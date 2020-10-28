GERMMANA TURNS 50: Daniel Tech Center: workforce development, community building in Culpeper

Joe Daniel acknowledged the many contributions of Germanna and its local campus to the community, first and foremost, its central role to the expansion of educational opportunities.

“It is important to the college bound youngster and the more experienced learner who needs to update skills,” he said.

The Germanna Scholars program, in addition, has saved time and money for the many high school students enrolled in it, Daniel said. He added the technology center is a central part of the community as a primary venue for special events, even a funeral or two and a wedding, Daniel said.

“GCC touches every citizen in Culpeper County in some way and it is always positive,” he said.

Asked about the future of the local campus, Daniel said there is about 75 acres still available for college expansion.

“It is my expectation that 100 years from now all that space will be occupied by additional educational facilities. GCC is Culpeper’s College and will become increasingly important as the community grows and the cost of higher education rises making it more difficult for students to get the required education without amassing significant, strangling debt. The original vision is becoming a full reality! What a joy!” he said.

