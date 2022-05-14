Former Culpeper supervisor, female banking forerunner dies at 101

A female banking pioneer who served a term on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, Pearl Strother Griffin passed away May 9 at her home on Griffwood Farms. She was 101.

At the time of her death, Griffin was the oldest living native of Culpeper County, born in 1920.

She was also a first among women in Culpeper as an early branch manager with Second National Bank, retiring in 1985 as a vice president after more than 40 years.

Pearl is survived by her son and only child, Taylor “Taye” Griffin III, a Vietnam veteran, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was married 67 years to her late husband, Taylor Griffin II, a World War II veteran and farmer.

“She lived a good life—six months into 101 and still had her mind,” said her son Taye, 77, in a conversation last week.

His mother graduated from Culpeper High School in the late 1930s, got married at 18 and went to work for Triplett Milling on Sperryville Pike close to where she grew up, a few miles from her new home on the farm.

“When I moved here, I was a town girl,” Mrs. Pearl said in a 2007 interview with the Culpeper Star-Exponent of moving to Griffwood Farm. “It was a real change for me.”

Mrs. Pearl started work in 1944 as a clerk at the bank downtown, formerly located at the corner of Main and Davis streets.

She took a short time off to welcome her newborn son a year later before returning to Second National at a time when being a working mom was not the norm. A promotion put her in charge of the Southgate branch.

At work, Pearl was fair, but strict in her leadership position training others at the bank. She was tough and smart, but pleasant.

Sallie Slaughter first met Mrs. Griffin as a bank customer in 1972. Slaughter remembered the interaction in a phone call Friday, recalling Pearl handing her an application over the counter and telling her to apply for a job at the bank. It didn’t matter she had no experience.

Slaughter took her up on the offer and also rose through the ranks in her own 34 years at Second National, 15 years side-by-side with Griffin.

“She was just a sweet person, so unique, a pleasure to work with,” Slaughter said. “She didn’t take any foolishness and didn’t give any either.”

The former bank professional said Mrs. Pearl taught them more about customer service then a bank manual ever did.

“Don’t judge anybody,” Slaughter said of what she learned, regardless of dress or background. “She never saw color. It was the person you were dealing with. The customer don’t need us—we need the customer.

“The way you talked to people is what she taught us.”

The former coworker recalled the time Mrs. Pearl faced down a would-be bank robber.

“Gentleman came in to rob the bank; we didn’t take the guy seriously,” Slaughter said.

That’s when Mrs. Pearl came out of her office, walked up to the man and informed him, “’We don’t have any money at this bank’ and the man left,” Slaughter said.

Griffin walked back into her office and continued to work, her staff members flabbergasted by what has just occurred.

Mrs. Pearl had a way of correcting employees and then forgetting about it soon after and inviting them out for lunch, Slaughter said. She gave rewards, like getting off early, and passed on knowledge that lasted.

“Under her, I went on to be branch manager,” Slaughter said. “What Pearl taught us we were always able to use.”

Upon retirement, the bank gave Griffin a trip to Hawaii and the Star-Exponent interviewed her. Taye still has the newspaper clipping and plenty of other printed memories.

Asked what she would do free of the clock at the bank, Mrs. Pearl replied, “I really don’t have anything in mind. I don’t plan to just fold up. I still plan to be involved. I was born here and I’ve lived here and I guess I’ll die here.”

Mrs. Pearl left an impressive legacy at the bank, said Culpeper County Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell.

“She was a mentor to many, young women here in this town,” Yowell said. “There are many folks here who have stories about her.”

Mrs. Pearl had a lot of customers who would only go to her, noted her niece, Judy Griffin, in a meeting Thursday on the screened-in porch of the former bank branch manager, with Taye and his cousin, Tom Griffin.

“She was just a feisty lady, a lot of fun, made you laugh,” said Judy Griffin.

Added Tom Griffin of his aunt, “She pretty much ran that bank,” the location in Southgate Shopping Center, and knew how to deal with any difficult customers, including one who claimed they had money at the bank, but didn’t. “She ruled that bank,” her nephew said.

Mrs. Pearl also brought home the bacon, said her son, as the primary breadwinner on the dairy farm.

“She took care of my dad 65 years,” Taye Grifin said.

Pearl Griffin served one term 1980-84 on the Culpeper County Board Supervisors even though her son begged her not to get into politics.

“Maybe she’ll get beat—won by a landslide,” Taye Griffin recalled.

Constituents would call and show up at all hours of the day and night to complain about some issue or the other, he said.

But Mrs. Pearl never got frustrated about it, her son said.

“Let me take care of this,” she would say, Taye recalled. “It’s my job and I asked for it.”

A lifelong member of Culpeper United Methodist Church, Pearl Griffin was also active in the United Way and is remembered for her stylish dress (white go-go boots, according to Slaughter) and down-home fried chicken.

CUMC Pastor John Flemming was visiting the family during the recent porch conversation. He met Pearl in her final years and marveled at the length of her church membership.

“It’s powerful to be able to stand upon their shoulders and the work they accomplished,” Hemming said. “It’s an awesome gift.”

When she wasn’t working, Mrs. Pearl helped out on the family farm on Mountain Run Lake Road, a recognized “Virginia Century Farm” started in 1896 that’s still in agriculture.

She helped with the corn, feeding animals and taking care of her son. Later, Taye did the same for her, vowing to not put her in a nursing home, relying on Acti-Kare and Hospice of the Piedmont for their exceptional care in the final days. He said he lost his mom, but also his best friend.

“She always said how good I took care of her,” he said. “I was the best she had.”

A visitation for Pearl Griffin will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Hwy in Culpeper. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Culpeper National Cemetery New Grounds, 501 East Chandler St.

