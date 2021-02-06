From the heart: Culpeper crafter, 'the Rock Lady,' remembered at open house

“Shirley was doing the snowman ones and then everybody decided we were going to paint each other rocks and meet up, you know, complete strangers,” she said. “She and I bested each other, she said I’ll paint you one and I said I’ll paint you one.”

Jodi Weaver is married to Hoyt’s nephew and was a regular recipient of her craftiness. She recalled the ‘Despicable Me’ rocks Hoyt painted for her son for his birthday.

Weaver said her husband took after his aunt with the making of the seasonal cut-out characters. And when her son was born, Hoyt made him a keepsake baby blanket. “She always made sure they had something for the season,” Weaver said.

Shirley’s older son, Billy Hoyt, encouraged everyone to take what they wanted.

“Accessories, tons of Easter baskets, sombreros, cowboy hats, these little eyeballs, clothespins and magnets – anything you see,” he said, sorting through boxes.