It's Girl Scout Cookie time: Culpeper troop No. 2 top seller in Skyline Council

It’s that sweet moment of the year: Girl Scout Cookie time. One of the Skyline Council’s top sellers is a Culpeper troop, which is back for another season of cookie sales.
Troop 6230 prepared to launch its ’22 cookie effort 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this past Saturday outside of the Culpeper IHOP, weather permitting. The local Girl Scouts will be there at the same time every Saturday through March 31.
They have a lot to live up to, considering the troop sold more than 16,000 boxes last year, making them the No. 2 top seller in the 36-county council.
Troop 6230, led by Culpeper mom and Girl Scout Tracy Castle, made most of their sales standing at cookie booths every Saturday for three months.
“There were some Saturdays we had three booths,” said the troop leader, whose four daughters—age 6, 9-year-old twins and a 12-year-old—are all part of the successful scouting group.
About 15 scouts active in the troop also did digital sales and sold cookies the old-fashioned way, passing around a paper order form. The girls practice social distancing at the booths. This year, they will get a plastic barrier to set at the tables.
The girls dress extra warm and use “Hot Hands” to warm up their gloves, the scout leader said. If it’s 39 degrees or above, cookie booths go up.
Trips they earn through the year motivate the high cookie sales, Castle said. Last year, the scouts got to visit the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., and learned how to use the Metro. They also visited an aquarium in Lynchburg and the water park at Massanutten.
Castle formed Troop 6230 in 2017 after moving to Culpeper from Arizona, where she was also a troop leader.
“I’ve been a Girl Scout since 1976,” Castle said. “I bleed green.”
Being part of the club gives girls leadership experience, builds character and, especially these days, provides a focus on STEM education—science, technology, engineering and math, she said.
“It just gives them courage and the confidence they need,” Castle said.
When girls start out in scouting, most are shy and bashful, she said.
“And you just watch them blossom, interacting with customers for cookie sales,” Castle said. “It just gives them the confidence they need to be good leaders.”
This lifelong Girl Scout said her favorite cookies are the brand-new Adventurefuls—a crunchy chocolate-brownie variety with a caramel center and a touch of sea salt.
“It’s an amazing cookie,” Castle said.
Besides a break at the start of COVID, Troop 6230 has been able to continue to meet regularly at Alum Springs Baptist Church, first outside under its pavilion and now using several classrooms for safe spacing, Castle said. The scouts enjoy arts and crafts, STEM activities and going outside. Last year, they camped in Crozet, using platform tents for the first time, the troop leader said.
Culpeper County has eight Girl Scout troops, she said, and many are seeking members. Click on join at gsvsc.org for information. Adult volunteers are always needed as well. Men and those without girls in scouting can apply to be volunteers, Castle said.
Be on the lookout for Girl Scout cookie booths around the region and a lineup of time-honored favorites: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and Do-si-dos. Boxes are $5/each.
Find other local booth locations at gsvsc.org/cookies.
Beginning Feb. 18, consumers can enter their ZIP code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes at girlscoutcookies.org.
For smartphone users of Apple and Android, the Girl Scouts also offer two apps—Cookie Finder and Digital Cookie—to find cookie-sale locations and order from particular troops, respectively, Castle said.
“Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including by earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life,” the Skyline Council said in a statement.
(540) 825-4315