It's Girl Scout Cookie time: Culpeper troop No. 2 top seller in Skyline Council

It’s that sweet moment of the year: Girl Scout Cookie time. One of the Skyline Council’s top sellers is a Culpeper troop, which is back for another season of cookie sales.

Troop 6230 prepared to launch its ’22 cookie effort 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this past Saturday outside of the Culpeper IHOP, weather permitting. The local Girl Scouts will be there at the same time every Saturday through March 31.

They have a lot to live up to, considering the troop sold more than 16,000 boxes last year, making them the No. 2 top seller in the 36-county council.

Troop 6230, led by Culpeper mom and Girl Scout Tracy Castle, made most of their sales standing at cookie booths every Saturday for three months.

“There were some Saturdays we had three booths,” said the troop leader, whose four daughters—age 6, 9-year-old twins and a 12-year-old—are all part of the successful scouting group.

About 15 scouts active in the troop also did digital sales and sold cookies the old-fashioned way, passing around a paper order form. The girls practice social distancing at the booths. This year, they will get a plastic barrier to set at the tables.