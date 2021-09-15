18 months in, COVID-19 cases surging again in Culpeper health district

As new cases of COVID-19 spread across the Culpeper area at rates mirroring the early 2021 surge, demand is soaring for virus testing at levels not seen before, according to local health officials.
It’s resulted in a new outdoor testing option opening earlier this week in a visible, centralized location in town—18 months after the first cases of novel coronavirus were reported here.
“To meet an unprecedented demand for COVID-19, Wellspring Health Services, with the help and support of community leaders, UVA Culpeper Medical Center, Culpeper Office of Emergency Services and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, have added a third location for Antigen Rapid Testing for all ages,” the medical office stated in a news release.
The mobile facility is located in a parking lot across from Yowell Meadow Park on Blue Ridge Avenue. Tests are $75 and are required to be paid when scheduling the appointment online.
There are several options for free testing in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District covering Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, according to population health coordinator April Achter. Residents can get a free test without charge mostly through the Health District’s pharmacy partners, she said.
Walgreen’s, with two locations in Culpeper, one in Bealeton and one in Warrenton, is offering free drive-thru testing with an appointment for ages 3 and older.
UVA Primary Care Culpeper Family Practice is also doing curbside testing, appointments preferred, for those with and without medical insurance. Other Culpeper medical practices offering COVID-19 testing at this time, according to a Virginia Dept. of Health web page provided by Achter, include Primary Care Commonwealth Medical Respiratory Clinic, MedExpress Culpeper, UVA Primary Care Family Care of Culpeper, and UVA Pediatrics Culpeper.
In Orange, CVS Pharmacy is doing testing with an appointment with no out-of-pocket cost to patients, in most cases. Also in Orange, COVID-19 drive-in screening and testing for adults is held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 111 Short St. LabCorp will bill insurance of the patient $52.
For patients who qualify, local free clinics are also offering COVID-19 testing, Achter said.
See vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-sites/ for a full list of area options to get tested.
New weekly positive cases of COVID-19 in the five counties are similar to levels seen in the January 2021 surge. In the past month, cases peaked at 634 for the week ending Aug. 22.
There were 468 new cases reported in the health district for the week ending Sept. 5, according to recent data from Virginia Dept. of Health. From Aug. 8 through Sept. 5, more than 2,300 cases were reported in the area.
Area emergency rooms are being inundated with people experiencing COVID-19-like illness. These visits include those with a fever plus respiratory issues like a cough or difficulty breathing as well as loss of taste and smell and those diagnosed with novel coronavirus, according to VDH.
The local health district has two hospitals with ERs—one each in Culpeper and Fauquier. For the week ending Sept. 11, local ERs saw 192 patients with COVID-19 illness, nearly 14 percent of all visits, according to VDH. Since Aug. 21, nearly 700 people have visited local ERs with COVID-19 like illness.
A Culpeper ER employee contacted the Star-Exponent on Tuesday seeking information about the new Wellspring testing site across from Yowell Meadow Park. She said the ER had been bombarded with calls from people seeking COVID tests.
Asked about the level of virus cases being see in the ER, the hospital employee said they could not give out that information.
As of Sept. 3, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center reported five of six ICU beds (83 percent) were in use and 48 percent of its other 98 hospital beds occupied, according to data reported to U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services from hospitals registered with Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
The seven-day average as of Sept. 3 was 13 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at Culpeper Medical Center. There were 279 confirmed cases of the virus in the Culpeper ER for the week ending Sept. 3, according to the data.
Community transmission level remains high in the five counties, according to the CDC.
“Per CDC guidelines, VDH recommends that all individuals over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status when in areas of substantial or high transmission rates,” according to a post on Tuesday from the Health District.
Culpeper County Public Schools requires all teachers and students to wear masks when indoors and on a school bus, per updated mitigation plans.
The local school board voted in August to make masks optional in schools, but that changed with a mandate days later by Gov. Ralph Northam for masks in schools .
From Aug. 8 through Sept. 5, VDH reported 622 COVID-19 cases among those aged 0-19 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
The virus continues to impact the elderly living in nursing homes as well.
Autumn Care of Madison and Dogwood Village and Trinity Senior Village, both of Orange, all reported COVID-19 outbreaks in progress as of Wednesday. The outbreaks were reported to VDH on Aug. 18.
The UVA COVID-19 Model for the local five-county health district projects new confirmed cases of COVD-19 will peak at 1,844 per week for the week ending Oct. 17. The Delta variant has shown that the unvaccinated population remains large enough to allow additional surges, according to the UVA Model.
