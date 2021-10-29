13 people in Culpeper die from fentanyl in first half of 2021

Here's a real-life horror story impacting many families nationwide. The powerful and deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl is killing Culpeper residents at a near double rate than last year.

In the first six months of 2021, there were 13 fatal overdoes in the county of 50,000 from fentanyl, one from heroin and one from other opioids. Seven died in Culpeper in 2020 from fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine with small amounts able to cause fatal results.

There were 15 total fatal drug overdoses from January-June of 2021 in Culpeper, compared to 15 in all of 2020, according to new figures from the Virginia Dept. of Health Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, asked for solutions and what he’s seeing on the issue, said that’s best left for a longer conversation.

“The last national numbers I saw was showing nearly 30 percent increase in OD deaths, and I don’t see the upward trend going down anytime soon,” he said in an email Friday. “Please keep the topic on the front page it’s definitely taking a toll on our community and our resources.”