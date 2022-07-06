Trust Your Gut: Graze to Griddle brings grass-finished burgers to East Davis Street

A popular Culpeper-area food truck, specializing in grass-finished gourmet beef burgers, opened its first brick-and-mortar location Tuesday on East Davis Street.

Veteran-owned and family-run, Graze to Griddle’s got all the grilling goodness. “Trust Your Gut” is the eatery’s tagline, referring to the quality ingredients.

“Because when I started eating grass-finished beef, I didn’t feel disgusting—like a gut bomb at fast food,” said Graze to Griddle owner Corey Ritchie in a sit-down interview Wednesday.

It was their second day open at 134 E. Davis St., the former Thyme Market location, next to It’s About Thyme, a flagship in old town Culpeper.

All cows are grass fed, but there are not a lot of 100 percent grass-finished farms that follow a rotational grazing methodology, Ritchie said.

The beef for his burgers currently comes from Wolf Creek Farm in Madison County and A&M Farms in Hillsville in southwest Virginia. They are looking to add a few more farms raising the kind of beef they serve.

“Just had a gentleman from a local farm in The Plains drop by beef to sample,” Ritchie said.

“We source from cows that finish on grass: tastes better and it’s a better product, healthier for the animal, better for the environment, incorporates soil management, animal husbandry, rotational farming and then the benefit of it is you have a better product.”

Graze to Griddle burgers come with single, double or triple patties, fixed on the spot in a brand new walk-up kitchen. A refined menu also offers chicken and chorizo burgers, griddled cheese, cheese curds (breaded Wisconsin white cheddar), seasoned fries and yummy dipping sauces like the signature graze, maple chipotle and remoulade.

Customers can build their own burgers with toppings to include bacon or a fried egg.

Ritchie is an Air Force veteran honorably discharged in 2003 after more than a decade in service. He and his wife, Jennifer, moved to Culpeper in 2004 and the couple has six sons and three daughters.

The business is a family affair and their older children work at the restaurant, which started in early 2019 with a single food truck, usually situated in a highly-visible parking lot location along Route 3 in the Town of Culpeper.

“Our first day in Culpeper on the food truck was at Bald Top Brewery, a Thursday night in January 2019. First time I ever fired up a griddle or a fryer was that day,” Ritchie said.

In 2020, they expanded with a second food truck in Warrenton. The focus now is the brick and mortar location downtown and hopefully opening a second restaurant in Warrenton in the future, Ritchie said. The Route 3 food truck will still go to Death Ridge Brewery in Jeffersonton on Thursday nights only.

Ritchie’s former corporate career running a data analytics firm “totally” prepared him to manage a restaurant, he said.

“The business planning piece I learned from senior people I hired into the company that came from consulting backgrounds,” said Ritchie, born on Staten Island and raised in the Poconos. “I watched how they approached developing solutions, pricing things out.”

Graze to Griddle, as a food truck, won $20,000 last April in a Culpeper Competes local government contest for businesses looking to open a downtown location or expand.

“It was a very small percentage obviously of the total financial investment, but…winning that, it was much more about the validation of our approach,” Ritchie said. “The competition was about, show me you can move through a business planning approach of focusing on finances, marketing, strategy, building a team, communication, brand and messaging.”

Fifteen months later, and Graze to Griddle is living the reality of brick and mortar. Their first day open was super busy.

“Great response,” said Ritchie. “This team has absolutely killed it.”

Being a quick-service restaurant is what sets Graze to Griddle apart from other eateries on East Davis Street, the owner said.

“I believe we have a Davis Street spirit—local, fun, high-energy,” Ritchie said.

“There’s a magnetism that Davis Street brings to this region that is unlike any other place in the area and I’m just pumped that we can sit here. It’s so cool that we can actually be in this place.”

His son, Jacob, was on the job Wednesday, with customers piling in just after an 11 a.m. opening.

“Day one was fantastic,” he said. “It felt like we had been in the restaurant for a long time,” he added of the smooth operation.

Jacob Ritchie said what sets them apart as a restaurant is serving the customer from the beginning to the end.

“We’re here to serve you the entire time you are in here and I think that’s what brings people back—on top of the fantastic burgers,” he said.