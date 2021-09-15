18 months in, COVID-19 cases surging again in Culpeper health district

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Area emergency rooms are being inundated with people experiencing COVID-19-like illness. These visits include those with a fever plus respiratory issues like a cough or difficulty breathing as well as loss of taste and smell and those diagnosed with novel coronavirus, according to VDH.

The local health district has two hospitals with ERs—one each in Culpeper and Fauquier. For the week ending Sept. 11, local ERs saw 192 patients with COVID-19 illness, nearly 14 percent of all visits, according to VDH. Since Aug. 21, nearly 700 people have visited local ERs with COVID-19 like illness.

A Culpeper ER employee contacted the Star-Exponent on Tuesday seeking information about the new Wellspring testing site across from Yowell Meadow Park. She said the ER had been bombarded with calls from people seeking COVID tests.

Asked about the level of virus cases being see in the ER, the hospital employee said they could not give out that information.

As of Sept. 3, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center reported five of six ICU beds (83 percent) were in use and 48 percent of its other 98 hospital beds occupied, according to data reported to U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services from hospitals registered with Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.