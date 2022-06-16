Jeffersonton church youth group will fast during global 30 Hour Famine

Jeffersonton Baptist Church will host a youth rally July 1-2 to fight hunger through the annual 30-Hour Famine event of World Vision.

Local teens will forgo food for 30 hours to raise money for global feeding programs run by World Vision as part of this worldwide youth movement fighting hunger and poverty. During their fast, students will serve at local non-profits, according to a church release.

World Vision hunger programs reached some 7.5 million people last year. Local teens will shine a light and for a moment feel what it’s like for millions of children around the world who go to bed hungry, which has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church youth will join more than 75,000 teenagers from some 2,000 churches nationwide for the exercise.

“This fast will allow us to step in the shoes of those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and come to a recognition of how much work there is to do in our communities and communities around the world,” said Jefferson Baptist Church youth pastor Dylan Teaford.

The church has prepared for the event by raising money for World Vision nutrition programs. Since its start in 1992, American teens have raised some $188 million through participation in the 30-Hour Famine.

The program is in its 30th year of young people making an impact. Thirty years ago, 1 in 6 people suffered from hunger compared to 1 in 12 people today, according to the church release. See 30hourfamine.org and contact dteaford@jbcva.org with questions.