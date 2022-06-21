Ham radio Field Day 24-hour live broadcast upcoming in Lenn Park

Culpeper Amateur Radio Club will be live on the air in Lenn Park for 24 continuous hours from June 25-26 for American Radio Relay League’s Annual Field Day. The public is invited to come learn about this last line of defense in global disaster communication.

Volunteers from the 65-member club will set up multiple radio stations and antennas to operate under field conditions from 2 p.m. June 25 until 2 p.m. June 26. They will use only generators for power, according to a release from Culpeper Amateur Radio Club secretary Gary Misch.

Field Day is when each club competes to make as many contacts as possible with other Ham radio operators around the world.

It has a more serious side, however, as a chance to plan and prepare for disasters, gaining proficiency in rapid deployment of equipment and operators. According to Misch, the U.S. has 40,000 licensed amateur radio operators.

Field Day weekend provides training opportunity for the nation’s largest emergency and disaster communication system. When there are extreme conditions of weather, war, disasters or medical emergencies, amateur radio operators serve as a vital link for information and emergency services.

When Puerto Rico was completely cut off after Hurricane Maria, without electricity, cell phone towers, and no means of communicating on or off the island, American Relay League sent over 50 “Hams” to set up emergency communications.

After the hurricane, more than 100 people there were trained and licensed to be radio operators.

Non-hams of any age interested in giving it a try are welcome at a special “GOTA” (Get On The Air) booth where, alongside a licensed operator, they can experience the thrill of talking directly with people all around the globe, as well as outer space.

The International Space Station has four Ham radio operators aboard, and they will also be working the event, Misch said.

Culpeper Amateur Radio Association provides emergency coverage locally for sporting events such as Girls on the Run, Wicked Bottom Run, Tour d’ Madison and Culpeper Cycling Century. Members, in their trucks, are staggered along routes, to call in medical emergencies in places with spotty or no cell phone service.

There are no age requirements to being a Ham radio operator. Those interested need to study the material and take a test to get their license. For those who don’t pass the first time, the exam can be taken over again, the same day, at no extra cost.

There are many opportunities for kids to get into ham radio through local chapters, summer camp, classroom activities, Hamfest, as well as scouting, Misch said. Scouts study for their license and then participate in The Jamboree of the Air, an annual event in which Boy and Girl Scouts and guides from all over the world speak to each other on amateur radio, also known as “ham,” a pejorative nickname for operators first heard in 1909 in commercial and professional radio communities.

The word was subsequently embraced by operators, and stuck.

IF YOU GO: Lenn Park is a Culpeper County Park in the Village of Stevensburg, located off of Rt 663, Stevensburg Road, not far from Brandy Station.