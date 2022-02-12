It's About Thyme restaurants in Culpeper consolidating

A culinary flagship for downtown Culpeper, the It’s About Thyme restaurant enterprise is reimagining itself following a challenging two years for the industry.

This spring, the three family-run restaurants in a row on the 100 block of East Davis Street will become one, according to Connie East, life and business partner of fellow restaurateur John Yarnall, a former White House chef.

It’s About Thyme, a European-style dining experience Yarnall opened in 1995 at 128 E. Davis, will stay.

They’re also keeping the colonial-era alley, well-outfitted for outdoor dining, adjoining It’s About Thyme. They’re rebranding it as Thyme In Between.

Meanwhile, Thyme Market, which opened in 2007 next door at 134 E. Davis St., will close and become the new bricks-and-mortar home of the local food truck, Graze to Griddle, popular for its grass-fed beef burgers.

Finally, Copper Fish, a seafood restaurant and bar the couple opened in 2010 at 140 E. Davis St. with a connecting interior door to the market, will close. The space will provide seating for Graze to Griddle.

“We are consolidating. We are keeping staff, keeping the alley, we’re going to just enhance Thyme,” said East in a sit-down conversation Tuesday. “It’s going to be called Thyme In Between.”

Per the reorganization, It’s About Thyme will be open five days a week for lunch and dinner with no break in between like it does now.

And, they’re keeping some of the favorite items from the market, including the wood oven-baked made-to-order pizzas, which customers can take out from Thyme or eat in the Alley along with other to-go options.

Day drinkers are welcome in the Alley as always, East added.

“You know who you are. We’ll have the alley open, we’ll have light fare to take care of our customers all the way through,” East said. “We’ll still have the Thyme menu as is—that’s kind of our little rock that we build on.”

The “Culpeper crack” cheese dip known as Better Cheddar will remain for sale at Thyme In Between along with other favorites like the fish & chips and crab pretzel, East said.

“The key items we will still be able to do,” she said.

It was a whole mixed bag of things that caused the restaurant reduction, East said.

“The economy, the pandemic, the lack of finding employees. It’s a little sketchy,” she said, adding, “It’s not just us—it’s everywhere. It’s hard to get staff; it’s hard to keep staff. We’re just trying to return our focus to where we started.”

The Overnight Suites above Thyme Market and Copper Fish will also remain, East said.

She said it feels awful to close the two restaurants.

“It was time, but it hurts,” East said. “To work 12 hour days is a bit grueling for me.”

As for her partner, Yarnall is not ready to give up, she said, and is certainly now putting more energy into it to rethink, revise, update.

“It will be bittersweet because one of our friends and customers said, gosh, there’s so many memories here,” she said.

“So we do have a memory book. Tissues will be provided for people who want to say, hey my kids grew up here, we did this, we sat here on Friday afternoons, wild times at the bar they may or may not want to put that.”

In a follow-up call, East said they decided to refocus all their energy on It’s About Thyme in the current environment because they felt like they were letting their customers down, stretched thin for staff at the three eateries.

“We felt like we were giving them poor service. We just can’t get to them being so spread out,” East said. “We want to give them the best service possible because we have the best customers possible. We didn’t feel like we were doing a proper job of it so to combine our efforts felt like our best shot at it.”

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.