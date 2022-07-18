Grand opening July 29 at PATH Recreation Center in Culpeper

The brand new PATH Recreation & Fitness Center will open to the public Friday, July 29 across from the DMV in Culpeper.

Located at 19002 Crossroad Parkway along Lovers Lane, the wellness facility includes two full-size, multisport courts lined for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, batting cages, multisport simulator, and activity room.

These amenities are adjacent to a fully-equipped fitness center that opened earlier this year offering a robust schedule of group exercise and youth fitness classes, yoga, meditation, small group training, and personal training, according to a release from Culpeper Wellness Foundation.

The public is invited to come check it out during a Grand Opening Celebration happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 and July 30.

Attendees can try their hands (and feet) at spikeball, a new sport that is sweeping the nation, according to the release, as well as pickleball, volleyball, kickball and basketball.

The batting cage will be open to try along with adult and youth fitness classes in Boot Camp, Cycling & Kettlebell Strength and Family Boot Camp.

“Grand Opening activities will give visitors a sampling of the many programs that will be offered. We’ve asked lots of kids and adults to share their ‘wish lists’ for activities and we look forward to putting together a schedule that offers something for everyone,” said Tracie Massey, director of the new facility, in a statement.

Upcoming programs will provide an introduction to court sports, and beginner golf lessons on the multisport simulator, which also has bowling, baseball, softball, and disc golf. Art classes and a youth iPhone photography class are planned.

“The expansive space in the new recreation center will allow us to serve more kids in some of our most popular youth programs, such as tumbling and taekwondo. We’ll also be able to expand our physical education program for children who are homeschooled and offer the kids a wider selection of activities,” Massey said.

Day passes, monthly and annual memberships are being offered along with need-based scholarships and free passes for those unable to pay, according to the release.

At the Grand Opening Celebration, drawings will be held for a free yearly membership, multisport simulator time, free personal training, and other recreation center activities.

The new center is part of Culpeper Wellness Foundation, manager of Powell Wellness Center and Free Clinic of Culpeper. Foundation President Shari Landry expressed excitement at opening the recreation center.

“Our first conversations about developing a recreation center began in 2020. Hats off to the Foundation Board for pursuing this vision despite the many challenges presented by the pandemic,” Landry said in a statement. “Our board, staff, and generous donors have worked together to make this facility a reality. We are all eager to welcome the community and do everything we can to be sure PATH Recreation & Fitness Center serves our community’s needs.”

Warrenton-based PATH Foundation last year pledged a half-million dollars for the recreation center, and in recognition of the gift, the place is named for the foundation.