, saag paneer (a leafy vegetable dish with cheese) and rice pudding.

Jackleg, among its selections, is offering a six-layer beef cheek lasagna, an anti-pasti salad with chunks of salami, provolone, pepperoncini, cannelloni beans, red onion and tomatoes served over romaine.

For dine-in only, head to Flavor on Main (Tues-Sat), Grasse Rootes Kitchen & Cocktail (Wed-Sat), It’s About Thyme (Wed-Sat), Piedmont Steakhouse (Mon-Sat), The Pier (Mon-Sun), The Sangria Bowl (Tues-Sun) and Uncle Elders BBQ (Tues-Sun).

On Culpeper Street, Uncle Elder’s Restaurant Week choices include fried dill pickles and a ribeye steak. The Sangria Bowl will have yucca fries with a mayo-ketchup sauce, and a chili lime mahi mahi with avocado mango salsa and asparagus.

At The Pier, try classic French mussels or pan-seared scallops with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables as an entrée choice. Piedmont Steakhouse, situated just down the Davis Street alleys on Culpeper Street, will be offering filet mignon prepared to your choice of temperature with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables as well as signature cocktails.