How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

If pumpkin spice lattes are your weakness, you'll be happy to learn you can enjoy them in the comfort of your own home. And when you make them yourself, you won’t have to spend any extra money at your local coffee shop. These autumn beverages are easy to make, and with the right preparation, you'll be sipping pumpkin spice lattes out of your favorite mug in no time.

Prepare to save yourself time and money without sacrificing your favorite fall beverage. Here’s how to whip up a pumpkin spice latte just like a pro!

Although pumpkin spice is the star of the show, the unsung hero of every good latte is the coffee itself. And you’ll be sure to enjoy your latte even more when you use great coffee beans. Whether you prefer coffee or espresso, a bold brew balances out the palate-pleasing spice.

Once you have your preferred coffee beans ground and ready, you’ll want to select the right pot for brewing. Whether you prefer espresso or coffee, using great beans to brew a great cup of jo makes all the difference.

As expected, finding the right pumpkin flavoring is the key to a perfect pumpkin spiced latte. You can create this cozy seasoning in your kitchen by combining ingredients like ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and salt. You can also purchase it pre-mixed, so it’s ready for use right away.