Omni Resort makes Top 25 Most Unique Culinary list for Virginia trout

A Virginia special occasions resort and a Washington, D.C. hospitality icon were both named to the Top 25 Most Unique Culinary Heritage & Culinary Traditions list of Historic Hotels of America.

The Omni Homestead Resort, circa 1766, in Hot Springs came in at No. 2 on the national list that noted fresh, local trout has been a popular menu item at special occasions landmark for more than a century. Allegheny Mountain Trout has been a guest favorite at this hotel for generations and is still served today in the hotel’s dining room.

The Homestead currently features Sautéed Allegheny Mountain Trout Almondine served with marble potatoes, haricots verts, macerated grapes, and brown butter sauce.

The trout is sourced from the Virginia Trout Company, less than an hour away from the resort, just outside of Monterey, Virginia in Highland County, according to the business release. The recipe was featured in Former Executive Chef Albert Schnarwyler’s 1989 book, “Dining at The Homestead.”

Meanwhile, The Willard InterContinental, circa 1818, on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C., is known for its signature cocktail, the Mint Julep, served at the Round Robin Bar.

The drink at the hotel dates to 1830, when Kentucky Sen. Henry Clay tried to order a Mint Julep at the original bar. The hotel bartender was not familiar with this cocktail, so Clay asked if he could go behind the bar to show him how to make one, according to the business release.

Traditionally, Mint Juleps were made with rum, rye, or brandy, but Clay’s version had sour mash corn whiskey, distilled in Bourbon County, Kentucky. Before he left The Willard, Senator Clay wrote the original ingredients on a napkin for the bartenders to keep, and his recipe is followed to this day.