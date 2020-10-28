GERMMANA TURNS 50: Daniel Tech Center: workforce development, community building in Culpeper

The Daniel Technology Center became Culpeper’s first-ever community college when it opened along a burgeoning high-tech corridor, risen from farmland just east of town, back in 2006.
It also quickly became a place where the community at large – prior to COViD-19 – regularly gathered to celebrate, educate, debate and entertain, its large spaces the perfect place for special events.
The newest of the campuses of Germanna Community College - celebrating its 50th anniversary this year - is situated on 34 acres of land donated by community partners, near highways, a data center and international banking. The Library of Congress state-of-the-art National Audio Visual Conservation Center keeps watch from Mount Pony. Neighboring parcels still actively farm the area long eyed for its economic development potential.
The 39,000-square-feet school on two levels was built by those with a vision for workforce development instruction and technology training – courses of study since undertaken by thousands of local students of all ages and walks of life.
Spring enrollment at Daniel Technology Center in 2019 was 646 and in 2018, Culpeper County students attending the community college numbered 1,110. In 2018, a total of 423 Culpeper students received workforce training including apprenticeships for programs like HVAC, Electrician, Plumbing and Asphalt Technology. Local enrollment is still up, but all classes shifted online seven months ago as physical buildings shuttered to stop spread in a pandemic.
A major impact locally of the Daniel Technology Center has been the Germanna Scholars Early College program, launched in 2014, that provides scholarships to juniors and seniors at Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools. Students, also from Madison County, can earn their associate’s degrees by the time they graduate at little or no cost. Notably, they can then transfer to a university debt-free.
Germanna has 261 Dual Enrollment students at CCHS and EVHS in 2019, most of them high-achieving and well on their way to college.
So influential has Daniel Tech Center become that Culpeper County Public Schools is currently building a Career & Technical Education high school next to it on community college land. Likely courses for local 11th- and 12th-graders will include automotive technology, cybersecurity, physical and occupational therapy, building trades and medical technician or emergency medical technician training. Germanna will use the facility for evening classes.
Daniel Technology Center, beyond its educational offerings, has become an integral part of the Culpeper area community in the past 14 years as host to many major local events. Before COVID-19 shut its doors to the public in March of 2020, the facility was always open to use and used it was.
The large center conference center has hosted a variety of locally significant events including the annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, Pamper Me Pink, Good Scout Breakfast and the Art of Aging.
The sheriff’s office has used to facility to host training on “the jihadi threat” and the school system has used it for large, colorful, creative student art shows. The Star-Exponent ad team has hosted its Holiday Marketplace inside the Daniel Technology Center and CulpeperFest has been held outside and indoors.
Programs on mental health and suicide prevention held inside the Culpeper community college have informed hundreds while Germanna Community College Foundation’s Monte Carlo Night has raised millions for scholarships.
Culpeper Has Talent held its finals at Daniel Tech and the facility has witnessed many political debates from local, state and federal candidates, including the 2018 debate televised in Richmond between then Rep. Dave Brat and his Democratic challenger, former CIA operative, Abigail Spanberger, elected to represent Virginia’s 7th District that year.
The Friends of the Rappahannock hosted its Wild & Scenic Film Festival there more than once and Germanna’s community college in Culpeper has also seen within its walls a Warrior Fighting Championship mixed martial arts and boxing event.
Culpeper businessman Joseph R. “Joe” Daniel, founder of Culpeper Wood Preservers and Jefferson Home Builders, is namesake of the community college for the many financial contributions made toward its founding by him and wife, Dr. Linda Daniel.
Joe Daniel acknowledged the many contributions of Germanna and its local campus to the community, first and foremost, its central role to the expansion of educational opportunities.
“It is important to the college bound youngster and the more experienced learner who needs to update skills,” he said.
The Germanna Scholars program, in addition, has saved time and money for the many high school students enrolled in it, Daniel said. He added the technology center is a central part of the community as a primary venue for special events, even a funeral or two and a wedding, Daniel said.
“GCC touches every citizen in Culpeper County in some way and it is always positive,” he said.
Asked about the future of the local campus, Daniel said there is about 75 acres still available for college expansion.
“It is my expectation that 100 years from now all that space will be occupied by additional educational facilities. GCC is Culpeper’s College and will become increasingly important as the community grows and the cost of higher education rises making it more difficult for students to get the required education without amassing significant, strangling debt. The original vision is becoming a full reality! What a joy!” he said.
