FREE summer food program for youth kicks off Tuesday in Culpeper

Hey local parents, and kids—free summer breakfast and lunch is back in Culpeper starting Tuesday, June 7.

The free summer food program is available to everyone aged 18 and younger, according to a release on the last day of school from Culpeper County Public Schools.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture sponsored food program, with support from Culpeper Human Services, will be distributed Monday-Friday from June 7 through August 5 at the Galbreath Marshall Head Start Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd. in the Town of Culpeper, AND at Yowell Meadow Park in the Gardner Street parking lot, 210 McCoy Ave.

Breakfast will be served 8 to 9 a.m. daily and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.