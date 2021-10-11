Culpeper Downtown Restaurant Week serves up special menus this week

Another autumn brings another crisp, seasonal version of Culpeper Downtown Restaurant Week happening daily all this week through Sunday, Oct. 17.
A dozen restaurants are participating in the three-course, $35/person dining experience sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc.
Now in its 13th year, the event, created in 2009 by local restaurateurs, encourages diners to break out of typical work-week patterns to share a curated meal with family and friends.
A variety of combinations are ripe for the tasting for appetizer, entrée and dessert. Most restaurants have three choices per category.
Copper Fish and Thyme Market, offering dine-in only Tues-Sat, will have chocolate chip brûlée cheesecake, lemon cello and chocolate mousse and salted caramel brownies for a sweet ending.
Offering dine-in and carry-out will be Jackleg (Wed-Sun), Natraj Indian Cuisine (Tues-Sun), Pinto Thai (Mon-Sun) and Sweet Roux (Tues-Sat).
Sweet Roux, located just off of East Davis Street at 201 S. East St., will have loaded gumbo as a Restaurant Week entrée selection containing shrimp, andouille, chicken, crawfish, gumbo stock and basmati. Pinto Thai has Thai dumplings as an appetizer choice, Korean style fried rice with chicken as an entrée and for dessert, choice of banana in the blanket.
Natraj Indian will be serving naan bread with all meals for Restaurant Week and some savory choices such as lamb boti Kebab, saag paneer (a leafy vegetable dish with cheese) and rice pudding.
Jackleg, among its selections, is offering a six-layer beef cheek lasagna, an anti-pasti salad with chunks of salami, provolone, pepperoncini, cannelloni beans, red onion and tomatoes served over romaine.
For dine-in only, head to Flavor on Main (Tues-Sat), Grasse Rootes Kitchen & Cocktail (Wed-Sat), It’s About Thyme (Wed-Sat), Piedmont Steakhouse (Mon-Sat), The Pier (Mon-Sun), The Sangria Bowl (Tues-Sun) and Uncle Elders BBQ (Tues-Sun).
On Culpeper Street, Uncle Elder’s Restaurant Week choices include fried dill pickles and a ribeye steak. The Sangria Bowl will have yucca fries with a mayo-ketchup sauce, and a chili lime mahi mahi with avocado mango salsa and asparagus.
At The Pier, try classic French mussels or pan-seared scallops with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables as an entrée choice. Piedmont Steakhouse, situated just down the Davis Street alleys on Culpeper Street, will be offering filet mignon prepared to your choice of temperature with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables as well as signature cocktails.
Flavor on Main will tempt Restaurant Week diners with a classic Waldorf salad with bibb lettuce, green apple, roasted walnuts, grapes, celery and Waldorf dressing and for an entrée, its classic lasagna with homemade pasta sheets, Bolognese ragu, béchamel and melted mozzarella.
Grass Rootes will be serving up confit duck with herbed mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables in a caramelized onion cream sauce.
(540) 825-4315